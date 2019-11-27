UNC
BAMA

No Text

Brooks, No. 6 UNC beat Alabama 76-67 in Battle 4 Atlantis

  • AP
  • Nov 27, 2019

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) Garrison Brooks scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half and sixth-ranked North Carolina overwhelmed Alabama on the glass to win 76-67 in Wednesday’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Freshman big man Armando Bacot had 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Tar Heels (5-0), who entered the game as the nation’s No. 1 team in rebounding margin. They certainly won’t hurt that average with this performance: The Tar Heels nearly doubled the Crimson Tide to finish with a 60-31 edge on the glass, including pulling down 23 offensive rebounds that led to 23 second-chance points.

The Tar Heels didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, finishing at roughly 40.8%. And freshman point guard Cole Anthony didn’t have a huge offensive game. He finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists - including a perfect alley-oop inbounds pass that Brooks hammered down with 3:23 left as the Tar Heels remained in control down the stretch.

John Petty Jr. scored 23 points with seven 3-pointers for the Crimson Tide (2-3), though 15 points and five of those 3s came in the first half. Preseason all-Southeastern Conference pick Kira Lewis Jr. added 20 points, but Alabama shot just 38% for the game.

Leaky Black finished with career highs of nine points and nine rebounds for the Tar Heels, who also got 12 points from senior Brandon Robinson in his season debut. Robinson had been sidelined since he sprained an ankle during an exhibition game.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Crimson Tide had been good on the glass coming in despite lacking a lot of size, ranking 19th nationally in rebounding margin and outrebounding each of their first four opponents. They couldn’t keep up this time against the Bacot-led UNC front line, while Petty and Lewis had to carry the offense as the only Alabama players to reach double figures.

UNC: The Tar Heels have been looking for a reliable secondary scorer behind Anthony, who came in averaging better than 22 points per game. Robinson could help with his experience as a senior, while Black had some good moments as an all-around playmaker who also saw time at the point for stretches in relief of Anthony.

UP NEXT

Alabama: The Crimson Tide moved to the losers’ bracket for Thursday’s matchup with Iowa State, which lost to Michigan earlier Wednesday.

UNC: The Tar Heels advanced to the winners’ bracket for Thursday’s matchup with Michigan, which beat Iowa State earlier Wednesday.

---

Key Players
C. Anthony
2 G
K. Lewis Jr.
2 G
38.0 Min. Per Game 38.0
21.5 Pts. Per Game 21.5
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
37.0 Field Goal % 48.2
37.8 Three Point % 37.0
64.7 Free Throw % 84.2
  Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks 3.0
  Kira Lewis Jr. missed layup 5.0
+ 1 Cole Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Cole Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Kira Lewis Jr. 13.0
+ 2 Alex Reese made layup, assist by James Bolden 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Alex Reese 26.0
  Cole Anthony missed layup 28.0
  Offensive rebound by Brandon Robinson 49.0
  Garrison Brooks missed 2nd of 2 free throws 49.0
  Garrison Brooks missed 1st of 2 free throws 49.0
Team Stats
Points 76 67
Field Goals 29-71 (40.8%) 26-68 (38.2%)
3-Pointers 5-14 (35.7%) 11-31 (35.5%)
Free Throws 13-21 (61.9%) 4-9 (44.4%)
Total Rebounds 61 32
Offensive 19 8
Defensive 32 19
Team 10 5
Assists 15 12
Steals 8 6
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 20 14
Fouls 19 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
G. Brooks F
20 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
23
J. Petty Jr. G
23 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 6 North Carolina 5-0 373976
home team logo Alabama 2-3 313667
Imperial Arena Nassau,
Imperial Arena Nassau,
Team Stats
away team logo 6 North Carolina 5-0 76.5 PPG 55.8 RPG 16.5 APG
home team logo Alabama 2-3 79.5 PPG 45.3 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
15
G. Brooks F 12.0 PPG 8.3 RPG 3.0 APG 51.6 FG%
23
J. Petty Jr. G 9.8 PPG 7.0 RPG 2.8 APG 34.3 FG%
Top Scorers
15
G. Brooks F 20 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
23
J. Petty Jr. G 23 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
40.8 FG% 38.2
35.7 3PT FG% 35.5
61.9 FT% 44.4
North Carolina
Starters
G. Brooks
C. Anthony
B. Robinson
A. Bacot
L. Black
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Brooks 20 7 1 7/13 0/0 6/8 3 36 0 1 5 2 5
C. Anthony 13 7 6 4/13 1/3 4/7 4 32 4 0 6 1 6
B. Robinson 12 6 2 4/11 3/6 1/1 4 26 1 0 1 2 4
A. Bacot 12 15 1 5/7 0/0 2/4 3 26 0 1 2 6 9
L. Black 9 9 2 4/9 1/1 0/0 2 34 2 1 2 2 7
Bench
J. Pierce
A. Platek
C. Keeling
S. Rush
K. Smith
R. McAdoo
B. Huffman
S. Manley
W. Miller
C. Ellis
A. Harris
J. Francis
R. O'Han
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pierce 4 2 1 2/7 0/2 0/0 1 16 1 0 1 2 0
A. Platek 4 2 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 15 0 0 2 2 0
C. Keeling 2 3 1 1/6 0/1 0/1 1 14 0 0 1 2 1
S. Rush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McAdoo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huffman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Manley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Francis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. O'Han - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 51 15 29/71 5/14 13/21 19 199 8 3 20 19 32
Alabama
Starters
J. Petty Jr.
K. Lewis Jr.
A. Reese
H. Jones
J. Davis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Petty Jr. 23 3 2 7/11 7/10 2/2 1 36 2 0 1 0 3
K. Lewis Jr. 20 5 4 9/23 2/7 0/0 4 38 2 1 5 2 3
A. Reese 7 9 0 3/10 1/5 0/2 3 27 0 2 1 2 7
H. Jones 5 1 1 2/7 0/0 1/2 5 20 0 0 3 0 1
J. Davis 5 5 1 2/3 0/0 1/2 3 26 2 0 0 3 2
Bench
J. Shackelford
J. Bolden
G. Smith
J. Forbes
T. Barnes
J. Quinerly
B. Johnson
J. Rojas
J. Gary
R. Hawkins
S. Okauru
A. Cottrell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Shackelford 4 3 1 2/8 0/5 0/1 0 21 0 0 1 1 2
J. Bolden 3 1 3 1/4 1/3 0/0 2 18 0 0 1 0 1
G. Smith 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 6 0 1 2 0 0
J. Forbes 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
T. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Quinerly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rojas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gary - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hawkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Okauru - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cottrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 27 12 26/68 11/31 4/9 23 198 6 4 14 8 19
NCAA BB Scores