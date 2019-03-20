Aiken scores 18 to lift Harvard past Georgetown 71-68 in NIT
WASHINGTON (AP) Bryce Aiken registered 18 points, including two free throws with 14 seconds left, as Harvard edged past Georgetown 71-68 in the NIT first round on Wednesday night.
Robert Baker had 11 points for Harvard (19-11). Noah Kirkwood added 11 points and seven assists. Chris Lewis had 10 points for the visiting team.
Jessie Govan had 25 points for the Hoyas (19-14). James Akinjo added 15 points. Mac McClung had 10 points.
|31.4
|Min. Per Game
|31.4
|13.3
|Pts. Per Game
|13.3
|5.3
|Ast. Per Game
|5.3
|2.9
|Reb. Per Game
|2.9
|44.1
|Field Goal %
|36.5
|40.0
|Three Point %
|39.1
|86.4
|Free Throw %
|81.2
|Offensive rebound by Greg Malinowski
|3.0
|Jessie Govan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|+ 1
|Bryce Aiken made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Bryce Aiken made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on James Akinjo
|14.0
|+ 3
|Jessie Govan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mac McClung
|39.0
|+ 1
|Bryce Aiken made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47.0
|+ 1
|Bryce Aiken made 1st of 2 free throws
|47.0
|Personal foul on James Akinjo
|47.0
|Defensive rebound by Henry Welsh
|1:09
|James Akinjo missed layup
|1:11
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|68
|Field Goals
|25-53 (47.2%)
|25-62 (40.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-24 (20.8%)
|5-21 (23.8%)
|Free Throws
|16-19 (84.2%)
|13-16 (81.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|30
|Offensive
|10
|8
|Defensive
|27
|19
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|11
|10
|Steals
|4
|9
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|14
|8
|Fouls
|18
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|6 Harvard 19-11
|71.5 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|12.0 APG
|3 Georgetown 19-14
|79.9 PPG
|43.1 RPG
|16.6 APG
|
|47.2
|FG%
|40.3
|
|
|20.8
|3PT FG%
|23.8
|
|
|84.2
|FT%
|81.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Aiken
|18
|4
|0
|4/9
|2/6
|8/8
|1
|17
|2
|0
|6
|0
|4
|N. Kirkwood
|11
|4
|7
|3/8
|0/4
|5/5
|1
|39
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|C. Lewis
|10
|6
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|J. Bassey
|9
|6
|2
|4/7
|1/4
|0/2
|1
|35
|0
|0
|4
|2
|4
|W. Perez
|5
|5
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Baker
|11
|3
|0
|4/5
|2/3
|1/1
|4
|16
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|H. Welsh
|4
|4
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|R. Haskett
|3
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|17
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Djuricic
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|K. Catchings
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Forbes
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|B. Dragovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. McCarthy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McLean
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Feinberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Juzang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Towns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Farley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Freedman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|37
|11
|25/53
|5/24
|16/19
|18
|200
|4
|4
|14
|10
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Govan
|25
|4
|0
|7/15
|4/9
|7/9
|3
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. Akinjo
|15
|2
|4
|6/11
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|37
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. McClung
|10
|3
|4
|5/15
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|32
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|J. LeBlanc
|6
|7
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|29
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|J. Mosely
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Mourning
|4
|1
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|13
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|G. Malinowski
|4
|5
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|K. Johnson
|2
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/3
|0
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Pickett
|2
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|J. Blair
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Muresan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Yurtseven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Carter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|27
|10
|25/62
|5/21
|13/16
|15
|200
|9
|1
|8
|8
|19