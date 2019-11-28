GONZAG
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) The shots started falling again for Corey Kispert. It was a welcome sign for No. 8 Gonzaga, especially considering the uncertain status of one of its top players.

Kispert broke loose from a brutal three-game shooting funk to match his career high with 28 points and hit seven 3-pointers as the Zags beat Southern Miss 94-69 in Wednesday night's first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Joel Ayayi added a career-high 21 points to go with 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-0), who had no trouble against a team picked to finish last in Conference USA.

Gonzaga didn't have 6-foot-10 senior Killian Tillie, a preseason all-West Coast Conference pick who recently returned from an October knee surgery but isn't back to full strength. Coach Mark Few said Tillie's knee swelled up after the plane ride to the Bahamas for the three-games-in-three-days tournament at the Atlantis resort, so the team decided to be ''very, very cautious'' and that Tillie's status ''truly is a gametime decision.''

''I just think it's going to be like that, see how it starts reacting to him playing,'' Few said. ''He played two games right before we left in like four days. I think the long plane ride might have led to it. It's just a matter of getting all that swelling out of it and we'll see what happens (Thursday).''

Tillie's absence didn't matter as much Wednesday night as Gonzaga made 20 of 29 shots (69%) and 7 of 10 3s in the opening half to lead 53-32 by the break against the Golden Eagles (2-4).

And Kispert's rediscovered shooting touch was at the heart of it. The 6-foot-7 junior had made just 3 of 24 shots and 2 of 17 3-pointers in the past three games, but hit 9 of 11 shots and 7 of 8 from behind the arc on Wednesday night.

''He didn't struggle tonight,'' Southern Miss coach Jay Ladner said. ''My gosh, he put on a shooting clinic.''

Kispert had four 3s by halftime and kept knocking them down, offering a smile toward the Gonzaga bench on at least one occasion after swishing yet another 3.

''It wasn't easy and it wasn't a lot of fun, man,'' Kispert said of the past three games. ''It doesn't feel good to see the ball not go in. ... You've just got to trust the work you've put in, trust the hours you've done, not change a single thing and the ball's going to eventually start falling for you.''

LaDavius Draine and Artur Konontsuk each scored 19 points to lead Southern Miss, which shot 44% and made 11 of 22 3-pointers for the game.

BIG PICTURE

Southern Miss: Ladner arrived knowing his team faced a step up in competition, noting that the game and the tournament overall is an opportunity to ''experience what big-time Division I basketball is supposed to look like.'' The result was watching Gonzaga roll along and lead by 32 points midway through the second half.

Gonzaga: Getting Kispert going was a needed boost, while Ayayi made 9 of 12 shots and all three of his 3-point tries after entering the tournament averaging 6.7 points. Few is hoping that carries over into Thursday and Friday with Tillie's status in question.

BOUNCING BACK

Draine shook free of his own outside shooting struggles for Southern Miss, scoring 19 points and making 5 of 9 3-pointers after connecting on 6 of 26 through the team's first five games. Oddly enough, it came as he came off the bench for the first time this year - like when he was Conference USA's co-sixth man of the year last season while shooting 46% from behind the arc.

''It was great to see him get going,'' Ladner said. ''He's a great kid, works hard, it was good to see him regain his confidence a little bit. That will certainly help us moving forward.''

UP NEXT

Southern Miss: The Golden Eagles moved to the losers' bracket and will face No. 13 Seton Hall on Thursday.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs advanced to the winners' bracket to face No. 11 Oregon on Thursday.

---

---

Key Players
R. Woolridge
4 G
L. Harper-Baker
32 F
30.6 Min. Per Game 30.6
9.8 Pts. Per Game 9.8
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
9.2 Reb. Per Game 9.2
53.2 Field Goal % 54.5
64.3 Three Point % 0.0
52.2 Free Throw % 61.5
  Offensive rebound by Southern Miss 38:42
  Clay Weatherspoon missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 3 Matthew Lang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Ayayi 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi 38.0
  Jerrod Rigby missed jump shot 40.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Pavel Zakharov 52.0
+ 2 Artur Konontsuk made layup, assist by Boban Jacdonmi 1:17
+ 2 Pavel Zakharov made layup, assist by Drew Timme 1:32
  Defensive rebound by Martynas Arlauskas 1:57
  LaDavius Draine missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:59
  Defensive rebound by David McCoy 2:05
Team Stats
Points 94 69
Field Goals 34-59 (57.6%) 27-62 (43.5%)
3-Pointers 13-19 (68.4%) 11-22 (50.0%)
Free Throws 13-20 (65.0%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 39 26
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 27 17
Team 4 2
Assists 21 12
Steals 4 7
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 15 13
Fouls 10 15
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo 8 Gonzaga 7-0 88.3 PPG 43.7 RPG 18.0 APG
home team logo Southern Miss 2-4 70.0 PPG 43 RPG 17.2 APG
Key Players
24
C. Kispert F 11.3 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.7 APG 41.4 FG%
5
A. Konontsuk F 9.8 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.6 APG 45.2 FG%
Top Scorers
24
C. Kispert F 28 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
5
A. Konontsuk F 19 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
57.6 FG% 43.5
68.4 3PT FG% 50.0
65.0 FT% 66.7
Gonzaga
Starters
C. Kispert
F. Petrusev
A. Gilder
R. Woolridge
A. Watson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Kispert 28 2 0 9/11 7/8 3/3 1 30 1 0 2 1 1
F. Petrusev 16 7 0 7/11 0/1 2/5 0 29 0 3 5 2 5
A. Gilder 8 1 4 3/6 2/4 0/0 1 19 1 0 0 0 1
R. Woolridge 1 4 7 0/5 0/1 1/2 1 32 2 0 3 1 3
A. Watson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Total 94 35 21 34/59 13/19 13/20 10 200 4 4 15 8 27
Southern Miss
Starters
A. Konontsuk
G. Watson
B. Jacdonmi
T. Stevenson
J. Malone
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Konontsuk 19 5 1 8/12 3/4 0/0 2 28 0 1 0 3 2
G. Watson 10 1 2 4/11 2/4 0/0 3 29 0 0 0 0 1
B. Jacdonmi 7 6 1 3/8 0/0 1/2 3 26 0 0 2 2 4
T. Stevenson 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 2
J. Malone 3 1 5 1/7 1/3 0/0 1 31 3 0 4 0 1
Bench
L. Draine
L. Harper-Baker
J. Rigby
C. Weatherspoon
B. Muse Jr.
D. McCoy
A. Leslie
H. Dean
D. Harris
I. Jones
A. Smith
J. Armstrong
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Draine 19 3 0 7/11 5/9 0/0 0 22 1 0 0 1 2
L. Harper-Baker 7 5 2 2/6 0/2 3/4 5 29 3 0 3 1 4
J. Rigby 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Weatherspoon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Muse Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. McCoy 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 2 0 1
A. Leslie 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
H. Dean 0 0 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 0
D. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Armstrong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 24 12 27/62 11/22 4/6 15 200 7 1 13 7 17
