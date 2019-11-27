NMEXST
GMASON

No Text

Hartwell II leads George Mason past New Mexico St. 68-64

  • AP
  • Nov 27, 2019

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) Jamal Hartwell II had 17 points as George Mason took control in the second half to beat New Mexico State 68-64 to claim the Cayman Islands Classic championship on Wednesday night.

Justin Kier had 13 points for George Mason (8-1) and AJ Wilson added 12 points and 14 rebounds as the Patriots rallied from a 35-23 halftime deficit for the win.

George Mason never led until Hartwell drained a 3-pointer with 6:48 remaining to go out front 54-52. Terrell Brown answered with a 3 as the Aggies quickly regained the advantage. The teams swapped the lead until Wilson's free throw with 2:07 left gave the Patriots the lead for good, 60-59. Jordan Miller followed with a jumper and Kier added a layup to push George Mason's advantage to 64-59 with 29 seconds remaining.

Jabari Rice had 19 points for the Aggies (4-4). Trevelin Queen added 12 points. Johnny McCants had 11 points.

George Mason plays Jacksonville State at home on Tuesday. New Mexico State plays UTEP at home on Tuesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Queen
J. Hartwell II
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
13.8 Pts. Per Game 13.8
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
41.1 Field Goal % 39.2
29.4 Three Point % 35.7
88.9 Free Throw % 81.3
+ 2 Trevelin Queen made dunk 38:41
  Offensive rebound by Trevelin Queen 1.0
  Terrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Jordan Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Jordan Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Johnny McCants 6.0
+ 3 Jabari Rice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shunn Buchanan 10.0
+ 1 Jamal Hartwell II made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Jamal Hartwell II made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Shunn Buchanan 13.0
  Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson 18.0
Team Stats
Points 64 68
Field Goals 25-63 (39.7%) 25-51 (49.0%)
3-Pointers 8-29 (27.6%) 5-15 (33.3%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 13-16 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 31 35
Offensive 15 10
Defensive 16 22
Team 0 3
Assists 11 4
Steals 6 4
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 9 13
Fouls 15 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
J. Rice G
19 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
10
J. Hartwell II G
17 PTS, 1 AST
12T
away team logo New Mexico St. 4-4 352964
home team logo George Mason 8-1 234568
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
Team Stats
away team logo New Mexico St. 4-4 70.6 PPG 36.9 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo George Mason 8-1 72.5 PPG 45.8 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
10
J. Rice G 11.7 PPG 3.3 RPG 0.9 APG 54.2 FG%
10
J. Hartwell II G 13.5 PPG 2.9 RPG 3.0 APG 39.8 FG%
Top Scorers
10
J. Rice G 19 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
10
J. Hartwell II G 17 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
39.7 FG% 49.0
27.6 3PT FG% 33.3
75.0 FT% 81.3
New Mexico St.
Starters
T. Queen
T. Brown
S. Buchanan
C. Bobbitt
I. Aurrecoechea
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Queen 14 7 1 6/15 1/6 1/1 2 35 1 0 0 5 2
T. Brown 6 3 2 2/11 2/11 0/0 3 30 2 0 2 0 3
S. Buchanan 4 1 5 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 29 3 0 1 0 1
C. Bobbitt 3 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 12 0 1 0 0 1
I. Aurrecoechea 2 2 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 23 0 0 1 2 0
Starters
T. Queen
T. Brown
S. Buchanan
C. Bobbitt
I. Aurrecoechea
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Queen 14 7 1 6/15 1/6 1/1 2 35 1 0 0 5 2
T. Brown 6 3 2 2/11 2/11 0/0 3 30 2 0 2 0 3
S. Buchanan 4 1 5 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 29 3 0 1 0 1
C. Bobbitt 3 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 12 0 1 0 0 1
I. Aurrecoechea 2 2 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 23 0 0 1 2 0
Bench
J. Rice
J. McCants
S. Williams
W. McNair
A. Harris
D. Joseph
R. Brown
E. Gilyard
C. Henry
T. Owens
R. Agee
J. Westbrook
W. Likayi
B. Rewalt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Rice 19 7 1 6/11 3/7 4/4 1 30 0 0 2 2 5
J. McCants 11 8 0 5/10 0/1 1/3 4 23 0 0 1 4 4
S. Williams 3 1 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 14 0 0 2 1 0
W. McNair 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 0
A. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Joseph - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gilyard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Agee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Westbrook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Likayi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rewalt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 31 11 25/63 8/29 6/8 15 200 6 1 9 15 16
George Mason
Starters
J. Hartwell II
A. Wilson
J. Greene
J. Miller
J. Oduro
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hartwell II 17 0 1 5/14 3/8 4/4 1 37 0 0 2 0 0
A. Wilson 12 14 0 5/8 0/0 2/4 2 34 1 4 2 3 11
J. Greene 9 6 0 3/7 1/4 2/2 3 28 0 0 1 2 4
J. Miller 8 3 0 2/4 0/0 4/4 4 20 2 0 1 2 1
J. Oduro 3 4 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 22 1 1 2 3 1
Starters
J. Hartwell II
A. Wilson
J. Greene
J. Miller
J. Oduro
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hartwell II 17 0 1 5/14 3/8 4/4 1 37 0 0 2 0 0
A. Wilson 12 14 0 5/8 0/0 2/4 2 34 1 4 2 3 11
J. Greene 9 6 0 3/7 1/4 2/2 3 28 0 0 1 2 4
J. Miller 8 3 0 2/4 0/0 4/4 4 20 2 0 1 2 1
J. Oduro 3 4 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 22 1 1 2 3 1
Bench
J. Kier
G. Mar
X. Johnson
I. Boyd
G. Calixte
J. Tempchin
J. Douglas-Stanley
B. Haidara
M. McCray
C. Konnor
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Kier 13 3 0 6/6 1/1 0/0 1 16 0 0 2 0 3
G. Mar 6 0 0 3/7 0/1 0/0 0 21 0 0 2 0 0
X. Johnson 0 2 3 0/4 0/1 0/0 0 22 0 0 1 0 2
I. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Calixte - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tempchin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Douglas-Stanley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Haidara - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McCray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Konnor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 32 4 25/51 5/15 13/16 12 200 4 5 13 10 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores