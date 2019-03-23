BAYLOR
9 Baylor
Bears
20-14
71
TF 13
FINAL
End
2nd
TBS
Sat Mar. 23
7:10pm
BONUS
83
TF 12
home team logo
GONZAG
1 Gonzaga
Bulldogs
32-3
ML: +983
GONZAG -14.5, O/U 148
ML: -1702
BAYLOR
GONZAG

No Text

Slammed: Clarke scores 36 in Gonzaga's 83-71 win over Baylor

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 23, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Next stop on the Brandon Clarke Dunk `n Swat Festival: The Sweet 16.

The Gonzaga forward had five monster dunks, five blocks, matched a career-high with 36 points and enjoyed the overall kind of night that earns potential NBAers millions, while leading the top-seeded Bulldogs to an 83-71 rejection of Baylor on Saturday.

This second-round matchup in the West Region wasn't exactly a blowout, but wasn't quite a nail-biter, either. That doesn't mean it lacked entertainment.

Most of it centered on Clarke, the junior transfer from San Jose State, who started the fireworks with a windmill jam on a breakaway that gave Gonzaga (32-3) an early 16-7 lead.

A few possessions later, Clarke took a bounce pass on the break from Josh Perkins for a two-handed flush that had the Gonzaga kids in the Kennel going ga-ga .

Clark's final dunk of the first half came at the end of a 5-second clinic on how to deal with Baylor's floor-clogging 1-3-1 zone. Starting at the perimeter, all five Bulldogs touched the ball in the span of those 5 seconds; it ended with Killian Tillie's hook-flip to Clarke for a jam. It was as gorgeous a display of basketball as you'll see all year and put the Bulldogs ahead 35-16.

Ninth-seeded Baylor (20-14) scored the first 10 points of the second half to draw within six, and keep the game in range.

But Gonzaga held on, and when Clarke took a bounce pass from Perkins, who finished with six assists, it led to an easy bucket that put the Bulldogs up 13 with less than 4 minutes left.

Clarke also had eight rebounds and two steals. He lifted his season blocks total to 110 - now good for best in the nation.

It was the defensive prowess that put him on many NBA draft boards, though there's been a pretty large spread in opinion about exactly where he might land if he leaves after this season.

His offensive showing in this game can only help.

He went 15 for 18 from the floor, and most of the shots were of the high-percentage variety.

He could've had even more. Midway through the first half, Geno Crandall saw Clarke get daylight as he broke toward the rim, so he threw Clarke an alley-oop pass. One problem: It went in for a 3.

KISPERT'S EVENING

Gonzaga's Corey Kispert made his first four shots on the way to a 16-point night. He also got called for a technical for taunting with 8:06 left. The free throws and an ensuing three-point play helped the Bears draw within eight, but they never got closer.

FOUL TROUBLE

Baylor's Mark Vital played much bigger than the 6-5 he's listed at. He carved out space inside and finished with 17 points and eight rebounds, but was hampered by foul trouble. He picked up his fourth with 16 minutes remaining and fouled out in the final seconds.

NEXT UP

The Zags face fourth-seeded Florida State next Thursday in Anaheim, California. It's a rematch of their Sweet 16 game from last year, which the Seminoles won 75-60.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Mason
10 G
J. Perkins
13 G
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
10.8 Pts. Per Game 10.8
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
39.6 Field Goal % 45.4
36.4 Three Point % 36.4
81.8 Free Throw % 80.5
  Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert 10.0
  Makai Mason missed layup 12.0
+ 1 Brandon Clarke made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
  Brandon Clarke missed 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Mark Vital 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke 16.0
  Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot 18.0
+ 1 Josh Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
  Josh Perkins missed 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on Makai Mason 23.0
+ 2 Makai Mason made layup 24.0
Team Stats
Points 71 83
Field Goals 25-60 (41.7%) 31-57 (54.4%)
3-Pointers 4-21 (19.0%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 17-22 (77.3%) 14-21 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 27 39
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 15 24
Team 3 4
Assists 11 19
Steals 6 6
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 9 11
Fouls 21 21
Technicals 0 1
10
M. Mason G
17 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
15
B. Clarke F
36 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
12T
9 Baylor 20-14
1 Gonzaga 32-3
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
away team logo 9 Baylor 20-14 71.8 PPG 41 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo 1 Gonzaga 32-3 88.8 PPG 41.4 RPG 18.3 APG
11
M. Vital G 6.9 PPG 7.2 RPG 2.1 APG 44.8 FG%
15
B. Clarke F 16.4 PPG 8.4 RPG 1.8 APG 69.2 FG%
11
M. Vital G 17 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
15
B. Clarke F 36 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
41.7 FG% 54.4
19.0 3PT FG% 35.0
77.3 FT% 66.7
M. Mason
M. Vital
K. McClure
J. Butler
M. Kegler
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Mason 17 1 5 5/17 2/7 5/5 2 35 0 0 0 0 1
M. Vital 17 8 0 7/9 0/0 3/4 5 28 2 0 0 5 3
K. McClure 15 7 1 5/9 1/3 4/5 3 36 1 1 1 2 5
J. Butler 11 3 1 4/13 1/8 2/4 3 33 1 0 2 0 3
M. Kegler 3 3 3 1/6 0/2 1/2 3 30 0 1 1 1 2
F. Gillespie
D. Bandoo
M. Mayer
F. Thamba
O. Okeke
J. Lindsey
M. Teague
D. Mitchell
T. Clark
J. Moffatt
D. Allen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Gillespie 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 19 1 0 1 1 0
D. Bandoo 4 1 0 1/3 0/1 2/2 1 12 1 0 3 0 1
M. Mayer 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0
F. Thamba 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 1 0 0 0
O. Okeke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teague - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moffatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 24 11 25/60 4/21 17/22 21 201 6 3 9 9 15
B. Clarke
C. Kispert
J. Perkins
Z. Norvell Jr.
R. Hachimura
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Clarke 36 8 3 15/18 0/0 6/8 3 36 2 5 1 4 4
C. Kispert 16 7 1 6/8 4/6 0/0 3 35 0 1 1 2 5
J. Perkins 11 1 6 3/8 1/5 4/8 2 36 1 0 2 0 1
Z. Norvell Jr. 9 7 5 3/9 1/6 2/2 3 38 0 0 2 3 4
R. Hachimura 6 5 0 2/6 0/0 2/3 3 23 0 0 3 2 3
G. Crandall
K. Tillie
J. Jones
A. Martin
J. Beach
J. Ayayi
G. Foster Jr.
F. Petrusev
M. Lang
P. Pennington
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Crandall 3 1 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 11 2 0 2 0 1
K. Tillie 2 6 2 1/6 0/1 0/0 4 18 1 0 0 0 6
J. Jones 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 1 0 0 0
A. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Beach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ayayi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Foster Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Petrusev - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Pennington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 35 19 31/57 7/20 14/21 21 199 6 7 11 11 24
