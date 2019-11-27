MISS
NEW YORK (AP) It is one of the oldest adages in sports: Good players win games. Just ask Mississippi coach Kermit Davis.

Breein Tyree scored 18 points to lead Ole Miss to a 74-72 come-from-behind victory over Penn State in the first game of the NIT Season Tip-Off at the Barclays Center on Wednesday night.

Blake Hinson added 17 for the Rebels, who improved to 5-1. Bryce Williams finished with 15 points and KJ Buffen had 13.

''I told the team, `That was a players' win,' Davis said. ''We just kept making plays after plays and drove the ball. That was one of the best wins I've been a part of in 38 years of coaching.''

Lamar Stevens scored 22 points for the Nittany Lions (5-1). Mike Watkins contributed 18 points and 12 rebounds. Myreon Jones added 12 points.

Whereas Davis was positively gushing about his players, Penn State coach Patrick Chambers publicly questioned his.

''We just don't have that mental toughness to keep competing at a high level.'' Chambers said while pounding the table after the game to emphasize his point. ''To be able to finish games. To be able to win.''

Ole Miss trailed by 21 early in the second half, only to tie the game 70-all on Tyree's layup and free throw with 1:06 left.

Penn State regained the lead 72-70 on a Stevens layup, but Tyree drilled a jumper and Williams' two free throws gave Ole Miss their first - and only - lead.

Penn State jumped out to a 20-6 lead in the first 7:27, led by 16 with 3:38 remaining and built a 43-27 halftime advantage. The Nittany Lions forced 14 turnovers in the first half, and 20 of their 43 points were scored in the paint.

Jones' dunk at the 6:13 mark stretched Penn State's lead to 54-35.

Following a timeout, Ole Miss ripped a 15-3 run in a span of 4:18 to pull to 57-50, but a Stevens left-side 3 as the shot clock expired pushed Penn State's lead back to 10. It grew to 66-52 before Ole Miss went on an 11-0 run over a span of 2:21 to cut the deficit to 66-63.

Whereas Ole Miss continued to make shots, Penn State went cold. Following a Watkins' jumper with 7:21 left, the Nittany Lions only scored six points- all from the free-throw line.

''I think they started making shots and their effort was much better in the second half as opposed to the first half,'' Chambers said. ''I thought we got good shots. We didn't make (them). And then we started turning the ball over.''

Penn State finished with 16 turnovers, eight in each half.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi: Credit the Rebels for their resilience and shooting in the second half. The Rebels made 16 of 37 from the field after halftime, including 6 of 11 from 3, and made all nine of their free-throw attempts.

Penn State: It was the first loss of the season for the Nittany Lions, who finished last season's Big Ten Conference schedule with a 7-3 record that included wins over ranked Michigan and Maryland.

UP NEXT:

Ole Miss: Advances to the championship game on Friday to face the winner of the Oklahoma State-Syracuse matchup.

Penn State: Will meet the loser of Oklahoma State-Syracuse in the third-place game on Friday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
B. Tyree
L. Stevens
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
16.8 Pts. Per Game 16.8
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
8.4 Reb. Per Game 8.4
38.2 Field Goal % 46.0
20.0 Three Point % 26.3
80.0 Free Throw % 63.6
  Defensive rebound by Ole Miss 2.0
  Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 1 Bryce Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Bryce Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Shooting foul on Myreon Jones 13.0
  Offensive rebound by Bryce Williams 11.0
  KJ Buffen missed layup 13.0
  Bad pass turnover on Izaiah Brockington, stolen by KJ Buffen 18.0
+ 2 Breein Tyree made jump shot 24.0
+ 2 Lamar Stevens made layup 37.0
  Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins 49.0
Team Stats
Points 74 72
Field Goals 26-62 (41.9%) 26-58 (44.8%)
3-Pointers 7-16 (43.8%) 5-19 (26.3%)
Free Throws 15-19 (78.9%) 15-18 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 38 34
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 25 25
Team 5 3
Assists 14 16
Steals 8 10
Blocks 3 12
Turnovers 15 16
Fouls 18 20
Technicals 0 0
Bench
B. Williams
S. Hunter
A. Collum
A. Crowley
J. Joiner
J. McBride
L. Rodriguez
C. Curry
F. Miller Jr.
S. Robinson
C. McKay
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Williams 15 1 1 3/6 3/3 6/6 1 20 1 1 2 1 0
S. Hunter 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 3 4 0 0 0 0 0
A. Collum 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 12 1 0 0 0 1
A. Crowley 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 11 1 0 3 0 0
J. Joiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Rodriguez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McKay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 33 14 26/62 7/16 15/19 18 200 8 3 15 8 25
Bench
C. Jones Jr.
I. Brockington
J. Harrar
S. Lundy
G. Hazle
T. Buttrick
T. Nussbaum
K. McCloskey
P. Kelly
S. Beattie
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Jones Jr. 6 0 0 2/7 2/4 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 0
I. Brockington 4 3 1 1/4 0/1 2/2 1 22 1 0 3 1 2
J. Harrar 2 0 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 3 10 2 0 1 0 0
S. Lundy 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 1 2 0 0 0
G. Hazle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Buttrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McCloskey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Beattie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 31 16 26/58 5/19 15/18 20 200 10 12 16 6 25
