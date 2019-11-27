GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) Adam Thistlewood made five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Nico Carvacho had 16 points and 14 rebounds and Colorado State pulled away from Washington State in the second half for a 79-69 victory on Wednesday in the fifth-place game of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Colorado State made 17 of its first 24 field goals of the second half (70.8%) to help wrap up the tournament with two wins after an overtime loss to New Mexico State in its opener. CSU went on a 14-2 run over nearly four minutes in the second half to go up 53-42 with 12:34 to play.

David Roddy added 12 points and Kris Martin 11 for Colorado State (5-3). The Rams finished shooting 54.9% and outrebounded the Cougars 44-28 to overcome 20 turnovers.

CJ Elleby and Jeff Pollard scored 16 points apiece to lead Washington State (3-4). Elleby, who has scored 20 points in five games this season, was 7-of-19 shooting but missed 9 of 11 3-point attempts. Pollard matched his career-best 16 points, made 6 of 7 shots including three 3-pointers.

Isaac Bonton added 11 points and Tony Miller had 10 for the Cougars, who built a 31-30 halftime edge. Washington State was just 3 of 14 from beyond the arc in the first half, but stayed in it by forcing 12 turnovers.

The Cougars pulled to 60-57 with 8:33 to play on consecutive 3s from Bonton and Jervae Robinson, but Martin answered with a 3-pointer and Isaiah Stevens made a layup to extend CSU's lead. The Cougars never got closer, making just three layups and six free throws from there.

Carvacho and Elleby were each named to the all-tournament team.

UP NEXT

Colorado State hosts Utah Valley on Sunday.

Washington State plays at Idaho on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.