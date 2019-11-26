HOUBP
Hinton lifts Houston past Houston Baptist 112-73

  • Nov 26, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) Nate Hinton had career highs of 24 points and 15 rebounds as Houston romped past Houston Baptist 112-73 on Tuesday night.

Hinton had 22 points and 10 rebounds in the first half as Houston took a 56-33 halftime lead. Hinton missed his only two shot attempts in the second half and was 2-for-2 from the line. He made 9 of 11 free throws overall.

Marcus Sasser had 18 points for Houston (3-2). Quentin Grimes added 17 points and Fabian White Jr. scored 16 points for the Cougars.

Myles Pierre had 15 points for the Huskies (0-5). Ian DuBose added 13 points and Jalon Gates had 12.

Houston had 21 assists and only eight turnovers. The Cougars outscored the Huskies 26-4 in points off turnovers.

Key Players
I. DuBose
Q. Grimes
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
31.6 Field Goal % 51.9
29.6 Three Point % 28.6
73.3 Free Throw % 64.3
+ 1 Andre Charles Jr. made 3rd of 3 free throws 28.0
+ 1 Andre Charles Jr. made 2nd of 3 free throws 28.0
+ 1 Andre Charles Jr. made 1st of 3 free throws 28.0
  Shooting foul on Nate Hinton 28.0
  Defensive rebound by Nick Jones 35.0
  Justin Gorham missed jump shot 37.0
  Defensive rebound by Cedrick Alley Jr. 57.0
  Noah Thomasson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:05
+ 2 Caleb Broodo made jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser 1:24
  Defensive rebound by Caleb Broodo 1:31
  Philip McKenzie missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:33
Team Stats
Points 73 112
Field Goals 23-65 (35.4%) 36-69 (52.2%)
3-Pointers 8-23 (34.8%) 11-21 (52.4%)
Free Throws 19-26 (73.1%) 29-37 (78.4%)
Total Rebounds 36 48
Offensive 11 17
Defensive 17 30
Team 8 1
Assists 11 21
Steals 5 7
Blocks 0 11
Turnovers 15 8
Fouls 30 22
Technicals 1 0
4
M. Pierre G
15 PTS, 4 REB
11
N. Hinton G
24 PTS, 15 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Houston Bap. 0-5 334073
home team logo Houston 3-2 5656112
Team Stats
away team logo Houston Bap. 0-5 73.8 PPG 39.5 RPG 10.0 APG
home team logo Houston 3-2 79.5 PPG 45 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
4
M. Pierre G 7.3 PPG 4.5 RPG 2.0 APG 36.4 FG%
11
N. Hinton G 7.3 PPG 7.5 RPG 1.0 APG 32.4 FG%
Top Scorers
4
M. Pierre G 15 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
11
N. Hinton G 24 PTS 15 REB 3 AST
35.4 FG% 52.2
34.8 3PT FG% 52.4
73.1 FT% 78.4
Houston Bap.
Starters
M. Pierre
I. DuBose
J. Gates
T. Dalton
R. Gomes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Pierre 15 4 0 5/15 4/8 1/3 2 23 1 0 3 2 2
I. DuBose 13 4 3 4/9 1/3 4/4 5 28 1 0 3 1 3
J. Gates 12 0 0 2/9 1/6 7/8 4 17 1 0 0 0 0
T. Dalton 6 6 5 2/6 1/1 1/1 2 25 1 0 1 3 3
R. Gomes 3 3 0 1/3 0/0 1/2 3 10 0 0 0 2 1
Bench
Q. Murphy
N. Thomasson
J. Stent
Z. Iyeyemi
A. Charles Jr.
P. McKenzie
N. Jones
B. Uloko
H. Janacek
J. Thompson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Murphy 8 2 1 3/6 0/2 2/4 2 27 1 0 3 0 2
N. Thomasson 5 3 0 2/7 1/2 0/0 1 19 0 0 3 0 3
J. Stent 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/1 3 12 0 0 1 2 0
Z. Iyeyemi 4 2 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 5 9 0 0 1 1 1
A. Charles Jr. 3 0 0 0/0 0/0 3/3 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
P. McKenzie 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 1
N. Jones 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 0 1
B. Uloko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Janacek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 28 11 23/65 8/23 19/26 30 200 5 0 15 11 17
Houston
Starters
N. Hinton
Q. Grimes
F. White Jr.
D. Jarreau
B. Gresham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Hinton 24 15 3 6/11 3/4 9/11 4 34 1 0 0 6 9
Q. Grimes 17 3 5 5/11 1/5 6/9 4 28 2 0 0 2 1
F. White Jr. 16 8 1 7/15 0/0 2/4 2 23 0 3 1 5 3
D. Jarreau 14 5 6 3/8 0/1 8/8 3 1860 2 3 4 0 5
B. Gresham 6 6 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 19 1 1 1 2 4
Bench
M. Sasser
J. Gorham
C. Harris Jr.
C. Broodo
C. Mills
C. Alley Jr.
C. Tyson
J. Roberts
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Sasser 18 2 5 6/10 6/9 0/0 3 24 0 0 0 0 2
J. Gorham 9 3 1 3/6 1/1 2/2 3 16 0 1 1 1 2
C. Harris Jr. 3 2 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 1 7 1 3 0 1 1
C. Broodo 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
C. Mills 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0
C. Alley Jr. 1 2 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 12 0 0 0 0 2
C. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 112 47 21 36/69 11/21 29/37 22 2029 7 11 8 17 30
