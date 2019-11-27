MICH
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) Michigan coach Juwan Howard is preaching a bit of baseball mentality to his new team: just hit singles instead of going for so many home-run plays.

If the Wolverines follow that advice, they'll clean up the turnover problems that plagued them to start the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Isaiah Livers had 17 points and Michigan shot 58% for the game to overcome a turnover-heavy performance and beat Iowa State 83-76 in Wednesday's opening game for the eight-team tournament.

The Wolverines (5-0) committed 22 turnovers, including several coming down the stretch as the Cyclones (3-2) tried to claw their way back from a 15-point deficit in the final 8 minutes. Those turnovers led to 29 points for the Cyclones, who pulled within 80-74 in the final minute but got no closer.

''It wasn't in our gameplan to have that many turnovers,'' Livers quipped, drawing a smile and chuckle from Howard a few seats away.

Many of the offensive numbers were good. Beyond the shooting percentage, Michigan made 10 of 21 3-pointers, got a career-high scoring output from David DeJulius (14 points) and saw point guard Zavier Simpson have 10 points to go with a tournament-record 13 assists.

But Simpson also finished with eight turnovers, highlighting the issues that kept it from being a completely clean performance.

''They're trying to make the right play to put us in the best position to win,'' Howard said. ''Yeah, there are times where we sort of force it. But I talked about it with the team at halftime: `You can't make those home-run plays. Sometimes the home-run plays get you in trouble. Just keep it simple, hit some singles.'''

Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton entered the game as the nation's assists leader, but this time the pass-first point guard carried the offense for the Cyclones with a career-high 25 points to go with nine rebounds and five assists.

''We lost,'' Haliburton said when asked about his performance. ''That's all you need to know about my game.''

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones are off to a bad start from 3-point range this season. They had made just 28 of 103 (27.2%) through their first four games. Iowa State missed eight of its first 10 tries from behind the arc in this one, and those were magnified as Michigan's offense hummed right along. They made just 5 of 21 for the game.

''I bet out of the 16 misses, probably a third of them were bad (shots),'' Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. ''But our thing is we need to make ... a third more of the good ones. And if we do that, now we've got 82 or 85 and we're in position to win the game.''

Michigan: The Wolverines are a month into a season of change. But with guys like Livers and Simpson back, there's plenty of experience to work with at the helm of a deep rotation that had 10 players score and five hit double-figures - even as senior center Jon Teske saw limited work due to foul trouble.

WELCOME BACK

Michigan freshman Franz Wagner started in his season debut and finished with six points. He had been sidelined due to a fractured right wrist suffered in practice Oct. 20.

HOLDING LEADS

This wasn't the first time Michigan has had trouble closing out a game with a big lead. the Wolverines let a 30-point margin slip all the way to five in the final minute against Appalachian State in the season opener.

MOP-UP DUTY

Give credit to Howard for being willing to pitch in and help the court cleanup efforts.

During a stoppage with 11:06 left after multiple players had slipped and hit the floor, there was the sight of Howard - in slacks and a tucked-in golf shirt - on his hands and knees wiping the court with a towel.

''As you can tell,'' Howard said, ''I don't mind getting my knees dirty.''

UP NEXT

Iowa State: The Cyclones moved to the losers' bracket to face Alabama on Thursday.

Michigan: The Wolverines advanced to the winners' bracket to face North Carolina on Thursday.

---

Key Players
Z. Simpson
T. Haliburton
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
10.8 Pts. Per Game 10.8
10.3 Ast. Per Game 10.3
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
59.1 Field Goal % 46.6
40.0 Three Point % 29.6
57.1 Free Throw % 60.0
  Defensive rebound by David DeJulius 1.0
  Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Jon Teske made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Jon Teske made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Rasir Bolton 5.0
+ 2 Michael Jacobson made layup 8.0
  Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson 10.0
  Tyrese Haliburton missed layup 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson 19.0
  Zavier Simpson missed free throw 19.0
  Personal foul on Michael Jacobson 19.0
Team Stats
Points 83 76
Field Goals 30-52 (57.7%) 30-69 (43.5%)
3-Pointers 10-21 (47.6%) 5-21 (23.8%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 39 28
Offensive 3 7
Defensive 32 19
Team 4 2
Assists 18 14
Steals 5 15
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 22 9
Fouls 19 17
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
2
I. Livers F
17 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
22
T. Haliburton G
25 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Michigan 5-0 414283
home team logo Iowa State 3-2 373976
Imperial Arena Nassau,
Imperial Arena Nassau,
Team Stats
away team logo Michigan 5-0 84.8 PPG 39.3 RPG 18.0 APG
home team logo Iowa State 3-2 81.8 PPG 41 RPG 20.0 APG
Key Players
2
I. Livers F 17.3 PPG 3.0 RPG 1.0 APG 62.8 FG%
22
T. Haliburton G 10.8 PPG 4.8 RPG 10.3 APG 47.1 FG%
Top Scorers
2
I. Livers F 17 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
22
T. Haliburton G 25 PTS 9 REB 5 AST
57.7 FG% 43.5
47.6 3PT FG% 23.8
72.2 FT% 64.7
Michigan
Starters
I. Livers
J. Teske
Z. Simpson
E. Brooks
F. Wagner
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Livers 17 4 1 5/13 3/6 4/5 2 34 1 0 2 0 4
J. Teske 11 6 1 4/6 1/2 2/2 4 16 1 1 3 0 6
Z. Simpson 10 7 13 4/4 0/0 2/4 2 35 1 0 8 0 7
E. Brooks 8 3 2 2/5 1/3 3/4 0 29 1 0 3 0 3
F. Wagner 6 3 1 2/5 2/3 0/0 5 23 0 1 0 0 3
Bench
D. DeJulius
C. Castleton
A. Nunez
A. Davis
B. Johns Jr.
J. Faulds
L. Wilson
C. Baird
R. Ozuna-Harrison
C. Bajema
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. DeJulius 14 3 0 5/6 2/3 2/2 1 22 0 0 1 0 3
C. Castleton 10 2 0 5/7 0/1 0/1 2 17 0 1 2 2 0
A. Nunez 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 7 1 0 0 0 0
A. Davis 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 1 1 1
B. Johns Jr. 2 5 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 2 0 5
J. Faulds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baird - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ozuna-Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bajema - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 35 18 30/52 10/21 13/18 19 200 5 3 22 3 32
Iowa State
Starters
T. Haliburton
P. Nixon
S. Young
R. Bolton
M. Jacobson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Haliburton 25 9 5 11/24 3/10 0/1 2 40 4 1 2 3 6
P. Nixon 14 1 5 6/15 2/8 0/2 1 38 2 0 2 0 1
S. Young 12 2 1 5/9 0/0 2/2 2 23 0 0 1 0 2
R. Bolton 10 4 2 3/9 0/2 4/6 3 29 4 0 1 1 3
M. Jacobson 8 8 0 2/5 0/0 4/4 3 27 1 2 0 2 6
Bench
G. Conditt IV
C. Grill
Z. Griffin
T. Jackson
T. Lewis
J. Johnson
C. Boothe
E. Steyer
N. Schuster
N. Jenkins
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Conditt IV 5 1 0 2/5 0/0 1/1 1 13 0 1 2 1 0
C. Grill 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/1 1 22 3 0 0 0 1
Z. Griffin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 1 0 0
T. Jackson 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 1 0 0 0 0
T. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boothe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Steyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Schuster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 26 14 30/69 5/21 11/17 17 200 15 4 9 7 19
