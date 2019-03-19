LOYCHI
Krampelj leads Creighton over Loyola of Chicago 70-61 in NIT

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 19, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Martin Krampelj had 17 points to lead five Creighton players in double figures as the Bluejays defeated Loyola of Chicago 70-61 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night. Marcus Zegarowski added 12 points for the Bluejays. Davion Mintz chipped in 11, Ty-Shon Alexander scored 10 and Mitch Ballock had 10.

Krampelj made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds. Alexander also had seven assists for the Bluejays.

Aher Uguak had 18 points for the Ramblers (20-14). Cameron Krutwig added 17 points, five assists and three blocks. Lucas Williamson had nine rebounds.

Marques Townes, the Ramblers' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 16 points per game, shot only 13 percent for the game (1 of 8).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
M. Townes
M. Ballock
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
10.9 Pts. Per Game 10.9
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
46.6 Field Goal % 45.1
34.5 Three Point % 42.0
76.2 Free Throw % 76.2
+ 2 Bruno Skokna made layup 9.0
+ 1 Davion Mintz made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Davion Mintz made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Cameron Krutwig 15.0
  Bad pass turnover on Clayton Custer, stolen by Martin Krampelj 19.0
+ 1 Marcus Zegarowski made 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
+ 1 Marcus Zegarowski made 1st of 2 free throws 29.0
  Personal foul on Lucas Williamson 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Martin Krampelj 29.0
  Marques Townes missed layup, blocked by Davion Mintz 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson 38.0
Team Stats
Points 61 70
Field Goals 26-55 (47.3%) 27-55 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 5-14 (35.7%) 9-25 (36.0%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 27 33
Offensive 2 4
Defensive 22 25
Team 3 4
Assists 20 15
Steals 8 7
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 14 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
30
A. Uguak F
18 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
15
M. Krampelj F
17 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 7 Loyola-Chicago 20-14 313061
home team logo 2 Creighton 19-14 363470
CREIGH -8, O/U 135.5
CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, NE
CREIGH -8, O/U 135.5
CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, NE
Team Stats
away team logo 7 Loyola-Chicago 20-14 65.8 PPG 31.8 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo 2 Creighton 19-14 78.8 PPG 36.6 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
30
A. Uguak F 5.4 PPG 3.5 RPG 1.0 APG 47.6 FG%
15
M. Krampelj F 13.7 PPG 7.0 RPG 0.8 APG 59.1 FG%
Top Scorers
30
A. Uguak F 18 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
15
M. Krampelj F 17 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
47.3 FG% 49.1
35.7 3PT FG% 36.0
66.7 FT% 77.8
Loyola-Chicago
Starters
A. Uguak
C. Krutwig
C. Custer
L. Williamson
M. Townes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Uguak 18 3 0 9/11 0/0 0/1 1 18 2 0 2 1 2
C. Krutwig 17 4 5 8/14 0/0 1/1 2 30 0 3 2 0 4
C. Custer 9 3 4 3/8 2/3 1/2 2 37 1 1 2 0 3
L. Williamson 5 9 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 37 1 0 2 0 9
M. Townes 4 2 8 1/8 0/3 2/2 3 29 1 0 3 0 2
Creighton
Starters
M. Krampelj
M. Zegarowski
D. Mintz
T. Alexander
M. Ballock
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Krampelj 17 8 2 6/10 4/6 1/2 3 30 2 0 3 1 7
M. Zegarowski 12 4 0 4/9 2/5 2/2 2 35 0 0 2 0 4
D. Mintz 11 4 5 4/8 1/2 2/2 1 39 1 2 2 0 4
T. Alexander 10 3 7 4/10 2/8 0/0 2 37 2 1 4 0 3
M. Ballock 10 5 1 5/10 0/4 0/0 2 34 2 0 0 1 4
