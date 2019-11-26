ODU
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) C.J. Elleby scored 21 points and Marvin Cannon had 10 of his 14 in the second half on Tuesday night when Washington State took control to defeat Old Dominion 66-50 in the consolation bracket of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Cannon scored 10 points in less than 10 minutes, part of a 25-6 run that broke open a one-point game. The run started with a flurry of 3-pointers, starting with Jeff Pollard that pushed the WSU lead to 38-34. Elleby and Cannon followed with triples and after a Monarchs' layup, it was Cannon and Elleby from distance to make it 50-36. Those five 3s came in a 5-minute, 20-second span.

The Cougars kept going, getting two Cannon free throws and a dunk in quick succession, as the lead reached 60-40 with 7:42 to play. The Cougars were 9 of 15 while the Monarchs went 2 of 13 with three turnovers.

Jervae Robinson and Pollard had 10 points apiece for the Cougars (3-3).

''This was a great win for us,'' said WSU coach Kyle Smith. ''Old Dominion does a great job, they're strong and they're physical, and we had to really play as a team. I thought we were really strong defensively in the second half.''

Xavier Green led the Monarchs (3-4) with 20 points and Marquis Godwin had 11, all in the first half.

Both teams made 10 field goals in the first half and Washington State led 30-28. Old Dominion was 6 of 12 from 3-point range, 4 of 16 inside the arc. The Cougars were just 2 of 9 on 3-pointers but made six more free throws, going 8 of 13.

BIG PICTURE

Washington State: The Cougars played to win in this one, taking charge in the second half. The opposite happened in their opening game, when Nebraska broke open a close game in the second half.

''We did some soul-searching last night,'' Smith said. ''You never know how you're going to bounce back from a loss, especially this early in the season. We compete hard, and a lot of guys contributed. I thought Marvin Cannon really stepped up.''

Old Dominion: The Monarchs let another one get away. They led their opener against George Mason for most of the game and were down one with 1:15 to play before losing by seven.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Cannon scored in double figures for the first time this season. ... Washington State continues to force turnovers while protecting the ball. Old Dominion had 15 turnovers and the Cougars just seven. ... Elleby has reached 20 points five times this season, including the last four games.

UP NEXT

Washington State faces Colorado State on Wednesday for fifth place.

Old Dominion meets Loyola-Chicago on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
M. Curry
I. Bonton
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
16.2 Pts. Per Game 16.2
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
30.0 Field Goal % 32.7
0.0 Three Point % 21.4
80.0 Free Throw % 68.2
  Defensive rebound by Volodymyr Markovetskyy 4.0
  Joe Reece missed free throw 4.0
  Personal foul on Volodymyr Markovetskyy 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Joe Reece 10.0
  Volodymyr Markovetskyy missed layup 12.0
  Offensive rebound by Volodymyr Markovetskyy 15.0
  Aljaz Kunc missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Aljaz Kunc 17.0
  Joe Reece missed 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
  Joe Reece missed 1st of 2 free throws 37.0
  Personal foul on Marvin Cannon 37.0
Team Stats
Points 50 66
Field Goals 18-54 (33.3%) 23-60 (38.3%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 8-24 (33.3%)
Free Throws 6-11 (54.5%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 39 39
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 25 23
Team 8 7
Assists 5 10
Steals 3 4
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 15 7
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 0 0
10
X. Green G
20 PTS, 4 REB
2
C. Elleby F
21 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Old Dominion 3-4 282250
home team logo Washington St. 3-3 303666
Team Stats
away team logo Old Dominion 3-4 67.3 PPG 41.8 RPG 10.3 APG
home team logo Washington St. 3-3 73.4 PPG 42.2 RPG 10.4 APG
Key Players
10
X. Green G 16.2 PPG 5.8 RPG 1.8 APG 38.2 FG%
2
C. Elleby F 22.8 PPG 6.4 RPG 1.2 APG 47.7 FG%
Top Scorers
10
X. Green G 20 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
2
C. Elleby F 21 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
33.3 FG% 38.3
38.1 3PT FG% 33.3
54.5 FT% 70.6
Old Dominion
Starters
X. Green
J. Wade
A. Carver
M. Curry
K. Ezikpe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Green 20 4 0 8/18 4/8 0/0 1 32 0 0 2 1 3
J. Wade 5 2 2 1/4 1/1 2/3 2 21 0 0 1 0 2
A. Carver 4 6 1 1/2 0/0 2/2 2 25 0 1 1 2 4
M. Curry 4 2 2 2/5 0/1 0/1 0 30 0 0 0 0 2
K. Ezikpe 2 1 0 0/3 0/1 2/2 4 9 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
M. Godwin
J. Reece
L. Brill
A. Pilavios
D. Dickens
J. Hunter
D. Karaiskos
D. Lakey
A. Oliver II
Q. Harris
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Godwin 11 4 0 4/8 3/5 0/0 0 26 0 1 4 0 4
J. Reece 4 4 0 2/7 0/3 0/3 2 19 2 0 0 2 2
L. Brill 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 2 0 0
A. Pilavios 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
D. Dickens 0 6 0 0/4 0/0 0/0 4 22 1 2 2 1 5
J. Hunter 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 2 0 2
D. Karaiskos 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Lakey 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Oliver II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 31 5 18/54 8/21 6/11 16 200 3 4 15 6 25
Washington St.
Starters
C. Elleby
J. Pollard
I. Bonton
A. Kunc
J. Shead
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Elleby 21 5 2 6/16 3/8 6/8 1 31 0 0 0 1 4
J. Pollard 10 3 0 4/9 1/2 1/2 2 18 0 0 1 1 2
I. Bonton 9 2 2 3/12 1/4 2/2 1 31 3 0 1 0 2
A. Kunc 2 4 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 1 16 0 1 1 1 3
J. Shead 0 4 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 28 0 0 2 0 4
Bench
M. Cannon
J. Robinson
T. Miller
V. Markovetskyy
D. James
D. Henson
D. Rodman
C. Sonneborn
B. Chatfield
N. Williams
R. Rapp
B. Olesen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Cannon 14 7 2 5/9 2/4 2/2 1 30 1 2 0 2 5
J. Robinson 10 2 1 4/7 1/3 1/2 2 23 0 0 2 1 1
T. Miller 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/1 2 14 0 0 0 2 0
V. Markovetskyy 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 1 0 1 2
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Rodman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Sonneborn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Chatfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Rapp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Olesen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 32 10 23/60 8/24 12/17 14 200 4 4 7 9 23
