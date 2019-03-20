HARV
No Text

Aiken scores 18 to lift Harvard past Georgetown 71-68 in NIT

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 20, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) Bryce Aiken registered 18 points, including two free throws with 14 seconds left, as Harvard edged past Georgetown 71-68 in the NIT first round on Wednesday night.

Robert Baker had 11 points for Harvard (19-11). Noah Kirkwood added 11 points and seven assists. Chris Lewis had 10 points for the visiting team.

Jessie Govan had 25 points for the Hoyas (19-14). James Akinjo added 15 points. Mac McClung had 10 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Aiken
J. Akinjo
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
44.1 Field Goal % 36.5
40.0 Three Point % 39.1
86.4 Free Throw % 81.2
  Offensive rebound by Greg Malinowski 3.0
  Jessie Govan missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 1 Bryce Aiken made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Bryce Aiken made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on James Akinjo 14.0
+ 3 Jessie Govan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mac McClung 39.0
+ 1 Bryce Aiken made 2nd of 2 free throws 47.0
+ 1 Bryce Aiken made 1st of 2 free throws 47.0
  Personal foul on James Akinjo 47.0
  Defensive rebound by Henry Welsh 1:09
  James Akinjo missed layup 1:11
Team Stats
Points 71 68
Field Goals 25-53 (47.2%) 25-62 (40.3%)
3-Pointers 5-24 (20.8%) 5-21 (23.8%)
Free Throws 16-19 (84.2%) 13-16 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 39 30
Offensive 10 8
Defensive 27 19
Team 2 3
Assists 11 10
Steals 4 9
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 14 8
Fouls 18 15
Technicals 0 0
Harvard
Starters
B. Aiken
N. Kirkwood
C. Lewis
J. Bassey
W. Perez
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Aiken 18 4 0 4/9 2/6 8/8 1 17 2 0 6 0 4
N. Kirkwood 11 4 7 3/8 0/4 5/5 1 39 0 1 2 0 4
C. Lewis 10 6 0 5/8 0/0 0/0 3 21 0 1 1 2 4
J. Bassey 9 6 2 4/7 1/4 0/2 1 35 0 0 4 2 4
W. Perez 5 5 0 2/3 0/0 1/1 0 12 0 0 0 2 3
Bench
R. Baker
H. Welsh
R. Haskett
D. Djuricic
K. Catchings
M. Forbes
B. Dragovic
C. Johnson
T. McCarthy
J. McLean
R. Feinberg
C. Juzang
S. Towns
R. Farley
S. Freedman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Baker 11 3 0 4/5 2/3 1/1 4 16 0 1 0 1 2
H. Welsh 4 4 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 1 3
R. Haskett 3 2 1 1/4 0/2 1/2 2 17 2 0 0 0 2
D. Djuricic 0 2 0 0/4 0/4 0/0 3 12 0 0 0 1 1
K. Catchings 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 0 0
M. Forbes 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 1 0 1 0
B. Dragovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. McCarthy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McLean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Feinberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Juzang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Towns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Farley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Freedman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 37 11 25/53 5/24 16/19 18 200 4 4 14 10 27
Georgetown
Starters
J. Govan
J. Akinjo
M. McClung
J. LeBlanc
J. Mosely
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Govan 25 4 0 7/15 4/9 7/9 3 24 0 0 0 0 4
J. Akinjo 15 2 4 6/11 1/2 2/2 4 37 4 0 2 0 2
M. McClung 10 3 4 5/15 0/3 0/0 2 32 1 0 2 2 1
J. LeBlanc 6 7 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 29 0 0 2 2 5
J. Mosely 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 21 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
T. Mourning
G. Malinowski
K. Johnson
J. Pickett
J. Blair
G. Muresan
O. Yurtseven
J. Robinson
G. Carter
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Mourning 4 1 0 2/6 0/1 0/0 2 13 2 0 0 1 0
G. Malinowski 4 5 0 1/4 0/2 2/2 0 9 0 0 1 3 2
K. Johnson 2 2 0 0/2 0/1 2/3 0 13 1 0 0 0 2
J. Pickett 2 3 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 21 1 1 0 0 3
J. Blair 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
G. Muresan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Yurtseven - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 27 10 25/62 5/21 13/16 15 200 9 1 8 8 19
