Roby lifts Nebraska over Butler 80-76 in NIT
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Isaiah Roby had a career-high 28 points as Nebraska edged past Butler 80-76 in the NIT first round on Wednesday night. James Palmer Jr. added 23 points for the Cornhuskers.
Roby shot 9 for 12 from the floor and converted 9 of 10 foul shots. He added eight rebounds.
Glynn Watson Jr. had 17 points for Nebraska (19-16). Johnny Trueblood added seven rebounds.
Sean McDermott had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-17). Paul Jorgensen added 12 points. Jordan Tucker had 11 points.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.9
|Min. Per Game
|34.9
|19.6
|Pts. Per Game
|19.6
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|44.7
|Field Goal %
|37.3
|31.1
|Three Point %
|31.2
|85.0
|Free Throw %
|76.1
|30-second timeout called
|1.0
|+ 2
|Aaron Thompson made layup
|1.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Roby made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Roby made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Sean McDermott
|6.0
|+ 2
|Nate Fowler made dunk
|9.0
|Offensive rebound by Nate Fowler
|9.0
|Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|+ 1
|Glynn Watson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Glynn Watson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Kamar Baldwin
|16.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|80
|Field Goals
|26-57 (45.6%)
|26-52 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|12-28 (42.9%)
|5-16 (31.3%)
|Free Throws
|12-16 (75.0%)
|23-27 (85.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|36
|Offensive
|8
|11
|Defensive
|17
|22
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|16
|18
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|7
|8
|Fouls
|23
|14
|Technicals
|1
|2
|Key Players
|
22
|S. McDermott F
|9.4 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|0.5 APG
|43.7 FG%
|
15
|I. Roby F
|11.6 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|43.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. McDermott F
|14 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|I. Roby F
|28 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|
|45.6
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|31.3
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|85.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. McDermott
|14
|7
|0
|5/9
|4/6
|0/0
|4
|28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|P. Jorgensen
|12
|2
|2
|4/10
|3/5
|1/1
|1
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Thompson
|11
|4
|12
|4/6
|0/2
|3/3
|4
|36
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|N. Fowler
|9
|4
|0
|4/8
|1/2
|0/1
|3
|22
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|K. Baldwin
|9
|2
|1
|3/8
|2/5
|1/2
|3
|29
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. McDermott
|14
|7
|0
|5/9
|4/6
|0/0
|4
|28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|P. Jorgensen
|12
|2
|2
|4/10
|3/5
|1/1
|1
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Thompson
|11
|4
|12
|4/6
|0/2
|3/3
|4
|36
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|N. Fowler
|9
|4
|0
|4/8
|1/2
|0/1
|3
|22
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|K. Baldwin
|9
|2
|1
|3/8
|2/5
|1/2
|3
|29
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tucker
|11
|2
|1
|3/6
|2/4
|3/3
|3
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Brunk
|4
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. David
|4
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|14
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|B. Golden
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|H. Baddley
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Nze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Donovan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gillens-Butler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hastings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|25
|16
|26/57
|12/28
|12/16
|23
|201
|5
|1
|7
|8
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Roby
|28
|8
|2
|9/12
|1/2
|9/10
|3
|40
|2
|1
|3
|2
|6
|J. Palmer Jr.
|23
|5
|3
|7/18
|1/5
|8/10
|1
|40
|0
|0
|4
|2
|3
|G. Watson Jr.
|17
|3
|4
|4/8
|3/5
|6/6
|1
|40
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Borchardt
|6
|7
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|32
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3
|T. Thorbjarnarson
|0
|3
|4
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|17
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Roby
|28
|8
|2
|9/12
|1/2
|9/10
|3
|40
|2
|1
|3
|2
|6
|J. Palmer Jr.
|23
|5
|3
|7/18
|1/5
|8/10
|1
|40
|0
|0
|4
|2
|3
|G. Watson Jr.
|17
|3
|4
|4/8
|3/5
|6/6
|1
|40
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Borchardt
|6
|7
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|32
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3
|T. Thorbjarnarson
|0
|3
|4
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|17
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Trueblood
|6
|7
|5
|3/6
|0/2
|0/1
|3
|31
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|I. Copeland Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Burke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Akenten
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Costello
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Heiman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|33
|18
|26/52
|5/16
|23/27
|14
|200
|6
|2
|8
|11
|22