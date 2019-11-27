SFLA
Nebraska beats USF 74-67, grabs 3rd place in Cayman Islands

  Nov 27, 2019

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) Haanif Cheatham scored a career-high 26 points, Dachon Burke Jr. added a career-best 19 and Nebraska got rolling with 61% shooting in the second half for a 74-67 victory over South Florida on Wednesday in the third-place game of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Nebraska (4-3) shot 55% overall to conclude the tournament with two wins sandwiched around an 85-66 loss to George Mason.

Burke had 19 points that included three 3-pointers and Cheatham added 15 points after the break. Each finished 8-of-11 shooting, with Cheatham making 9 of 11 free throws.

David Collins scored 16 points and Laquincy Rideau added 15 for South Florida (3-4), which shot 38.6% overall. Six made at least one 3-pointer, but they finished 8-of-27 (29.6%) shooting from long range. Michael Durr grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds and had eight points for the Bulls.

Cheatham and Rideau were each named to the all-tournament team.

South Florida had a 35-33 edge at halftime and stretched it to seven with 12:39 left. Cheatham scored 10 points and Burke had a 3-pointer and dunk during a 17-2 run as Nebraska built its largest lead, 63-55 with 6:42 left.

Collins' 3-pointer and layup pulled the Bulls to 63-62 with four minutes remaining. Burke answered with consecutive 3-pointers between a Justin Brown free throw to extend Nebraska's lead to 69-63 with about two minutes left as the Cornhuskers pulled away.

Each team lead by as many as eight points.

LAST MEETING

It was only the third game between the teams and the first at a neutral site. Each team won previously at home: The Bulls 65-60 in 2002, and Nebraska 79-52 in 2003.

UP NEXT

South Florida: Hosts Furman on Monday.

Nebraska: At Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

Key Players
D. Collins
C. Mack
3 G
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
18.0 Pts. Per Game 18.0
8.0 Ast. Per Game 8.0
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
43.0 Field Goal % 44.3
20.8 Three Point % 23.5
62.2 Free Throw % 57.6
  Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo 1.0
  Justin Brown missed layup 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Justin Brown 6.0
  David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
+ 1 Haanif Cheatham made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Haanif Cheatham made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham 18.0
  David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
  Offensive rebound by South Florida 22.0
  Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot 24.0
Team Stats
Points 67 74
Field Goals 27-70 (38.6%) 27-49 (55.1%)
3-Pointers 8-27 (29.6%) 6-14 (42.9%)
Free Throws 5-6 (83.3%) 14-19 (73.7%)
Total Rebounds 40 28
Offensive 16 3
Defensive 22 21
Team 2 4
Assists 12 10
Steals 4 2
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 8 9
Fouls 15 10
Technicals 0 0
South Florida
Starters
D. Collins
L. Rideau
M. Durr
E. Dawson III
J. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Collins 16 3 0 6/15 2/7 2/2 3 26 1 0 1 0 3
L. Rideau 15 3 5 7/18 1/5 0/0 4 38 1 0 2 1 2
M. Durr 8 11 0 4/11 0/0 0/0 1 28 0 0 1 5 6
E. Dawson III 5 0 2 2/5 1/3 0/0 3 20 0 0 1 0 0
J. Brown 4 8 2 1/8 1/5 1/2 2 32 1 1 1 6 2
Bench
R. Williams
X. Castaneda
A. Maricevic
J. Chaplin
A. Yetna
M. Akec
M. Calleja
B. Mack
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Williams 8 4 0 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 12 0 0 2 2 2
X. Castaneda 7 5 3 2/6 1/3 2/2 1 29 1 0 0 0 5
A. Maricevic 4 3 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 2 0 1 2
J. Chaplin 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
A. Yetna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Akec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Calleja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Mack - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 38 12 27/70 8/27 5/6 15 200 4 3 8 16 22
Nebraska
Starters
H. Cheatham
D. Burke Jr.
M. Kavas
Y. Ouedraogo
J. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Cheatham 26 3 0 8/11 1/1 9/11 3 37 0 0 2 0 3
D. Burke Jr. 21 4 1 8/11 3/5 2/4 2 31 0 1 1 1 3
M. Kavas 6 0 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 17 0 0 0 0 0
Y. Ouedraogo 6 5 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 2 24 0 0 1 1 4
J. Green 3 3 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 27 0 0 3 0 3
Bench
C. Mack
T. Thorbjarnarson
S. Curtis
K. Cross
S. Stevenson
D. Walker
D. Banton
C. Easley
A. Arop
J. Piatkowski
B. Porter
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Mack 5 4 7 2/5 0/0 1/2 1 27 2 0 1 1 3
T. Thorbjarnarson 4 3 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 17 0 0 0 0 3
S. Curtis 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
K. Cross 0 1 1 0/5 0/2 0/0 0 16 0 0 1 0 1
S. Stevenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Banton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Easley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Arop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Piatkowski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Porter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 24 10 27/49 6/14 14/19 10 200 2 1 9 3 21
NCAA BB Scores