Green lifts Indiana past Arkansas 63-60 in NIT

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 23, 2019

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Devonte Green recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds for his second career double-double to lead Indiana to a 63-60 win over Arkansas in the second round of the NIT on Saturday.

Green made two free throws with 6.1 seconds left to give Indiana a three-point lead. Jalen Harris launched a long 3-pointer at the buzzer but it hit hard off the backboard.

Indiana held the Razorbacks without a field goal the final 6:58 of the game

Juwan Morgan had 15 points and seven rebounds for Indiana (19-15). De'Ron Davis added 10 points. Rob Phinisee had seven rebounds for the hosts. Green made four of Indiana's six 3-pointers.

Desi Sills had 18 points for the Razorbacks (18-16). Isaiah Joe added 12 points. Harris had seven assists.

---

Key Players
J. Harris
R. Langford
0 G
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
34.1 Field Goal % 44.8
11.6 Three Point % 27.2
68.9 Free Throw % 72.2
  Offensive rebound by Arkansas 0.0
  Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Devonte Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Devonte Green made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Isaiah Joe 6.0
+ 1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Rob Phinisee 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey 13.0
  Aljami Durham missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
  Defensive rebound by De'Ron Davis 42.0
Team Stats
Points 60 63
Field Goals 19-55 (34.5%) 21-51 (41.2%)
3-Pointers 8-26 (30.8%) 6-22 (27.3%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 15-24 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 34 37
Offensive 4 8
Defensive 24 27
Team 6 2
Assists 11 13
Steals 6 6
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 10 12
Fouls 20 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
D. Sills G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
11
D. Green G
18 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo 5 Arkansas 18-16 283260
home team logo 1 Indiana 19-15 303363
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
Team Stats
away team logo 5 Arkansas 18-16 75.7 PPG 37 RPG 16.1 APG
home team logo 1 Indiana 19-15 72.1 PPG 39.3 RPG 13.5 APG
34.5 FG% 41.2
30.8 3PT FG% 27.3
70.0 FT% 62.5
Arkansas
Starters
D. Sills
I. Joe
A. Bailey
J. Harris
G. Osabuohien
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Sills 18 3 2 6/11 4/6 2/2 5 26 1 0 3 0 3
I. Joe 12 4 0 3/12 3/9 3/4 4 33 0 0 2 0 4
A. Bailey 8 4 1 3/8 0/1 2/2 1 29 0 2 0 0 4
J. Harris 8 4 7 3/6 0/2 2/4 1 34 2 0 1 1 3
G. Osabuohien 3 6 0 1/6 0/3 1/4 2 27 2 3 2 2 4
Bench
M. Jones
R. Chaney
K. Embery-Simpson
E. Henderson
J. Holmes
D. Gafford
K. Garland
I. Ali
T. Stevens
E. Obukwelu
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Jones 9 3 0 2/8 1/5 4/4 0 25 0 0 1 0 3
R. Chaney 2 3 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 3 19 1 1 1 1 2
K. Embery-Simpson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
E. Henderson 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 1
J. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gafford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Garland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Ali - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stevens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Obukwelu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 28 11 19/55 8/26 14/20 20 200 6 6 10 4 24
Indiana
Starters
D. Green
J. Morgan
R. Phinisee
A. Durham
J. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Green 18 11 3 6/12 4/9 2/2 2 37 3 1 4 0 11
J. Morgan 15 7 1 5/9 0/0 5/6 3 35 1 1 3 3 4
R. Phinisee 7 7 5 2/5 0/1 3/4 2 37 2 0 2 2 5
A. Durham 6 2 2 2/12 1/8 1/2 3 36 0 0 0 1 1
J. Smith 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 12 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
D. Davis
E. Fitzner
Z. McRoberts
Q. Taylor
J. Jager
V. Blackmon
C. Moore
R. Thompson
D. Anderson
J. Forrester
J. Hunter
R. Langford
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Davis 10 3 1 3/5 0/0 4/10 2 21 0 1 1 0 3
E. Fitzner 5 1 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 1 0
Z. McRoberts 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 1 0 1 2
Q. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jager - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Blackmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Forrester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 35 13 21/51 6/22 15/24 17 200 6 4 12 8 27
