LIB
12 Liberty
Flames
29-7
away team logo
58
TF 8
FINAL
End
2nd
TBS
Sun Mar. 24
7:10pm
BONUS
67
TF 9
home team logo
VATECH
4 Virginia Tech
Hokies
26-8
ML: +404
VATECH -9.5, O/U 126.5
ML: -523
LIB
VATECH

No Text

Virginia Tech beats Liberty to earn a 2nd trip to Sweet 16

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 24, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Virginia Tech advanced to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in 52 years by beating 12th-seeded Liberty 67-58 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Kerry Blackshear had 19 points and nine rebounds for fourth-seeded Virginia Tech (25-8). The Hokies' only other trip this far in the tournament was in 1967 when they lost to the Dayton in the regional final.

Ahmed Hill added 14 points and Justin Robinson scored 13 to help the Hokies beat an in-state rival and advance to a matchup with top-seeded Duke.

Darius McGhee scored 15 points to lead Liberty (29-7), which won its first tournament game ever Friday against Mississippi State. Caleb Homesley was held to eight points on 3-for-11 shooting after scoring 30 points to fuel the first-round upset.

Liberty looked to build on that breakthrough win and a 9-0 run early in the second half put the Flames up by five. The Hokies tightened up defensively after that and Liberty missed 11 of 12 shots from the field - with six of the misses from 3-point range. Liberty also committed four turnovers and trailed by 56-49 on a layup by Nickel Alexander-Walker with about four minutes to go that capped an 11-0 run.

After Liberty made one free throw, Hill converted a three-point play off an inbound pass to extend the lead to nine points and the Hokies held on from there.

Liberty started fast with McGhee hitting four 3-pointers in the first half - twice as many as he had in the previous seven games combined. The Flames built an eight-point lead in the half before the Hokies cut it to 32-29 at the break on a 3-pointer in the final seconds by Ahmed Hill.

