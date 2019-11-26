Reaves double-double pushes Oklahoma past Missouri 77-66
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Brady Manek made sure Tuesday night was nothing like Monday night for Oklahoma.
With Manek, who scored 17 points, hitting four 3-pointers, Oklahoma scored 23 points in the first six minutes and beat Missouri 77-66 in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Classic.
The Sooners hit their first eight shots, including five 3-pointers. It was a stark contrast to their loss to Stanford a night earlier, when it took the Sooners six minutes to score a single point.
''We got off to a horrible start last night so this jumpstarted us tonight,'' head coach Lon Kruger said.
Austin Reaves scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Sooners (6-1). Kristian Doolittle added 14 and Alondes Williams 12.
Mark Smith scored 18 and grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers (4-3). Jeremiah Tilmon finished with 13 points and Torrence Watson had 11.
For the second straight game, Missouri was down 15-3 after four minutes of play.
''We really have to come out in the first five to seven minutes and play better,'' Smith said. ''This loss will motivate us and we have to come back locked in for practice on Friday.''
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin blamed stagnant offense and defensive breakdowns as the main culprits for the slow starts.
''I think we dig ourselves these holes and then we say let's play defense,'' Martin said. ''That's too hard to do against teams that score the ball.''
Tilmon had a tip-slam to cut the deficit to 49-46 and get a Missouri heavy crowd back on their feet midway through the second half, but the Sooners used a 6-0 run late in the game to close the door on Missouri.
''Usually it comes down to making a shot or two,'' Kruger said. ''Made some buckets and widen that margin out a bit.''
It was a rough first three halves of the classic for Tilmon, who scored his first basket of the tournament with two minutes left in the first half. The junior averages the third most points this season for Missouri at 10 per game.
''He's a talented player and a physical guy,'' Martin said. ''You take what they give you and I think it's simply that for him.''
Missouri had 15 turnovers which turned into 15 points for Oklahoma.
''To bounce back from last night to battle a good Missouri team today and I thought our guys played well,'' Kruger said. ''They came out and battled in the first half, but our guys hung tough.''
BIG PICTURE
Oklahoma: After a sluggish start on Monday night, the Sooners started strong and held off a stingy Missouri team. They are in the midst of five straight games away from home.
Missouri: The Tigers didn't start the game well for the second straight game and it cost them. After the game, Martin said Xavier Pinson suffered a knee injury.
WE MEET AGAIN
This was the first time the two teams have met since Missouri left the Big 12 in 2012.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma goes to North Texas on Dec. 5.
Missouri has a week off before they host Charleston Southern Next Tuesday.
-----
For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|34.2
|Min. Per Game
|34.2
|16.7
|Pts. Per Game
|16.7
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|4.7
|Reb. Per Game
|4.7
|44.4
|Field Goal %
|44.9
|27.8
|Three Point %
|31.6
|92.6
|Free Throw %
|79.4
|Shot clock violation turnover on Oklahoma
|4.0
|Lost ball turnover on Dru Smith, stolen by De'Vion Harmon
|36.0
|+ 1
|Brady Manek made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42.0
|+ 1
|Brady Manek made 1st of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Personal foul on Mark Smith
|42.0
|+ 3
|Mark Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith
|46.0
|+ 2
|Alondes Williams made dunk, assist by Brady Manek
|51.0
|Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle
|1:02
|Javon Pickett missed jump shot
|1:04
|Traveling violation turnover on Jamal Bieniemy
|1:12
|+ 2
|Dru Smith made layup
|1:23
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|77
|Field Goals
|22-50 (44.0%)
|27-57 (47.4%)
|3-Pointers
|8-24 (33.3%)
|8-22 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|14-20 (70.0%)
|15-18 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|34
|Offensive
|4
|5
|Defensive
|20
|27
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|14
|13
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|15
|10
|Fouls
|21
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|44.0
|FG%
|47.4
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ma. Smith
|18
|8
|2
|6/11
|4/8
|2/4
|4
|37
|1
|0
|3
|0
|8
|J. Tilmon
|13
|5
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|D. Smith
|9
|0
|7
|3/7
|1/3
|2/2
|4
|30
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|J. Pickett
|5
|3
|2
|2/7
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|K. Brown
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ma. Smith
|18
|8
|2
|6/11
|4/8
|2/4
|4
|37
|1
|0
|3
|0
|8
|J. Tilmon
|13
|5
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|D. Smith
|9
|0
|7
|3/7
|1/3
|2/2
|4
|30
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|J. Pickett
|5
|3
|2
|2/7
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|K. Brown
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Watson
|11
|3
|0
|3/6
|3/5
|2/2
|0
|32
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Mi. Smith
|4
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|X. Pinson
|4
|2
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|4/4
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R. Nikko
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Jackson
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|E. Yerkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Braun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. McKinney Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Okongo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|24
|14
|22/50
|8/24
|14/20
|21
|200
|3
|2
|15
|4
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reaves
|19
|10
|3
|5/12
|2/5
|7/8
|5
|36
|1
|0
|2
|0
|10
|B. Manek
|17
|1
|1
|5/13
|4/9
|3/4
|2
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Doolittle
|14
|4
|3
|6/8
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|30
|2
|1
|2
|1
|3
|J. Bieniemy
|7
|4
|1
|2/5
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|31
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|D. Harmon
|4
|2
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reaves
|19
|10
|3
|5/12
|2/5
|7/8
|5
|36
|1
|0
|2
|0
|10
|B. Manek
|17
|1
|1
|5/13
|4/9
|3/4
|2
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Doolittle
|14
|4
|3
|6/8
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|30
|2
|1
|2
|1
|3
|J. Bieniemy
|7
|4
|1
|2/5
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|31
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|D. Harmon
|4
|2
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Williams
|12
|0
|1
|6/11
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Hill
|3
|3
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|V. Iwuakor
|1
|6
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|K. Kuath
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. Streller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Garang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Casey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Issanza
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Seacat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Merritt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|32
|13
|27/57
|8/22
|15/18
|18
|200
|6
|1
|10
|5
|27
