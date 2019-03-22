WASH
9 Washington
Huskies
27-8
away team logo
78
TF 12
FINAL
End
2nd
TNT
Fri Mar. 22
6:50pm
BONUS
61
TF 12
home team logo
UTAHST
8 Utah State
Aggies
28-7
ML: +147
UTAHST -3.5, O/U 135.5
ML: -178
WASH
UTAHST

No Text

Washington makes successful return, beats Utah State 78-61

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 22, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Eight years had gone by since Washington made an NCAA Tournament bracket. The Huskies' award-winning players made their return successful.

Noah Dickerson had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and ninth-seeded Washington pulled away at the end to a 78-61 victory over Utah State on Friday.

The Huskies (27-8) finally got back to the tournament, and they got a win, too .

''It feels really good, actually,'' Dickerson said. ''When I was a little kid, I used to watch this tournament all the time hoping one day I would have a chance to play in it.''

The Pac-12's regular season champions swept the league's awards - top player, best defensive player and coach of the year - and got something from all of them against one of the hottest teams in March.

Eighth-seeded Utah State (28-7) had won 10 in a row and 17 of 18 while taking the Mountain West title. The Aggies got the highest seed in school history and were trying to end their own long NCAA Tournament drought. They haven't won since 2002, dropping eight in a row - including 2006 against the Huskies.

''It's been a good year for us, definitely, getting Utah State back to where Utah State basketball needs to be,'' said Sam Merrill, who had 10 points. ''But obviously this is still very disappointing. We felt like this was a real opportunity to make that next step for this program.''

Washington followed the lead of its top players.

Jaylen Nowell, the Pac-12 player of the year, had 19 points and five assists. Top defender Matisse Thybulle helped the Huskies surge ahead to stay late in the first half but was limited by foul trouble the rest of the way. He finished with 10 points, five steals and three blocks.

Pac-12 Coach of the Year Mike Hopkins got a $17.5 million extension through 2025 on the eve of the game, and then led the Huskies to their long-awaited win.

''It's a feeling you never want to give away,'' Hopkins said. ''And so this elevates where we want to be.''

Thybulle helped the Huskies build the game's first significant lead. He hit a 3-pointer and had a steal and dunk during a 13-3 run that ended the first half and put Washington ahead 40-28. Thybulle also had an emphatic block on Abel Porter's jumper from the perimeter.

The Huskies pushed the lead to 13 points early in the second half before Thybulle went to the bench with his third foul. Utah State cut it to 54-53 on Sam Merrill's 3-pointer, but Nahziah Carter hit back-to-back 3s that blunted the comeback. Washington was never seriously threatened down the stretch.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies haven't won two games in the tournament since 2010, when they lost to West Virginia in the Sweet 16.

Utah State: The Aggies had a breakthrough season, getting ranked in Top 25 for first time in eight years. Their 28 wins were third-most in school history.

TOURNAMENT HISTORY

Utah State 6-23 all-time in the tournament. The Aggies' last win came in 2002 over Ohio State in overtime. Washington is 18-17.

OUCH

Utah State's Brock Miller got a bloody nose in a scrum for a rebound late in the first half and went to the bench. He returned in the second half and finished with 13 points and five rebounds in 27 minutes.

FOUL TROUBLES

Washington guard David Crisp fouled out with 8:16 to go. Thybulle picked up his fourth foul with 7:07 left but finished the game.

NOT ENOUGH MERRILL

Merrill was MVP of the Mountain West Tournament, averaging 23 points. The Huskies focused on following him every time he cut to the basket. Merrill missed all of his three shots in the first half and finished with 10 points on 2-of-9 shooting.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Hopkins on how it's different being a head coach than an assistant in a big game: ''Do you see my hairline? I lost a lot of real estate the last two years and a lot of sleep. But you know what, listen, I've dreamt my whole life of being in this position. When you dream it and you get an opportunity, it's special, I can't lie to you.''

