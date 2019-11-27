LOYCHI
ODU

No Text

Krutwig lifts Loyola-Chicago over Old Dominion 68-61

  • AP
  • Nov 27, 2019

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) Cameron Krutwig had 22 points and Tate Hall added 21 as Loyola-Chicago beat Old Dominion 68-61 in the Cayman Islands Classic on Wednesday.

Krutwig was 7 of 10 from the field, 8 of 8 at the free-throw line and he grabbed eight rebounds in being named to the all-tournament team. Hall made three 3-pointers and hit 8 of 10 free throws as the Ramblers (4-4) went 26 of 31 at the stripe compared to Old Dominion's 11 attempts.

Hall scored 11 points in the first half and Krutwig had nine as Loyola led 30-21.

Malik Curry had 21 points for the Monarchs (3-5), who have now lost four games in a row. Joe Reece added 10 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Krutwig
M. Curry
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
5.0 Pts. Per Game 5.0
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
2.5 Reb. Per Game 2.5
65.4 Field Goal % 50.0
0.0 Three Point % 0.0
87.9 Free Throw % 55.6
  Offensive rebound by Old Dominion 0.0
  Malik Curry missed jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Cameron Krutwig made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Cameron Krutwig made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Joe Reece 6.0
+ 2 Malik Curry made layup 9.0
+ 1 Lucas Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Lucas Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Jason Wade 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson 14.0
  Malik Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
Team Stats
Points 68 61
Field Goals 19-40 (47.5%) 25-53 (47.2%)
3-Pointers 4-14 (28.6%) 4-16 (25.0%)
Free Throws 26-31 (83.9%) 7-11 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 29 25
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 24 19
Team 0 1
Assists 10 6
Steals 3 9
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 16 13
Fouls 10 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
C. Krutwig C
22 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
3
M. Curry G
21 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Loyola-Chicago 4-4 303868
home team logo Old Dominion 3-5 214061
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
Team Stats
away team logo Loyola-Chicago 4-4 71.7 PPG 32.7 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo Old Dominion 3-5 64.9 PPG 42.6 RPG 9.6 APG
Key Players
25
C. Krutwig C 16.1 PPG 6.6 RPG 5.0 APG 64.8 FG%
3
M. Curry G 10.6 PPG 2.7 RPG 4.0 APG 41.9 FG%
Top Scorers
25
C. Krutwig C 22 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
3
M. Curry G 21 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
47.5 FG% 47.2
28.6 3PT FG% 25.0
83.9 FT% 63.6
Loyola-Chicago
Starters
C. Krutwig
T. Hall
L. Williamson
A. Uguak
P. Wojcik
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Krutwig 22 8 2 7/10 0/0 8/8 0 31 1 0 4 2 6
T. Hall 21 4 3 5/11 3/7 8/10 1 37 1 0 0 0 4
L. Williamson 4 6 0 0/1 0/1 4/4 1 30 1 0 2 0 6
A. Uguak 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 2 1 1
P. Wojcik 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 2 0 2
Starters
C. Krutwig
T. Hall
L. Williamson
A. Uguak
P. Wojcik
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Krutwig 22 8 2 7/10 0/0 8/8 0 31 1 0 4 2 6
T. Hall 21 4 3 5/11 3/7 8/10 1 37 1 0 0 0 4
L. Williamson 4 6 0 0/1 0/1 4/4 1 30 1 0 2 0 6
A. Uguak 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 2 1 1
P. Wojcik 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 2 0 2
Bench
J. Pipkins
M. Kennedy
F. Agunanne
T. Welch
J. Baughman
B. Skokna
W. Alcock
C. Kaifes
B. Norris
K. Clemons
S. Ismail
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pipkins 8 0 1 2/6 1/3 3/4 2 25 0 0 0 0 0
M. Kennedy 6 3 3 2/7 0/2 2/2 2 31 0 0 3 1 2
F. Agunanne 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/1 1 9 0 0 2 0 1
T. Welch 3 3 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 2 18 0 0 1 1 2
J. Baughman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Skokna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Alcock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Kaifes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Norris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Clemons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ismail - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 29 10 19/40 4/14 26/31 10 199 3 0 16 5 24
Old Dominion
Starters
M. Curry
X. Green
A. Carver
J. Wade
D. Dickens
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Curry 21 1 2 10/16 0/3 1/4 2 28 0 0 0 1 0
X. Green 9 2 2 4/9 0/2 1/1 3 39 1 0 5 0 2
A. Carver 4 8 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 22 1 0 0 1 7
J. Wade 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 5 26 3 2 3 1 0
D. Dickens 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 5 11 0 2 1 0 0
Starters
M. Curry
X. Green
A. Carver
J. Wade
D. Dickens
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Curry 21 1 2 10/16 0/3 1/4 2 28 0 0 0 1 0
X. Green 9 2 2 4/9 0/2 1/1 3 39 1 0 5 0 2
A. Carver 4 8 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 22 1 0 0 1 7
J. Wade 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 5 26 3 2 3 1 0
D. Dickens 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 5 11 0 2 1 0 0
Bench
J. Reece
M. Godwin
K. Ezikpe
J. Hunter
L. Brill
A. Oliver II
A. Pilavios
Q. Harris
D. Karaiskos
D. Lakey
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Reece 10 6 1 3/5 2/3 2/2 1 22 0 0 1 2 4
M. Godwin 7 1 0 2/8 1/5 2/2 1 26 1 0 0 0 1
K. Ezikpe 4 2 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 4 17 2 0 2 0 2
J. Hunter 3 3 1 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 9 1 0 1 0 3
L. Brill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Oliver II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pilavios - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Karaiskos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lakey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 24 6 25/53 4/16 7/11 23 200 9 4 13 5 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores