Krutwig lifts Loyola-Chicago over Old Dominion 68-61
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) Cameron Krutwig had 22 points and Tate Hall added 21 as Loyola-Chicago beat Old Dominion 68-61 in the Cayman Islands Classic on Wednesday.
Krutwig was 7 of 10 from the field, 8 of 8 at the free-throw line and he grabbed eight rebounds in being named to the all-tournament team. Hall made three 3-pointers and hit 8 of 10 free throws as the Ramblers (4-4) went 26 of 31 at the stripe compared to Old Dominion's 11 attempts.
Hall scored 11 points in the first half and Krutwig had nine as Loyola led 30-21.
Malik Curry had 21 points for the Monarchs (3-5), who have now lost four games in a row. Joe Reece added 10 points.
---
---
|32.0
|Min. Per Game
|32.0
|5.0
|Pts. Per Game
|5.0
|4.5
|Ast. Per Game
|4.5
|2.5
|Reb. Per Game
|2.5
|65.4
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|0.0
|Three Point %
|0.0
|87.9
|Free Throw %
|55.6
|Offensive rebound by Old Dominion
|0.0
|Malik Curry missed jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Cameron Krutwig made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Cameron Krutwig made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Joe Reece
|6.0
|+ 2
|Malik Curry made layup
|9.0
|+ 1
|Lucas Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Lucas Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Jason Wade
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|14.0
|Malik Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|61
|Field Goals
|19-40 (47.5%)
|25-53 (47.2%)
|3-Pointers
|4-14 (28.6%)
|4-16 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|26-31 (83.9%)
|7-11 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|25
|Offensive
|5
|5
|Defensive
|24
|19
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|10
|6
|Steals
|3
|9
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|16
|13
|Fouls
|10
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Loyola-Chicago 4-4
|71.7 PPG
|32.7 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Old Dominion 3-5
|64.9 PPG
|42.6 RPG
|9.6 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|C. Krutwig C
|16.1 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|5.0 APG
|64.8 FG%
|
3
|M. Curry G
|10.6 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|4.0 APG
|41.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Krutwig C
|22 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|M. Curry G
|21 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|
|47.5
|FG%
|47.2
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|83.9
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Krutwig
|22
|8
|2
|7/10
|0/0
|8/8
|0
|31
|1
|0
|4
|2
|6
|T. Hall
|21
|4
|3
|5/11
|3/7
|8/10
|1
|37
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|L. Williamson
|4
|6
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|30
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|A. Uguak
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|P. Wojcik
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Pipkins
|8
|0
|1
|2/6
|1/3
|3/4
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Kennedy
|6
|3
|3
|2/7
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|31
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|F. Agunanne
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Welch
|3
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Baughman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Skokna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Alcock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Kaifes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Norris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Clemons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Ismail
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|29
|10
|19/40
|4/14
|26/31
|10
|199
|3
|0
|16
|5
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Curry
|21
|1
|2
|10/16
|0/3
|1/4
|2
|28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|X. Green
|9
|2
|2
|4/9
|0/2
|1/1
|3
|39
|1
|0
|5
|0
|2
|A. Carver
|4
|8
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|22
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|J. Wade
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|26
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|D. Dickens
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|11
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Reece
|10
|6
|1
|3/5
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|22
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|M. Godwin
|7
|1
|0
|2/8
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Ezikpe
|4
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|17
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Hunter
|3
|3
|1
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|L. Brill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Oliver II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Pilavios
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Karaiskos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lakey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|24
|6
|25/53
|4/16
|7/11
|23
|200
|9
|4
|13
|5
|19
-
MANH
RI35
45
2nd 13:28
-
MAINE
7UVA21
35
2nd 12:57
-
MISS
PSU8
22
1st 9:54 ESP2
-
DAYTON
4KANSAS19
22
1st 11:29 ESPN
-
MIAOH
WRIGHT13
10
1st 11:54
-
DENVER
SNCLRA12
18
1st 10:28
-
SFLA
NEB33
25
1st 5:13
-
NEAST
WEBER79
69
Final
-
LOYCHI
ODU68
61
Final
-
BRYAN
WCAR54
78
Final
-
MICH
IOWAST83
76
Final
-
TNMART
BU76
73
Final
-
COLOST
WASHST79
69
Final
-
DRAKE
MURYST63
53
Final
-
SCST
TULSA47
78
Final
-
STLOU
BC64
54
Final
-
CHARLO
GAST78
81
Final/OT
-
MVSU
NALAB50
73
Final
-
3MICHST
UCLA75
62
Final
-
6UNC
BAMA76
67
Final
-
TXARL
FURMAN57
58
Final
-
GWEBB
NCOLO67
62
Final
-
SC
NIOWA0
0126.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm CBSSN
-
KSTATE
BRAD0
0118.5 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm FS1
-
8GONZAG
USM0
0138.5 O/U
+25.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
OKLAST
CUSE0
0125 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP2
-
HARTFD
SMU0
0127 O/U
-20
7:00pm
-
GALLDET
UVM0
0
7:00pm
-
STNYBRK
DEL0
0132.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
NIAGARA
IPFW0
0148 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
NORFLK
MNMTH0
0127.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
GENEVA
ROBERT0
0
7:00pm
-
WESTMINP
YOUNG0
0
7:00pm
-
SALAB
LSALLE0
0136.5 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
NMEXST
GMASON0
0130 O/U
+5.5
7:30pm
-
SEMO
CSFULL0
0135 O/U
-5
7:30pm
-
ALCORN
ARKLR0
0133 O/U
-15.5
7:30pm
-
TRINILL
VALPO0
0
8:00pm
-
SAMFORD
SDAKST0
0145 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
WICHST
WVU0
0127 O/U
-1
8:30pm CBSSN
-
PITT
NWEST0
0118.5 O/U
+3
8:30pm FS1
-
ECENT
UTEP0
0
9:00pm
-
UGA
CHAMIN0
0152 O/U
+26
9:00pm ESPU
-
WCBC
IDST0
0
9:00pm
-
13SETON
11OREG0
0138 O/U
-1.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
SDAK
CALBPTST0
0146 O/U
+1.5
10:00pm
-
HOFSTRA
USD0
0143 O/U
PK
10:00pm
-
PORTST
UCSB0
0151 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
SJST
OREGST0
0143 O/U
-20
11:00pm FS1
-
VATECH
BYU0
0136 O/U
+1.5
11:30pm ESP2