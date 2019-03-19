CAMP
Miller lifts UNC-Greensboro over Campbell 84-69 in NIT

  STATS AP
  Mar 19, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) Isaiah Miller scored 25 points, tying his career high, as UNC Greensboro defeated Campbell 84-69 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night. Francis Alonso added 22 points for the Spartans.

Demetrius Troy had 14 points for UNC Greensboro (29-6). Kyrin Galloway added nine rebounds and three blocks.

Chris Clemons had 32 points for the Fighting Camels (20-13). Isaac Chatman added 13 points. Andrew Eudy had 12 points and three assists.

---

Key Players
C. Clemons
D. Troy
27.9 Min. Per Game 27.9
7.9 Pts. Per Game 7.9
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
44.8 Field Goal % 36.3
35.7 Three Point % 32.3
86.9 Free Throw % 78.8
  Shot clock violation turnover on NC-Greensboro 5.0
  Turnover on Campbell 35.0
  Shooting foul on Kyrin Galloway 35.0
+ 2 Chris Clemons made layup 35.0
+ 1 Demetrius Troy made 2nd of 2 free throws 38.0
  Demetrius Troy missed 1st of 2 free throws 38.0
  Personal foul on Chris Clemons 38.0
+ 2 Chris Clemons made layup 43.0
  Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Miller, stolen by Chris Clemons 51.0
+ 2 Isaac Chatman made layup, assist by Jordan Whitfield 1:06
+ 1 Francis Alonso made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:13
Team Stats
Points 69 84
Field Goals 27-63 (42.9%) 32-61 (52.5%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 12-27 (44.4%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 8-14 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 28 40
Offensive 7 9
Defensive 20 30
Team 1 1
Assists 13 10
Steals 9 8
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 11 13
Fouls 12 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
C. Clemons G
32 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
I. Miller G
25 PTS, 6 REB
12T
away team logo 8 Campbell 20-13 323769
home team logo 1 NC-Greensboro 29-6 335184
NCGRN -9.5, O/U 144.5
Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, NC
NCGRN -9.5, O/U 144.5
Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, NC
Team Stats
away team logo 8 Campbell 20-13 75.8 PPG 34.3 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo 1 NC-Greensboro 29-6 76.0 PPG 37.8 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
3
C. Clemons G 30.0 PPG 5.1 RPG 2.9 APG 44.8 FG%
1
I. Miller G 14.7 PPG 4.5 RPG 2.2 APG 51.1 FG%
Top Scorers
3
C. Clemons G 32 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
1
I. Miller G 25 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
42.9 FG% 52.5
30.0 3PT FG% 44.4
81.8 FT% 57.1
Campbell
Starters
C. Clemons
I. Chatman
A. Eudy
C. Gensler
J. Nelson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Clemons 32 4 1 11/25 4/13 6/7 2 38 4 0 5 0 4
I. Chatman 13 6 0 6/10 0/0 1/2 1 28 0 0 1 3 3
A. Eudy 12 6 3 5/13 0/3 2/2 4 35 0 1 2 1 5
C. Gensler 2 4 3 1/6 0/2 0/0 2 35 1 0 1 1 3
J. Nelson 2 4 1 1/6 0/0 0/0 1 22 3 0 1 1 3
Starters
C. Clemons
I. Chatman
A. Eudy
C. Gensler
J. Nelson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Clemons 32 4 1 11/25 4/13 6/7 2 38 4 0 5 0 4
I. Chatman 13 6 0 6/10 0/0 1/2 1 28 0 0 1 3 3
A. Eudy 12 6 3 5/13 0/3 2/2 4 35 0 1 2 1 5
C. Gensler 2 4 3 1/6 0/2 0/0 2 35 1 0 1 1 3
J. Nelson 2 4 1 1/6 0/0 0/0 1 22 3 0 1 1 3
Bench
J. Whitfield
M. Stajcic
T. Spencer
J. Cuadra
A. Burnette
B. Cluxton
L. Knight
N. Saunders
R. Clemons
D. Gross
B. Phenicie
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Whitfield 5 2 5 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 29 1 0 1 1 1
M. Stajcic 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
T. Spencer 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1
J. Cuadra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Burnette - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Cluxton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Clemons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Phenicie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 27 13 27/63 6/20 9/11 12 200 9 1 11 7 20
NC-Greensboro
Starters
I. Miller
F. Alonso
D. Troy
K. Galloway
J. Dickey
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Miller 25 6 0 11/17 1/1 2/4 0 31 3 1 4 1 5
F. Alonso 22 3 3 7/15 6/12 2/2 0 31 1 0 3 0 3
D. Troy 14 4 5 5/9 3/5 1/2 1 27 3 0 2 2 2
K. Galloway 8 9 0 3/7 2/6 0/0 3 30 1 3 0 2 7
J. Dickey 6 7 0 3/5 0/0 0/2 4 23 0 0 1 2 5
Starters
I. Miller
F. Alonso
D. Troy
K. Galloway
J. Dickey
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Miller 25 6 0 11/17 1/1 2/4 0 31 3 1 4 1 5
F. Alonso 22 3 3 7/15 6/12 2/2 0 31 1 0 3 0 3
D. Troy 14 4 5 5/9 3/5 1/2 1 27 3 0 2 2 2
K. Galloway 8 9 0 3/7 2/6 0/0 3 30 1 3 0 2 7
J. Dickey 6 7 0 3/5 0/0 0/2 4 23 0 0 1 2 5
Bench
M. Massey
E. Hamilton
M. Abdulsalam
K. Hunter
A. Allegri
L. Burgess
J. Konstanzer
M. Hueitt Jr.
R. Tankelewicz
K. Thompson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Massey 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 0 2
E. Hamilton 2 2 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 2 13 0 1 2 1 1
M. Abdulsalam 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 1
K. Hunter 1 3 1 0/3 0/1 1/2 1 16 0 0 0 0 3
A. Allegri 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 0 1
L. Burgess - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Konstanzer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hueitt Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Tankelewicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 39 10 32/61 12/27 8/14 14 200 8 5 13 9 30
