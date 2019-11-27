Colorado State takes 5th place at Cayman Islands Classic
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) Adam Thistlewood made five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Nico Carvacho had 16 points and 14 rebounds and Colorado State pulled away from Washington State in the second half for a 79-69 victory on Wednesday in the fifth-place game of the Cayman Islands Classic.
Colorado State made 17 of its first 24 field goals of the second half (70.8%) to help wrap up the tournament with two wins after an overtime loss to New Mexico State in its opener. CSU went on a 14-2 run over nearly four minutes in the second half to go up 53-42 with 12:34 to play.
David Roddy added 12 points and Kris Martin 11 for Colorado State (5-3). The Rams finished shooting 54.9% and outrebounded the Cougars 44-28 to overcome 20 turnovers.
CJ Elleby and Jeff Pollard scored 16 points apiece to lead Washington State (3-4). Elleby, who has scored 20 points in five games this season, was 7-of-19 shooting but missed 9 of 11 3-point attempts. Pollard matched his career-best 16 points, made 6 of 7 shots including three 3-pointers.
Isaac Bonton added 11 points and Tony Miller had 10 for the Cougars, who built a 31-30 halftime edge. Washington State was just 3 of 14 from beyond the arc in the first half, but stayed in it by forcing 12 turnovers.
The Cougars pulled to 60-57 with 8:33 to play on consecutive 3s from Bonton and Jervae Robinson, but Martin answered with a 3-pointer and Isaiah Stevens made a layup to extend CSU's lead. The Cougars never got closer, making just three layups and six free throws from there.
Carvacho and Elleby were each named to the all-tournament team.
UP NEXT
Colorado State hosts Utah Valley on Sunday.
Washington State plays at Idaho on Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|32.7
|Min. Per Game
|32.7
|15.0
|Pts. Per Game
|15.0
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|53.9
|Field Goal %
|30.8
|Three Point %
|22.4
|55.6
|Free Throw %
|69.2
|Offensive rebound by Kendle Moore
|6.0
|David Roddy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Colorado State
|38.0
|Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|41.0
|+ 1
|Kendle Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws
|44.0
|+ 1
|Kendle Moore made 1st of 2 free throws
|44.0
|Personal foul on Tony Miller
|44.0
|Offensive rebound by Kendle Moore
|59.0
|Nico Carvacho missed dunk
|1:01
|Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore
|1:14
|Marvin Cannon missed layup
|1:16
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|69
|Field Goals
|28-51 (54.9%)
|27-68 (39.7%)
|3-Pointers
|8-20 (40.0%)
|9-31 (29.0%)
|Free Throws
|15-23 (65.2%)
|6-12 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|28
|Offensive
|9
|9
|Defensive
|33
|18
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|12
|11
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|20
|7
|Fouls
|16
|20
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Colorado St. 5-3
|70.3 PPG
|34.3 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Washington St. 3-4
|72.2 PPG
|42.8 RPG
|10.3 APG
|Key Players
|
31
|A. Thistlewood F
|10.3 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|45.7 FG%
|
2
|C. Elleby F
|22.5 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|1.3 APG
|46.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Thistlewood F
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|C. Elleby F
|16 PTS
|6 REB
|4 AST
|
|54.9
|FG%
|39.7
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|29.0
|
|
|65.2
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Thistlewood
|20
|4
|0
|6/9
|5/7
|3/5
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|N. Carvacho
|16
|14
|3
|7/10
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|30
|0
|0
|3
|2
|12
|K. Martin
|11
|6
|2
|5/9
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|2
|6
|1
|5
|I. Stevens
|8
|6
|4
|3/8
|0/4
|2/3
|2
|34
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5
|K. Moore
|5
|5
|1
|1/5
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|32
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Thistlewood
|20
|4
|0
|6/9
|5/7
|3/5
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|N. Carvacho
|16
|14
|3
|7/10
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|30
|0
|0
|3
|2
|12
|K. Martin
|11
|6
|2
|5/9
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|2
|6
|1
|5
|I. Stevens
|8
|6
|4
|3/8
|0/4
|2/3
|2
|34
