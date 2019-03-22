ODU
14 Old Dominion
Monarchs
26-9
48
FINAL
Thu Mar. 21
10:13pm
61
TF 6
home team logo
PURDUE
3 Purdue
Boilermakers
24-9
ML: +646
PURDUE -12.5, O/U 126.5
ML: -1016
ODU
PURDUE

Edwards leads Purdue past ODU 61-48 in 1st round of NCAA

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 22, 2019

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) If this is what a slump looks like for Carsen Edwards, Purdue coach Matt Painter can live with it.

Edwards scored 26 points and third-seeded Purdue coasted to a 61-48 victory against Old Dominion on Thursday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Boilermakers (24-9) will play reigning NCAA champion Villanova, the sixth-seed in the South Region, on Saturday.

Edwards, the Big Ten's leading scorer, has been in a shooting slump recently and dealing with a sore back that he insisted was fine. The junior guard had shot 32 percent from the floor in his previous 11 games, and was 7 for 33 from 3-point range in the three games before the tournament.

''We don't talk about a slump or things like that,'' Edwards said. ''I'm just focused on helping my team win.''

Against ODU, Edwards was again a high-volume scorer, going 7 for 23 from the floor and 4 for 12 from 3. But he also had seven rebounds and four assists.

''He hasn't shot a high percentage this year,'' Painter said. ''Yet we won the Big Ten and we got a 3 seed. Ultimately, that's what your goal is. He's one of those guys you feel he can get out of it.''

Ahmad Caver scored 19 points and B.J. Stith had 14 for Old Dominion (26-9). The Monarchs shot 27 percent from the field.

The Boilermakers scored the last 11 points of the first half as ODU went stone cold. The Monarchs missed their last 11 shots of the half and went scoreless for 6:17 as Purdue took a control and led 32-19 at the break.

It got no better for the Monarchs in the second half. Matt Haarms, Purdue's 7-foot-3 center, made a 3 from the corner to make it a 17-point game with 16:50 left. It was Haarms' seventh triple of the season. A minute later, Edwards pulled up for a long 3 that made it 43-23 and prompted ODU coach Jeff Jones to call a timeout.

The lead was 17 with 7:13 left when ODU went on a 12-4 run.

''We weren't going to fold on this stage,'' Stith said.

Xavier Green's running hook over Haarms cut the lead to 55-46 with 4:23 remaining. But it never got any closer.

BIG PICTURE

Old Dominion: The Monarchs reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011 with Jones battling prostate cancer this season. The season ended with a thud, but it will still go down as one of the most memorable in the history of the program.

''They stuck together through difficult times, when normal teams might not,'' Jones said. ''As much as losing hurts I'm more appreciative of what these guys have done and how they've gone about it.''

Purdue: The Boilermakers played most of the game without guard Nojel Eastern, one of the best defensive players in the Big Ten. The sophomore rolled his ankle in pregame warmups and did not start. Eric Hunter Jr. started for the first time this season. Eastern tried to give it a go in the second half and played 10 minutes, but with Purdue mostly in control there was no need to push it.

Painter said he played Eastern mostly to get him ready Villanova.

Hunter, who came in averaging 12 minutes, played 23 minutes and had 2 points, four rebounds and three assists.

''Even though he didn't score a lot of points, he didn't turn the ball over. He had the best plus-minus on our team,'' Painter said.

UP NEXT

Old Dominion: The Monarchs have to replace their top two scorers (Stith and Caver) and 7-foot-1 center Elbert Robinson.

Purdue: The Boilermakers are 0-3 against Villanova with their last meeting in November 2016.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Caver
4 G
C. Edwards
3 G
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
23.0 Pts. Per Game 23.0
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
38.1 Field Goal % 38.3
30.0 Three Point % 33.5
70.6 Free Throw % 84.5
+ 2 Ahmad Caver made layup 8.0
  Lost ball turnover on Ryan Cline, stolen by Ahmad Caver 14.0
  Lost ball turnover on Ahmad Caver, stolen by Carsen Edwards 42.0
+ 1 Carsen Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 49.0
+ 1 Carsen Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 49.0
  Personal foul on Jason Wade 49.0
  Defensive rebound by Grady Eifert 56.0
  Jason Wade missed layup 58.0
+ 2 Matt Haarms made dunk, assist by Ryan Cline 1:07
  Turnover on B.J. Stith 1:10
  Offensive foul on B.J. Stith 1:10
Team Stats
Points 48 61
Field Goals 18-67 (26.9%) 20-53 (37.7%)
3-Pointers 6-25 (24.0%) 9-30 (30.0%)
Free Throws 6-6 (100.0%) 12-18 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 41 45
Offensive 10 3
Defensive 23 28
Team 8 14
Assists 4 12
Steals 7 4
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 20 12
Technicals 0 1
4
A. Caver G
19 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
3
C. Edwards G
26 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
12T
Old Dominion
Starters
A. Caver
B. Stith
X. Green
E. Robinson III
A. Carver
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Caver 19 4 2 8/20 3/9 0/0 3 40 2 1 2 0 4
B. Stith 14 10 0 5/16 2/6 2/2 1 38 1 0 1 3 7
X. Green 7 6 1 3/13 1/6 0/0 3 21 1 0 0 1 5
E. Robinson III 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 14 1 2 0 0 1
A. Carver 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 22 1 0 1 2 2
Bench
J. Wade
D. Dickens
K. Ezikpe
J. Kithcart
L. Brill
A. Oliver II
M. Godwin
A. Pilavios
J. Reece
Q. Harris
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Wade 4 4 0 2/7 0/0 0/0 3 17 1 1 2 2 2
D. Dickens 2 2 0 0/2 0/0 2/2 4 15 0 0 2 1 1
K. Ezikpe 2 1 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 10 0 1 0 1 0
J. Kithcart 0 1 1 0/6 0/4 0/0 1 23 0 0 0 0 1
L. Brill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Oliver II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Godwin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pilavios - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reece - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 48 33 4 18/67 6/25 6/6 20 200 7 5 8 10 23
Purdue
Starters
C. Edwards
M. Haarms
G. Eifert
R. Cline
E. Hunter Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Edwards 26 7 4 7/23 4/12 8/9 1 40 2 0 2 0 7
M. Haarms 13 4 0 5/6 1/1 2/4 3 32 0 2 5 0 4
G. Eifert 6 3 0 2/5 2/5 0/0 0 28 0 0 0 1 2
R. Cline 5 7 4 2/12 1/11 0/0 1 34 0 0 1 0 7
E. Hunter Jr. 2 4 3 0/1 0/0 2/2 2 24 1 0 0 1 3
Bench
A. Wheeler
T. Williams
N. Eastern
S. Stefanovic
E. Boudreaux
T. Luce
E. Dowuona
K. King
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Wheeler 7 2 0 3/3 1/1 0/1 4 12 1 0 0 0 2
T. Williams 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 1 2
N. Eastern 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 1
S. Stefanovic 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/2 1 12 0 0 2 0 0
E. Boudreaux - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dowuona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 31 12 20/53 9/30 12/18 12 200 4 2 11 3 28
