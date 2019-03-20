BUTLER
Roby lifts Nebraska over Butler 80-76 in NIT

  • Mar 20, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Isaiah Roby had a career-high 28 points as Nebraska edged past Butler 80-76 in the NIT first round on Wednesday night. James Palmer Jr. added 23 points for the Cornhuskers.

Roby shot 9 for 12 from the floor and converted 9 of 10 foul shots. He added eight rebounds.

Glynn Watson Jr. had 17 points for Nebraska (19-16). Johnny Trueblood added seven rebounds.

Sean McDermott had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-17). Paul Jorgensen added 12 points. Jordan Tucker had 11 points.

Team Stats
Points 76 80
Field Goals 26-57 (45.6%) 26-52 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 12-28 (42.9%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 23-27 (85.2%)
Total Rebounds 26 36
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 17 22
Team 1 3
Assists 16 18
Steals 5 6
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 7 8
Fouls 23 14
Technicals 1 2
Nebraska
Starters
I. Roby
J. Palmer Jr.
G. Watson Jr.
T. Borchardt
T. Thorbjarnarson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Roby 28 8 2 9/12 1/2 9/10 3 40 2 1 3 2 6
J. Palmer Jr. 23 5 3 7/18 1/5 8/10 1 40 0 0 4 2 3
G. Watson Jr. 17 3 4 4/8 3/5 6/6 1 40 1 0 0 0 3
T. Borchardt 6 7 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 4 32 0 1 0 4 3
T. Thorbjarnarson 0 3 4 0/3 0/2 0/0 2 17 3 0 0 0 3
Starters
I. Roby
J. Palmer Jr.
G. Watson Jr.
T. Borchardt
T. Thorbjarnarson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Roby 28 8 2 9/12 1/2 9/10 3 40 2 1 3 2 6
J. Palmer Jr. 23 5 3 7/18 1/5 8/10 1 40 0 0 4 2 3
G. Watson Jr. 17 3 4 4/8 3/5 6/6 1 40 1 0 0 0 3
T. Borchardt 6 7 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 4 32 0 1 0 4 3
T. Thorbjarnarson 0 3 4 0/3 0/2 0/0 2 17 3 0 0 0 3
Bench
J. Trueblood
I. Copeland Jr.
D. Burke
N. Akenten
T. Allen
J. Costello
A. Harris
B. Heiman
K. Davis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Trueblood 6 7 5 3/6 0/2 0/1 3 31 0 0 1 3 4
I. Copeland Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Akenten - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Costello - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Heiman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 33 18 26/52 5/16 23/27 14 200 6 2 8 11 22
