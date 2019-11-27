Hartwell II leads George Mason past New Mexico St. 68-64
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) Jamal Hartwell II had 17 points as George Mason took control in the second half to beat New Mexico State 68-64 to claim the Cayman Islands Classic championship on Wednesday night.
Justin Kier had 13 points for George Mason (8-1) and AJ Wilson added 12 points and 14 rebounds as the Patriots rallied from a 35-23 halftime deficit for the win.
George Mason never led until Hartwell drained a 3-pointer with 6:48 remaining to go out front 54-52. Terrell Brown answered with a 3 as the Aggies quickly regained the advantage. The teams swapped the lead until Wilson's free throw with 2:07 left gave the Patriots the lead for good, 60-59. Jordan Miller followed with a jumper and Kier added a layup to push George Mason's advantage to 64-59 with 29 seconds remaining.
Jabari Rice had 19 points for the Aggies (4-4). Trevelin Queen added 12 points. Johnny McCants had 11 points.
George Mason plays Jacksonville State at home on Tuesday. New Mexico State plays UTEP at home on Tuesday.
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
|35.2
|Min. Per Game
|35.2
|13.8
|Pts. Per Game
|13.8
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|3.4
|Reb. Per Game
|3.4
|41.1
|Field Goal %
|39.2
|29.4
|Three Point %
|35.7
|88.9
|Free Throw %
|81.3
|+ 2
|Trevelin Queen made dunk
|38:41
|Offensive rebound by Trevelin Queen
|1.0
|Terrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Miller made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Johnny McCants
|6.0
|+ 3
|Jabari Rice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shunn Buchanan
|10.0
|+ 1
|Jamal Hartwell II made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Jamal Hartwell II made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Shunn Buchanan
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|18.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|68
|Field Goals
|25-63 (39.7%)
|25-51 (49.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-29 (27.6%)
|5-15 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|6-8 (75.0%)
|13-16 (81.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|35
|Offensive
|15
|10
|Defensive
|16
|22
|Team
|0
|3
|Assists
|11
|4
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|9
|13
|Fouls
|15
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|New Mexico St. 4-4
|70.6 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|12.6 APG
|George Mason 8-1
|72.5 PPG
|45.8 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|J. Rice G
|11.7 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|0.9 APG
|54.2 FG%
|
10
|J. Hartwell II G
|13.5 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|3.0 APG
|39.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Rice G
|19 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|J. Hartwell II G
|17 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|
|39.7
|FG%
|49.0
|
|
|27.6
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|81.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Queen
|14
|7
|1
|6/15
|1/6
|1/1
|2
|35
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2
|T. Brown
|6
|3
|2
|2/11
|2/11
|0/0
|3
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|S. Buchanan
|4
|1
|5
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|29
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Bobbitt
|3
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|I. Aurrecoechea
|2
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|23
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hartwell II
|17
|0
|1
|5/14
|3/8
|4/4
|1
|37
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Wilson
|12
|14
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|34
|1
|4
|2
|3
|11
|J. Greene
|9
|6
|0
|3/7
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|28
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|J. Miller
|8
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|20
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|J. Oduro
|3
|4
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|22
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Kier
|13
|3
|0
|6/6
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|G. Mar
|6
|0
|0
|3/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|X. Johnson
|0
|2
|3
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|I. Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Calixte
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tempchin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Douglas-Stanley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Haidara
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. McCray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Konnor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|32
|4
|25/51
|5/15
|13/16
|12
|200
|4
|5
|13
|10
|22
-
SJST
OREGST31
67
2nd 11:21 FS1
-
VATECH
BYU37
35
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
LOYCHI
ODU68
61
Final
-
NEAST
WEBER79
69
Final
-
BRYAN
WCAR54
78
Final
-
MICH
IOWAST83
76
Final
-
TNMART
BU76
73
Final
-
DRAKE
MURYST63
53
Final
-
COLOST
WASHST79
69
Final
-
STLOU
BC64
54
Final
-
CHARLO
GAST78
81
Final/OT
-
SCST
TULSA47
78
Final
-
3MICHST
UCLA75
62
Final
-
MVSU
NALAB50
73
Final
-
6UNC
BAMA76
67
Final
-
GWEBB
NCOLO67
62
Final
-
TXARL
FURMAN57
58
Final
-
MANH
RI64
73
Final
-
MAINE
7UVA26
46
Final
-
DAYTON
4KANSAS84
90
Final/OT
-
SFLA
NEB67
74
Final
-
DENVER
SNCLRA64
81
Final
-
MISS
PSU74
72
Final
-
MIAOH
WRIGHT66
71
Final
-
KSTATE
BRAD60
73
Final
-
SC
NIOWA72
78
Final
-
8GONZAG
USM94
69
Final
-
GALLDET
UVM44
93
Final
-
HARTFD
SMU58
90
Final
-
STNYBRK
DEL61
75
Final
-
NIAGARA
IPFW54
77
Final
-
GENEVA
ROBERT62
102
Final
-
WESTMINP
YOUNG67
93
Final
-
NORFLK
MNMTH71
75
Final
-
SALAB
LSALLE76
81
Final/OT
-
NMEXST
GMASON64
68
Final
-
ALCORN
ARKLR50
67
Final
-
SEMO
CSFULL57
64
Final
-
OKLAST
CUSE86
72
Final
-
TRINILL
VALPO71
98
Final
-
SAMFORD
SDAKST77
86
Final
-
PITT
NWEST72
59
Final
-
WICHST
WVU63
75
Final
-
WCBC
IDST43
102
Final
-
UGA
CHAMIN80
77
Final
-
ECENT
UTEP71
91
Final
-
13SETON
11OREG69
71
Final
-
HOFSTRA
USD69
79
Final
-
PORTST
UCSB70
81
Final
-
SDAK
CALBPTST84
83
Final