UP NEXT

Washington will face either top-seeded North Carolina or Iona on Sunday in the Midwest Region.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Nowell
5 G
S. Merrill
5 G
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
21.2 Pts. Per Game 21.2
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
50.1 Field Goal % 46.1
44.7 Three Point % 37.6
77.9 Free Throw % 90.9
  Offensive rebound by Neemias Queta 0.0
  Abel Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Elijah Hardy 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Jamal Bey 35.0
  Abel Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot 37.0
+ 1 Noah Dickerson made 2nd of 2 free throws 53.0
+ 1 Noah Dickerson made 1st of 2 free throws 53.0
  Shooting foul on Neemias Queta 53.0
  Defensive rebound by Jaylen Nowell 1:18
  Abel Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:20
+ 1 Jaylen Nowell made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:30
Team Stats
Points 78 61
Field Goals 25-51 (49.0%) 19-54 (35.2%)
3-Pointers 10-17 (58.8%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 18-21 (85.7%) 16-20 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 29 35
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 22 18
Team 0 6
Assists 14 13
Steals 10 3
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 14 21
Fouls 18 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
N. Dickerson F
20 PTS, 12 REB
home team logo
22
B. Miller G
13 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 9 Washington 27-8 403878
home team logo 8 Utah State 28-7 283361
UTAHST -3.5, O/U 135.5
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
UTAHST -3.5, O/U 135.5
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Team Stats
away team logo 9 Washington 27-8 69.8 PPG 34.9 RPG 11.7 APG
home team logo 8 Utah State 28-7 79.2 PPG 43.5 RPG 17.2 APG
Key Players
15
N. Dickerson F 12.2 PPG 7.4 RPG 0.9 APG 55.6 FG%
22
B. Miller G 8.0 PPG 1.7 RPG 1.2 APG 36.4 FG%
Top Scorers
15
N. Dickerson F 20 PTS 12 REB 0 AST
22
B. Miller G 13 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
49.0 FG% 35.2
58.8 3PT FG% 35.0
85.7 FT% 80.0
Washington
Starters
N. Dickerson
J. Nowell
M. Thybulle
D. Crisp
H. Wright
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Dickerson 20 12 0 7/13 0/0 6/6 1 35 2 1 2 3 9
J. Nowell 19 5 5 4/7 2/2 9/10 3 38 1 0 5 1 4
M. Thybulle 10 3 2 4/9 2/4 0/0 4 30 5 3 4 0 3
D. Crisp 8 1 1 3/8 2/5 0/0 5 24 1 0 1 1 0
H. Wright 3 3 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 3 16 0 1 0 1 2
Starters
N. Dickerson
J. Nowell
M. Thybulle
D. Crisp
H. Wright
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Dickerson 20 12 0 7/13 0/0 6/6 1 35 2 1 2 3 9
J. Nowell 19 5 5 4/7 2/2 9/10 3 38 1 0 5 1 4
M. Thybulle 10 3 2 4/9 2/4 0/0 4 30 5 3 4 0 3
D. Crisp 8 1 1 3/8 2/5 0/0 5 24 1 0 1 1 0
H. Wright 3 3 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 3 16 0 1 0 1 2
Bench
N. Carter
D. Green
J. Bey
T. Rice
Q. Barnard
S. Timmins
J. Crandall
E. Hardy
R. Sorn
N. Roberts
B. Penn-Johnson
J. Geron
N. Neubauer
R. Lundeen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Carter 13 0 4 4/8 2/3 3/5 0 28 1 1 0 0 0
D. Green 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 1 1
J. Bey 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 0 3
T. Rice 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Q. Barnard 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Timmins 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Crandall 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Hardy 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
R. Sorn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Penn-Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Geron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Neubauer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lundeen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 29 14 25/51 10/17 18/21 18 200 10 6 14 7 22
Utah State
Starters
B. Miller
N. Queta
S. Merrill
A. Porter
Q. Taylor
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Miller 13 5 1 4/11 3/6 2/2 3 27 0 0 3 1 4
N. Queta 11 9 0 4/12 0/0 3/4 4 35 1 2 3 5 4
S. Merrill 10 3 3 2/9 2/7 4/4 4 38 0 0 6 0 3
A. Porter 10 2 5 2/9 2/7 4/6 2 35 1 0 3 1 1
Q. Taylor 7 4 0 3/5 0/0 1/2 1 16 1 2 1 2 2
Starters
B. Miller
N. Queta
S. Merrill
A. Porter
Q. Taylor
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Miller 13 5 1 4/11 3/6 2/2 3 27 0 0 3 1 4
N. Queta 11 9 0 4/12 0/0 3/4 4 35 1 2 3 5 4
S. Merrill 10 3 3 2/9 2/7 4/4 4 38 0 0 6 0 3
A. Porter 10 2 5 2/9 2/7 4/6 2 35 1 0 3 1 1
Q. Taylor 7 4 0 3/5 0/0 1/2 1 16 1 2 1 2 2
Bench
J. Bean
D. Brito
D. Brown Jr.
K. Stall
C. Ainge
R. Grootfaam
J. Knight III
T. Knight
B. Fakira
A. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bean 6 5 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 20 0 0 2 2 3
D. Brito 4 1 3 1/3 0/0 2/2 2 26 0 0 3 0 1
D. Brown Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
K. Stall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ainge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Grootfaam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Knight III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Fakira - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 29 13 19/54 7/20 16/20 18 200 3 4 21 11 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores