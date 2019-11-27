DAYTON
Dayton
Flyers
5-1
away team logo
84
TF 5
FINAL/OT
End
OT
ESPN
Wed Nov. 27
5:00pm
BONUS
90
TF 4
home team logo
KANSAS
4 Kansas
Jayhawks
6-1
ML: +156
KANSAS -4, O/U 147.5
ML: -183
DAYTON
KANSAS

No Text

No. 4 Kansas beats Dayton 90-84 in overtime for Maui title

  • AP
  • Nov 27, 2019

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) Devon Dotson seemed to be running on fumes as the game wore on, but he still made big shots and continually found ways to get to the rim.

Big man Udoka Azubuike bulled his way through Dayton's defense all day, particularly in overtime, and even hit his free throws.

The duo is one of the best Bill Self has had in 16 seasons at Kansas.

They're certainly a big reason the Jayhawks won their third Maui Invitational title and will be among the favorites to cut down the nets in April.

Dotson scored 31 points, Azubuike had seven of his 29 in overtime and No. 4 Kansas outlasted Dayton 90-84 in the Maui Invitational championship game on Wednesday.

''When he has it going and the attention is on him, that opens up for other players,'' Dotson said. ''So it's just kind of a 1-2 punch. We read the defense, take what's given to us.''

The Flyers and Jayhawks spent much of the afternoon trading leads and highlight-reel plays in a bleacher-shaking atmosphere inside the bandbox Lahaina Civic Center.

Kansas (6-1) looked as if it would run away with a late 11-0 run in regulation.

The Flyers refused to back down, tying it when Jalen Crutcher buried a 3-pointer from about 5 feet behind the new, deeper arc with 2.1 seconds left.

''When he had the ball in his hands I went straight to the rim and I told him, `Just let it go,''' said Ryan Mikesell, who led Dayton with 19 points. ''He's a competent shooter and fortunate enough it went in.''

The Jayhawks absorbed the blow and delivered a few in overtime with their 7-foot, 270-pound center.

Kansas went to Azubuike early in the overtime and the big man delivered, scoring three baskets at the rim. A 32% free throw shooter entering the game, he also hit three from the line in overtime.

Marcus Garrett made three free throws in the final 18 seconds to seal Kansas' second Maui title in four years.

''I do think we got some competitive pieces that, if we improve a little bit, this could be a pretty dangerous team down the stretch,'' Self said.

Dayton made a name for itself by winning the first two Maui games, then went toe-to-toe with a blue-blood in the final.

The Flyers (5-1) came up short against Azubuike and the Jayhawks, but they figure to be a popular pick when the brackets come out in March.

Obi Toppin had 18 points and Dayton finished 16 for 33 from 3-point range to keep Kansas within reach.

''Obviously, it's a tough loss, but like I told them in the locker room, whatever it was, five, six days ago when we came here we wanted to find out what we needed to do as a team to continue to move forward, I think these guys did a great job of answering that,'' Dayton coach Anthony Grant said. ''They fought obviously to the very end.''

Toppin dominated the first two games, scoring 49 combined points while hitting 19 of 25 shots.

The Flyers took down Georgia of the SEC and Virginia Tech of the ACC in Maui.

The Jayhawks imposed their massive will on two undersized opponents to open the tournament, taking down Division II Chaminade and BYU.

As expected, Dayton and Kansas played a fast-paced, high-level game with the championship on the line, trading dunks, 3-pointers and buckets in transition.

With Kansas doubling Toppin in the post on every touch, the Flyers worked their kickout game, hitting their first five 3-pointers and eight in the first half to lead 37-36.

The Jayhawks had success getting the ball down low early for dunks and that opened things up for Dotson, who had 17 points by halftime.

The shots kept falling, the crowd kept roaring and the lead stayed tight to start the second half.

''That was a great basketball game,'' Self said. ''Two good teams competing against each other and in a terrific atmosphere.''

BIG PICTURE

Dayton burst into the national consciousness with its run in Maui, beating two larger-conference schools and taking Kansas to the wire.

Kansas survived a tying shot at the end of regulation and wore the Flyers down with its size in the overtime. With top-ranked Duke and No. 3 Michigan State both losing, the Jayhawks should move up in Monday's AP Top 25.

UP NEXT

Dayton hosts Houston Baptist on Tuesday.

Kansas hosts Colorado on Dec. 7.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Crutcher
10 G
D. Dotson
1 G
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
39.1 Field Goal % 48.7
34.2 Three Point % 28.0
100.0 Free Throw % 86.4
  Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji 4.0
  Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 1 Marcus Garrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
  Marcus Garrett missed 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Ibi Watson 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett 12.0
  Ryan Mikesell missed 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
  Ryan Mikesell missed 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Shooting foul on Tristan Enaruna 12.0
+ 1 Marcus Garrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Marcus Garrett made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
Team Stats
Points 84 90
Field Goals 27-62 (43.5%) 33-59 (55.9%)
3-Pointers 16-33 (48.5%) 4-11 (36.4%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 20-28 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 30 38
Offensive 3 6
Defensive 24 28
Team 3 4
Assists 19 12
Steals 6 7
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 25 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
33
R. Mikesell F
19 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
1
D. Dotson G
31 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
12OTT
away team logo Dayton 5-1 37361184
home team logo 4 Kansas 6-1 36371790
Lahaina Civic Center Maui, HI
Lahaina Civic Center Maui, HI
Team Stats
away team logo Dayton 5-1 87.6 PPG 37.2 RPG 19.6 APG
home team logo 4 Kansas 6-1 81.8 PPG 39.7 RPG 17.3 APG
Top Scorers
33
R. Mikesell F 19 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
1
D. Dotson G 31 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
43.5 FG% 55.9
48.5 3PT FG% 36.4
73.7 FT% 71.4
Dayton
Starters
R. Mikesell
O. Toppin
J. Crutcher
T. Landers
R. Chatman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Mikesell 19 5 4 6/14 3/7 4/6 4 36 1 0 1 0 5
O. Toppin 18 9 0 6/11 1/3 5/5 4 40 0 3 1 1 8
J. Crutcher 12 4 8 4/14 4/9 0/0 3 42 3 0 5 1 3
T. Landers 7 2 2 2/5 2/3 1/2 2 27 2 2 1 1 1
R. Chatman 5 0 1 1/4 1/1 2/3 4 19 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
I. Watson
D. Cohill
J. Tshimanga
C. Johnson
J. Matos
C. Greer
C. Wilson
M. Sissoko
D. Swerlein
J. Becker
S. Loughran
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Watson 16 4 3 5/10 4/8 2/3 4 33 0 0 1 0 4
D. Cohill 3 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 0 1
J. Tshimanga 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Johnson 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
J. Matos 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sissoko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swerlein - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Becker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Loughran - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 27 19 27/62 16/33 14/19 25 225 6 5 12 3 24
Kansas
Starters
D. Dotson
U. Azubuike
M. Garrett
O. Agbaji
D. McCormack
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Dotson 31 6 4 11/16 1/2 8/10 2 45 5 0 6 1 5
U. Azubuike 29 3 1 12/15 0/0 5/8 5 31 0 4 0 1 2
M. Garrett 18 7 2 6/10 1/1 5/6 4 29 0 0 0 1 6
O. Agbaji 6 6 4 2/9 1/5 1/2 4 45 1 1 1 1 5
D. McCormack 3 2 0 1/3 0/0 1/2 1 16 1 0 2 1 1
Bench
T. Enaruna
I. Moss
S. De Sousa
C. Braun
M. Lightfoot
C. Teahan
E. Elliott
J. Wilson
M. Jankovich
D. Harris
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Enaruna 3 4 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 2 18 0 0 1 0 4
I. Moss 0 4 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 36 0 0 0 1 3
S. De Sousa 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0
C. Braun 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 2
M. Lightfoot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Teahan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jankovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 90 34 12 33/59 4/11 20/28 20 225 7 5 11 6 28
