Green lifts Indiana past Arkansas 63-60 in NIT
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Devonte Green recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds for his second career double-double to lead Indiana to a 63-60 win over Arkansas in the second round of the NIT on Saturday.
Green made two free throws with 6.1 seconds left to give Indiana a three-point lead. Jalen Harris launched a long 3-pointer at the buzzer but it hit hard off the backboard.
Indiana held the Razorbacks without a field goal the final 6:58 of the game
Juwan Morgan had 15 points and seven rebounds for Indiana (19-15). De'Ron Davis added 10 points. Rob Phinisee had seven rebounds for the hosts. Green made four of Indiana's six 3-pointers.
Desi Sills had 18 points for the Razorbacks (18-16). Isaiah Joe added 12 points. Harris had seven assists.
|34.1
|Min. Per Game
|34.1
|16.5
|Pts. Per Game
|16.5
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|5.4
|Reb. Per Game
|5.4
|34.1
|Field Goal %
|44.8
|11.6
|Three Point %
|27.2
|68.9
|Free Throw %
|72.2
|Offensive rebound by Arkansas
|0.0
|Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Devonte Green made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Devonte Green made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Isaiah Joe
|6.0
|+ 1
|Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Rob Phinisee
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey
|13.0
|Aljami Durham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by De'Ron Davis
|42.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|63
|Field Goals
|19-55 (34.5%)
|21-51 (41.2%)
|3-Pointers
|8-26 (30.8%)
|6-22 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|14-20 (70.0%)
|15-24 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|37
|Offensive
|4
|8
|Defensive
|24
|27
|Team
|6
|2
|Assists
|11
|13
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|12
|Fouls
|20
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|34.5
|FG%
|41.2
|
|
|30.8
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|62.5
|
|D. Sills
|18
|3
|2
|6/11
|4/6
|2/2
|5
|26
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|I. Joe
|12
|4
|0
|3/12
|3/9
|3/4
|4
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|A. Bailey
|8
|4
|1
|3/8
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|29
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|J. Harris
|8
|4
|7
|3/6
|0/2
|2/4
|1
|34
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|G. Osabuohien
|3
|6
|0
|1/6
|0/3
|1/4
|2
|27
|2
|3
|2
|2
|4
|D. Green
|18
|11
|3
|6/12
|4/9
|2/2
|2
|37
|3
|1
|4
|0
|11
|J. Morgan
|15
|7
|1
|5/9
|0/0
|5/6
|3
|35
|1
|1
|3
|3
|4
|R. Phinisee
|7
|7
|5
|2/5
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|37
|2
|0
|2
|2
|5
|A. Durham
|6
|2
|2
|2/12
|1/8
|1/2
|3
|36
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Smith
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