BIG PICTURE

Liberty: Despite the loss, the season was a success for the Flames. They set a school-record for wins, won the Atlantic Sun tournament in their first year in the conference and won the first tournament game in school history after two losses to No. 1 seeds and another in a play-in game.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies made it through the first weekend of the tournament without a big contribution from star point guard Justin Robinson. The school's all-time assists leader returned this week after missing 12 games with a foot injury. He looked a bit rusty in the first game but fared better on Sunday. He shot 5-for-9 and had four assists in 29 minutes, including a key basket late after Liberty had cut the deficit to five points.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech advanced to play No. 1 overall seed Duke in a rematch on Friday in Washington, D.C. The Hokies beat the Blue Devils 77-72 at home on Feb. 26 in a game Duke star freshman Zion Williamson and Robinson both missed with injuries.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Cabbil Jr.
3 G
N. Alexander-Walker
4 G
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
16.7 Pts. Per Game 16.7
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
49.2 Field Goal % 47.8
43.7 Three Point % 38.0
86.2 Free Throw % 77.5
  Defensive rebound by Nickeil Alexander-Walker 17.0
  Caleb Homesley missed 3-pt. jump shot 19.0
+ 1 Ty Outlaw made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
+ 1 Ty Outlaw made 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Personal foul on Caleb Homesley 30.0
+ 2 Caleb Homesley made dunk 31.0
+ 1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 40.0
+ 1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 40.0
  Personal foul on Keenan Gumbs 40.0
+ 1 Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made 2nd of 2 free throws 41.0
+ 1 Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made 1st of 2 free throws 41.0
Team Stats
Points 58 67
Field Goals 18-47 (38.3%) 24-57 (42.1%)
3-Pointers 10-31 (32.3%) 7-16 (43.8%)
Free Throws 12-14 (85.7%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 34
Offensive 3 7
Defensive 29 26
Team 1 1
Assists 11 11
Steals 2 10
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 11 7
Fouls 15 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
D. McGhee G
15 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
24
K. Blackshear Jr. F
19 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 12 Liberty 29-7 322658
home team logo 4 Virginia Tech 26-8 293867
VATECH -9.5, O/U 126.5
SAP Center at San Jose San Jose, CA
VATECH -9.5, O/U 126.5
SAP Center at San Jose San Jose, CA
Team Stats
away team logo 12 Liberty 29-7 74.2 PPG 35.3 RPG 14.9 APG
home team logo 4 Virginia Tech 26-8 73.8 PPG 35.4 RPG 15.2 APG
Key Players
2
D. McGhee G 7.5 PPG 2.7 RPG 1.1 APG 38.1 FG%
24
K. Blackshear Jr. F 14.7 PPG 7.2 RPG 2.3 APG 52.0 FG%
Top Scorers
2
D. McGhee G 15 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
24
K. Blackshear Jr. F 19 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
38.3 FG% 42.1
32.3 3PT FG% 43.8
85.7 FT% 75.0
Liberty
Starters
L. Cabbil Jr.
G. Pacheco-Ortiz
C. Homesley
S. James
E. Cuffee
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Cabbil Jr. 9 4 2 4/9 0/5 1/1 3 32 1 0 3 0 4
G. Pacheco-Ortiz 9 3 3 2/6 1/3 4/5 2 29 0 0 1 1 2
C. Homesley 8 9 1 3/11 1/7 1/2 2 33 0 0 1 1 8
S. James 4 5 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 3 14 0 3 2 1 4
E. Cuffee 3 2 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 31 0 1 0 0 2
Starters
L. Cabbil Jr.
G. Pacheco-Ortiz
C. Homesley
S. James
E. Cuffee
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Cabbil Jr. 9 4 2 4/9 0/5 1/1 3 32 1 0 3 0 4
G. Pacheco-Ortiz 9 3 3 2/6 1/3 4/5 2 29 0 0 1 1 2
C. Homesley 8 9 1 3/11 1/7 1/2 2 33 0 0 1 1 8
S. James 4 5 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 3 14 0 3 2 1 4
E. Cuffee 3 2 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 31 0 1 0 0 2
Bench
D. McGhee
K. Gumbs
M. Baxter-Bell
K. McDowell
Z. Farquhar
B. Newton
T. Dean
B. Preston
J. Price
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. McGhee 15 3 0 5/11 5/11 0/0 2 27 0 0 1 0 3
K. Gumbs 6 1 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 1
M. Baxter-Bell 4 5 3 0/3 0/1 4/4 0 26 1 0 2 0 5
K. McDowell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Farquhar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Newton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Preston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Price - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 32 11 18/47 10/31 12/14 15 200 2 4 11 3 29
Virginia Tech
Starters
K. Blackshear Jr.
A. Hill
T. Outlaw
N. Alexander-Walker
W. Bede
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Blackshear Jr. 19 9 1 8/19 0/1 3/5 4 39 1 1 0 6 3
A. Hill 14 2 0 4/8 3/5 3/3 2 32 2 0 2 1 1
T. Outlaw 10 11 0 3/9 2/6 2/2 3 39 1 0 1 0 11
N. Alexander-Walker 6 6 6 2/8 0/1 2/2 1 36 3 0 1 0 6
W. Bede 5 1 0 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 18 1 0 1 0 1
Starters
K. Blackshear Jr.
A. Hill
T. Outlaw
N. Alexander-Walker
W. Bede
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Blackshear Jr. 19 9 1 8/19 0/1 3/5 4 39 1 1 0 6 3
A. Hill 14 2 0 4/8 3/5 3/3 2 32 2 0 2 1 1
T. Outlaw 10 11 0 3/9 2/6 2/2 3 39 1 0 1 0 11
N. Alexander-Walker 6 6 6 2/8 0/1 2/2 1 36 3 0 1 0 6
W. Bede 5 1 0 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 18 1 0 1 0 1
Bench
J. Robinson
P. Horne
I. Wilkins
L. Nolley II
J. Kabongo
T. Radford
B. Palmer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Robinson 13 2 4 5/9 1/2 2/4 2 29 2 0 2 0 2
P. Horne 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
I. Wilkins 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 2
L. Nolley II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kabongo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Radford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Palmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 33 11 24/57 7/16 12/16 14 200 10 1 7 7 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores