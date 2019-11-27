Diakite, Huff lead No. 7 Virginia past Maine, 46-26
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Defending national champion Virginia is still unbeaten, but now has a significant loss to contend with.
Braxton Key, a starting guard and perhaps the Cavaliers' most versatile player, watched from the bench with a sling on his surgically repaired wrist on Wednesday as Virginia (7-0) put up a record-tying defensive performance in a 46-26 victory over Maine.
The Black Bears matched the fewest points scored by a Cavaliers opponent under Bennett, and the fewest in the shot-clock era (since 1985-86).
''If ever there was a team that has to be hungry to defend no matter how hard it is, ... it's us,'' Bennett said.
Especially now with Key, the team's No. 2 scorer and top rebounder, sidelined with no timetable for his return.
Key was injured in the final minutes of Virginia's 48-45 victory over Arizona State in the Air Force Reserve Tip-off championship game when he drove to the basket and came down on his hand. Bennett had no information on whether Key broke any bones.
''Obviously that's a tough blow because he brings some heart and effort on the glass and energy defensively,'' Bennett said.
Mamadi Diakite scored 15 points and Jay Huff had 13 to lead the Cavaliers, who were also without starting guard Kody Stattmann, who missed his fourth consecutive game with an undisclosed illness. The Cavaliers also struggled offensively, making just 17 of 44 shots (38.6%).
Maine (2-4) kept it close for much of the game, more because Virginia had trouble scoring than anything else.
Vilgot Larsson led the Black Bears with nine points. They finished 8 for 43 from the field (18.6%) and had 21 turnovers. Their 26 points tied Rutgers for the fewest scored against the Cavaliers under Bennett. Virginia beat Rutgers 45-26 on Nov. 29, 2014.
Nonetheless, Maine coach Richard Barron could not find fault with his team's effort.
''They battled. They just battled,'' he said, ''and we just couldn't make shots.''
Virginia held Maine scoreless for nearly six minutes and used a 9-0 run to open a 24-10 lead late in the first half. It was 24-14 at the break, and eight consecutive points early in the second half opened the margin to 35-19 as Bennett went deeper into his bench seeking combinations the Cavaliers will need going forward.
The Cavaliers have now held six of seven opponents this season under 50 points.
BIG PICTURE
Maine: In his second season as coach, Richard Barron has an exceedingly young team and an ambitious opening schedule that has already included Washington and takes the Black Bears to UConn on Sunday. Ten players on the roster are freshmen, redshirt freshmen or redshirt sophomores.
Virginia: After scoring 19 points against Arizona State in the championship game of the Air Force Reserve Tip-off Tournament, freshman Casey Morsell seemed ready to give Virginia's struggling offense a lift. But Morsell went cold again at John Paul Jones Arena, finishing 1 of 8 from the field.
HOMECOMING
Barron was choked up, having spent time a few moments with former Virginia coach Terry Holland and his wife after the game.
''Big mentor to me,'' he said. ''Just hugging their necks and talking to them was a special moment for me.''
Barron said his family got to know Holland when his father and Holland both worked at Davidson.
In 1984, Barron came to a Virginia basketball camp, contracted mononucleosis and ''spent the week on the Hollands' couch.''
Barron later worked at the Virginia camp for the duration of Holland's career, then for Jeff Jones, and then one year with Pete Gillen.
UP NEXT
Maine plays at UConn on Sunday.
Virginia goes on the road and faces Purdue in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, a rematch of last year's epic Elite Eight overtime game.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|33.8
|Min. Per Game
|33.8
|9.7
|Pts. Per Game
|9.7
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|42.9
|Field Goal %
|37.3
|25.0
|Three Point %
|39.3
|86.7
|Free Throw %
|92.3
|Defensive rebound by Casey Morsell
|1.0
|Miks Antoms missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 2
|Chase Coleman made jump shot
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Justin McKoy
|34.0
|Andrew Fleming missed layup, blocked by Francisco Caffaro
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Maine
|1:01
|Justin McKoy missed layup
|1:02
|Defensive rebound by Justin McKoy
|1:17
|Taylor Schildroth missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:19
|Bad pass turnover on Jayden Nixon, stolen by Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish
|1:33
|Bad pass turnover on Taylor Schildroth
|1:53
|Team Stats
|Points
|26
|46
|Field Goals
|8-43 (18.6%)
|17-44 (38.6%)
|3-Pointers
|5-26 (19.2%)
|6-18 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|5-5 (100.0%)
|6-7 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|27
|Offensive
|8
|2
|Defensive
|16
|22
|Team
|8
|3
|Assists
|7
|7
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|18
|11
|Fouls
|13
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|V. Larsson F
|7.4 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|2.0 APG
|41.9 FG%
|
25
|M. Diakite F
|13.7 PPG
|7.3 RPG
|0.3 APG
|47.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|V. Larsson F
|9 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|M. Diakite F
|15 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|
|18.6
|FG%
|38.6
|
|
|19.2
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Larsson
|9
|1
|0
|2/5
|2/4
|3/3
|2
|28
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|A. Fleming
|7
|6
|1
|3/13
|1/5
|0/0
|4
|35
|2
|0
|2
|2
|4
|S. El Darwich
|5
|4
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|19
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|N. Prijovic
|3
|4
|2
|1/9
|1/8
|0/0
|0
|34
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|M. Antoms
|2
|5
|4
|0/4
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|36
|0
|1
|3
|4
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Larsson
|9
|1
|0
|2/5
|2/4
|3/3
|2
|28
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|A. Fleming
|7
|6
|1
|3/13
|1/5
|0/0
|4
|35
|2
|0
|2
|2
|4
|S. El Darwich
|5
|4
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|19
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|N. Prijovic
|3
|4
|2
|1/9
|1/8
|0/0
|0
|34
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|M. Antoms
|2
|5
|4
|0/4
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|36
|0
|1
|3
|4
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Yagodin
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|S. Ingo
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|P. Okoh
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Wright-McLeish
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Schildroth
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|P. Stumer
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Kizilkaya
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Iluyomade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Turgut
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Radakovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|26
|24
|7
|8/43
|5/26
|5/5
|13
|200
|5
|2
|18
|8
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Diakite
|15
|7
|0
|6/13
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|33
|2
|1
|3
|0
|7
|J. Huff
|13
|5
|0
|5/8
|1/4
|2/3
|1
|24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|K. Clark
|9
|3
|5
|3/7
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|33
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Morsell
|4
|2
|0
|1/8
|0/4
|2/2
|2
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|T. Woldetensae
|3
|3
|2
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|31
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Diakite
|15
|7
|0
|6/13
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|33
|2
|1
|3
|0
|7
|J. Huff
|13
|5
|0
|5/8
|1/4
|2/3
|1
|24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|K. Clark
|9
|3
|5
|3/7
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|33
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Morsell
|4
|2
|0
|1/8
|0/4
|2/2
|2
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|T. Woldetensae
|3
|3
|2
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|31
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Coleman
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Nixon
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|F. Caffaro
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|J. McKoy
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B. Key
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Hauser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Katstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Stattmann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Kersey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Shedrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Palumbo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|46
|24
|7
|17/44
|6/18
|6/7
|10
|200
|9
|3
|11
|2
|22
-
NMEXST
GMASON59
62
2nd 1:22
-
SEMO
CSFULL50
55
2nd 5:17
-
SALAB
LSALLE56
48
2nd 7:50
-
ALCORN
ARKLR39
55
2nd 5:23
-
OKLAST
CUSE58
48
2nd 11:44 ESP2
-
TRINILL
VALPO40
63
2nd 15:44
-
SAMFORD
SDAKST38
43
2nd 19:50
-
PITT
NWEST21
16
1st 3:55 FS1
-
WICHST
WVU12
18
1st 8:49 CBSSN
-
ECENT
UTEP0
7
1st 17:48
-
UGA
CHAMIN8
10
1st 15:52 ESPU
-
WCBC
IDST0
2
1st 19:46
-
NEAST
WEBER79
69
Final
-
LOYCHI
ODU68
61
Final
-
MICH
IOWAST83
76
Final
-
BRYAN
WCAR54
78
Final
-
TNMART
BU76
73
Final
-
DRAKE
MURYST63
53
Final
-
COLOST
WASHST79
69
Final
-
CHARLO
GAST78
81
Final/OT
-
STLOU
BC64
54
Final
-
SCST
TULSA47
78
Final
-
3MICHST
UCLA75
62
Final
-
MVSU
NALAB50
73
Final
-
6UNC
BAMA76
67
Final
-
GWEBB
NCOLO67
62
Final
-
TXARL
FURMAN57
58
Final
-
MANH
RI64
73
Final
-
MAINE
7UVA26
46
Final
-
DENVER
SNCLRA64
81
Final
-
SFLA
NEB67
74
Final
-
MISS
PSU74
72
Final
-
MIAOH
WRIGHT66
71
Final
-
DAYTON
4KANSAS84
90
Final/OT
-
KSTATE
BRAD60
73
Final
-
SC
NIOWA72
78
Final
-
STNYBRK
DEL61
75
Final
-
GENEVA
ROBERT62
102
Final
-
GALLDET
UVM44
93
Final
-
WESTMINP
YOUNG67
93
Final
-
NORFLK
MNMTH71
75
Final
-
NIAGARA
IPFW54
77
Final
-
8GONZAG
USM94
69
Final
-
HARTFD
SMU58
90
Final
-
13SETON
11OREG0
0140 O/U
-1.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
SDAK
CALBPTST0
0146 O/U
+1.5
10:00pm
-
HOFSTRA
USD0
0143 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
PORTST
UCSB0
0151 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
SJST
OREGST0
0142 O/U
-20
11:00pm FS1
-
VATECH
BYU0
0135.5 O/U
+1.5
11:30pm ESP2