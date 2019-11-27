COLOST
Colorado State takes 5th place at Cayman Islands Classic

  • AP
  • Nov 27, 2019

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) Adam Thistlewood made five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Nico Carvacho had 16 points and 14 rebounds and Colorado State pulled away from Washington State in the second half for a 79-69 victory on Wednesday in the fifth-place game of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Colorado State made 17 of its first 24 field goals of the second half (70.8%) to help wrap up the tournament with two wins after an overtime loss to New Mexico State in its opener. CSU went on a 14-2 run over nearly four minutes in the second half to go up 53-42 with 12:34 to play.

David Roddy added 12 points and Kris Martin 11 for Colorado State (5-3). The Rams finished shooting 54.9% and outrebounded the Cougars 44-28 to overcome 20 turnovers.

CJ Elleby and Jeff Pollard scored 16 points apiece to lead Washington State (3-4). Elleby, who has scored 20 points in five games this season, was 7-of-19 shooting but missed 9 of 11 3-point attempts. Pollard matched his career-best 16 points, made 6 of 7 shots including three 3-pointers.

Isaac Bonton added 11 points and Tony Miller had 10 for the Cougars, who built a 31-30 halftime edge. Washington State was just 3 of 14 from beyond the arc in the first half, but stayed in it by forcing 12 turnovers.

The Cougars pulled to 60-57 with 8:33 to play on consecutive 3s from Bonton and Jervae Robinson, but Martin answered with a 3-pointer and Isaiah Stevens made a layup to extend CSU's lead. The Cougars never got closer, making just three layups and six free throws from there.

Carvacho and Elleby were each named to the all-tournament team.

UP NEXT

Colorado State hosts Utah Valley on Sunday.

Washington State plays at Idaho on Wednesday.

Key Players
N. Carvacho
I. Bonton
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
53.9 Field Goal % 30.8
Three Point % 22.4
55.6 Free Throw % 69.2
  Offensive rebound by Kendle Moore 6.0
  David Roddy missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Colorado State 38.0
  Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot 41.0
+ 1 Kendle Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 44.0
+ 1 Kendle Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 44.0
  Personal foul on Tony Miller 44.0
  Offensive rebound by Kendle Moore 59.0
  Nico Carvacho missed dunk 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore 1:14
  Marvin Cannon missed layup 1:16
Team Stats
Points 79 69
Field Goals 28-51 (54.9%) 27-68 (39.7%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 9-31 (29.0%)
Free Throws 15-23 (65.2%) 6-12 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 44 28
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 33 18
Team 2 1
Assists 12 11
Steals 4 6
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 20 7
Fouls 16 20
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
31
A. Thistlewood F
20 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
13
J. Pollard F
16 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Colorado St. 5-3 304979
home team logo Washington St. 3-4 313869
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
Team Stats
away team logo Colorado St. 5-3 70.3 PPG 34.3 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo Washington St. 3-4 72.2 PPG 42.8 RPG 10.3 APG
Key Players
31
A. Thistlewood F 10.3 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.0 APG 45.7 FG%
2
C. Elleby F 22.5 PPG 6.2 RPG 1.3 APG 46.1 FG%
Top Scorers
31
A. Thistlewood F 20 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
2
C. Elleby F 16 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
54.9 FG% 39.7
40.0 3PT FG% 29.0
65.2 FT% 50.0
Colorado St.
Starters
A. Thistlewood
N. Carvacho
K. Martin
I. Stevens
K. Moore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Thistlewood 20 4 0 6/9 5/7 3/5 1 30 0 0 0 0 4
N. Carvacho 16 14 3 7/10 0/0 2/3 4 30 0 0 3 2 12
K. Martin 11 6 2 5/9 1/3 0/0 3 26 0 2 6 1 5
I. Stevens 8 6 4 3/8 0/4 2/3 2 34 1 0 3 1 5
K. Moore 5 5 1 1/5 1/3 2/2 3 32 2 0 1 2 3
Bench
D. Roddy
J. Tonje
H. Edwards
D. Thomas
T. Kirk
I. Sargiunas
P. Byrd
K. Lukasiewicz
J. Moors
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Roddy 12 5 0 5/9 0/2 2/4 1 23 0 0 1 2 3
J. Tonje 5 1 0 1/1 1/1 2/2 0 7 0 0 1 1 0
H. Edwards 2 0 2 0/0 0/0 2/2 2 15 1 0 4 0 0
D. Thomas 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 3 0 0 1 0 1
T. Kirk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Sargiunas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Byrd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Lukasiewicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moors - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 42 12 28/51 8/20 15/23 16 200 4 2 20 9 33
Washington St.
Starters
J. Pollard
C. Elleby
I. Bonton
A. Kunc
J. Shead
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pollard 16 1 2 6/7 3/4 1/2 4 21 1 0 0 0 1
C. Elleby 16 6 4 7/19 2/11 0/0 3 36 0 1 3 0 6
I. Bonton 11 5 1 3/16 2/7 3/4 2 37 1 0 3 1 4
A. Kunc 7 6 0 2/7 1/4 2/2 3 26 0 0 1 3 3
J. Shead 0 1 3 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 19 1 0 0 0 1
Bench
T. Miller
V. Markovetskyy
J. Robinson
M. Cannon
D. James
D. Henson
D. Rodman
C. Sonneborn
B. Chatfield
N. Williams
R. Rapp
B. Olesen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Miller 10 2 0 5/6 0/0 0/2 3 12 3 0 0 2 0
V. Markovetskyy 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/2 1 9 0 0 0 3 1
J. Robinson 3 2 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 25 0 0 0 0 2
M. Cannon 2 0 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 0
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Rodman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Sonneborn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Chatfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Rapp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Olesen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 27 11 27/68 9/31 6/12 20 200 6 1 7 9 18
NCAA BB Scores