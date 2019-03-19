Miller lifts UNC-Greensboro over Campbell 84-69 in NIT
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) Isaiah Miller scored 25 points, tying his career high, as UNC Greensboro defeated Campbell 84-69 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night. Francis Alonso added 22 points for the Spartans.
Demetrius Troy had 14 points for UNC Greensboro (29-6). Kyrin Galloway added nine rebounds and three blocks.
Chris Clemons had 32 points for the Fighting Camels (20-13). Isaac Chatman added 13 points. Andrew Eudy had 12 points and three assists.
---
---
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|84
|Field Goals
|27-63 (42.9%)
|32-61 (52.5%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|12-27 (44.4%)
|Free Throws
|9-11 (81.8%)
|8-14 (57.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|40
|Offensive
|7
|9
|Defensive
|20
|30
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|13
|10
|Steals
|9
|8
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|11
|13
|Fouls
|12
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|8 Campbell 20-13
|75.8 PPG
|34.3 RPG
|14.7 APG
|1 NC-Greensboro 29-6
|76.0 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|C. Clemons G
|30.0 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|2.9 APG
|44.8 FG%
|
1
|I. Miller G
|14.7 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|2.2 APG
|51.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Clemons G
|32 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|I. Miller G
|25 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|
|42.9
|FG%
|52.5
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|44.4
|
|
|81.8
|FT%
|57.1
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Massey
|4
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|E. Hamilton
|2
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|13
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|M. Abdulsalam
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|K. Hunter
|1
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Allegri
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Burgess
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Konstanzer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hueitt Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Tankelewicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|39
|10
|32/61
|12/27
|8/14
|14
|200
|8
|5
|13
|9
|30