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5
|K. Moore
|5
|5
|1
|1/5
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|32
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Roddy
|12
|5
|0
|5/9
|0/2
|2/4
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|J. Tonje
|5
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|H. Edwards
|2
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|15
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|D. Thomas
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Kirk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Sargiunas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Byrd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Lukasiewicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Moors
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|42
|12
|28/51
|8/20
|15/23
|16
|200
|4
|2
|20
|9
|33
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Pollard
|16
|1
|2
|6/7
|3/4
|1/2
|4
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Elleby
|16
|6
|4
|7/19
|2/11
|0/0
|3
|36
|0
|1
|3
|0
|6
|I. Bonton
|11
|5
|1
|3/16
|2/7
|3/4
|2
|37
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|A. Kunc
|7
|6
|0
|2/7
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|26
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|J. Shead
|0
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Pollard
|16
|1
|2
|6/7
|3/4
|1/2
|4
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Elleby
|16
|6
|4
|7/19
|2/11
|0/0
|3
|36
|0
|1
|3
|0
|6
|I. Bonton
|11
|5
|1
|3/16
|2/7
|3/4
|2
|37
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|A. Kunc
|7
|6
|0
|2/7
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|26
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|J. Shead
|0
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Miller
|10
|2
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|12
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|V. Markovetskyy
|4
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|J. Robinson
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Cannon
|2
|0
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Henson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Rodman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sonneborn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Chatfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Rapp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Olesen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|27
|11
|27/68
|9/31
|6/12
|20
|200
|6
|1
|7
|9
|18
-
MANH
RI44
55
2nd 8:04
-
MAINE
7UVA23
36
2nd 9:14
-
MISS
PSU20
34
1st 5:06 ESP2
-
DAYTON
4KANSAS27
27
1st 7:14 ESPN
-
MIAOH
WRIGHT22
14
1st 7:30
-
DENVER
SNCLRA23
29
1st 4:13
-
SFLA
NEB35
33
1st 0.0
-
NEAST
WEBER79
69
Final
-
LOYCHI
ODU68
61
Final
-
BRYAN
WCAR54
78
Final
-
MICH
IOWAST83
76
Final
-
TNMART
BU76
73
Final
-
COLOST
WASHST79
69
Final
-
DRAKE
MURYST63
53
Final
-
SCST
TULSA47
78
Final
-
STLOU
BC64
54
Final
-
CHARLO
GAST78
81
Final/OT
-
MVSU
NALAB50
73
Final
-
3MICHST
UCLA75
62
Final
-
6UNC
BAMA76
67
Final
-
TXARL
FURMAN57
58
Final
-
GWEBB
NCOLO67
62
Final
-
SC
NIOWA0
0126.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm CBSSN
-
KSTATE
BRAD0
0118.5 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm FS1
-
8GONZAG
USM0
0138.5 O/U
+25.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
OKLAST
CUSE0
0125 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP2
-
HARTFD
SMU0
0127.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm
-
GALLDET
UVM0
0
7:00pm
-
STNYBRK
DEL0
0132.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
NIAGARA
IPFW0
0148 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
NORFLK
MNMTH0
0127.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
GENEVA
ROBERT0
0
7:00pm
-
WESTMINP
YOUNG0
0
7:00pm
-
SALAB
LSALLE0
0136.5 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
NMEXST
GMASON0
0130 O/U
+5.5
7:30pm
-
SEMO
CSFULL0
0135 O/U
-5
7:30pm
-
ALCORN
ARKLR0
0133 O/U
-15.5
7:30pm
-
TRINILL
VALPO0
0
8:00pm
-
SAMFORD
SDAKST0
0145 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
WICHST
WVU0
0127 O/U
-1
8:30pm CBSSN
-
PITT
NWEST0
0118.5 O/U
+3
8:30pm FS1
-
ECENT
UTEP0
0
9:00pm
-
UGA
CHAMIN0
0152 O/U
+26
9:00pm ESPU
-
WCBC
IDST0
0
9:00pm
-
13SETON
11OREG0
0138 O/U
-1.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
SDAK
CALBPTST0
0146 O/U
+1.5
10:00pm
-
HOFSTRA
USD0
0143 O/U
PK
10:00pm
-
PORTST
UCSB0
0151 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
SJST
OREGST0
0143 O/U
-20
11:00pm FS1
-
VATECH
BYU0
0136 O/U
+1.5
11:30pm ESP2