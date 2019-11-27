WICHST
WVU

No Text

Tshiebwe has 19 & 18, W Virginia tops Shockers for title

  • AP
  • Nov 27, 2019

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) Oscar Tshiebwe scored 19 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds to lead West Virginia to a 75-63 win over Wichita State on Wednesday night in the championship game of the Cancun Classic.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 13 points for the Mountaineers (6-0), who pulled away in the second half.

Erik Stevenson led the Shockers (6-1) with 22 points. Tyson Etienne added 12 points and Jaime Echenique had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Shockers missed five shots and had two turnovers in a 3-minute, 14-second span that West Virginia turned into a 10-1 run early in the second half. When Miles McBride had back-to-back baskets, the Mountaineers led 48-36 with 13:13 to play. The West Virginia defense wouldn't let Wichita State string anything together to challenge.

Wichita State shot 45% in the second half and limited the Shockers to 2-of-12 shooting behind the arc and 33% overall.

Tshiebwe scored 10 points and the Mountaineers took a 31-28 lead at halftime despite going 4 of 11 from the foul line and committing eight turnovers. They limited the Shockers to 28% shooting and had a 27-15 rebounding advantage, 10-4 on the offensive end.

Wichita State shot 31% and was outrebound 48-31. West Virginia finished 18 of 30 from the foul line.

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: A big win over South Carolina in the first game and a tough battle with hard-nosed West Virginia in the championship game showed the Shockers are capable of playing with Power 5 teams. The 2013 team won the Cancun Challenge on its way to the Final Four.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers claimed the title by beating solid mid-major opponents, Northern Iowa and Wichita State. It's not exactly the most powerful gauntlet but the Panthers and Shockers are traditionally tough and were undefeated at the time. And West Virginia gets a title and remains undefeated.

Up Next

Wichita State is off until Dec. 5 when Central Arkansas visits.

West Virginia goes home to meet Rhode Island on Sunday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
T. Wade
J. Haley
25.6 Min. Per Game 25.6
12.2 Pts. Per Game 12.2
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
7.2 Reb. Per Game 7.2
41.7 Field Goal % 65.8
45.0 Three Point % 25.0
71.4 Free Throw % 56.7
+ 2 Tyson Etienne made jump shot 13.0
+ 1 Derek Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
  Derek Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Shooting foul on Dexter Dennis 23.0
  Bad pass turnover on Grant Sherfield, stolen by Derek Culver 27.0
  Offensive rebound by Dexter Dennis 32.0
  Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot 34.0
+ 1 Jordan McCabe made 2nd of 2 free throws 46.0
+ 1 Jordan McCabe made 1st of 2 free throws 46.0
  Personal foul on Tyson Etienne 46.0
+ 1 Jaime Echenique made 2nd of 2 free throws 48.0
Team Stats
Points 63 75
Field Goals 19-62 (30.6%) 25-61 (41.0%)
3-Pointers 6-25 (24.0%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 19-28 (67.9%) 18-30 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 48
Offensive 11 15
Defensive 19 30
Team 1 3
Assists 6 11
Steals 3 5
Blocks 5 8
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 26 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
E. Stevenson G
22 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
34
O. Tshiebwe F
19 PTS, 18 REB
12T
away team logo Wichita State 6-1 283563
home team logo West Virginia 6-0 314475
Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya Cancun,
Team Stats
away team logo Wichita State 6-1 75.3 PPG 44.7 RPG 16.7 APG
home team logo West Virginia 6-0 72.0 PPG 42.6 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
10
E. Stevenson G 12.2 PPG 5.2 RPG 3.7 APG 39.1 FG%
34
O. Tshiebwe F 11.2 PPG 8.2 RPG 0.2 APG 60.0 FG%
Top Scorers
10
E. Stevenson G 22 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
34
O. Tshiebwe F 19 PTS 18 REB 0 AST
30.6 FG% 41.0
24.0 3PT FG% 41.2
67.9 FT% 60.0
West Virginia
Starters
O. Tshiebwe
E. Matthews Jr.
J. McCabe
J. Haley
D. Culver
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Tshiebwe 19 18 0 5/8 0/0 9/13 4 35 0 0 4 6 12
E. Matthews Jr. 13 2 0 5/9 3/5 0/2 3 26 0 1 0 0 2
J. McCabe 9 0 2 1/2 0/1 7/8 4 12 0 0 1 0 0
J. Haley 7 4 2 3/6 0/1 1/4 1 21 0 2 1 0 4
D. Culver 7 9 1 3/7 0/0 1/2 3 21 3 2 1 3 6
Starters
O. Tshiebwe
E. Matthews Jr.
J. McCabe
J. Haley
D. Culver
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Tshiebwe 19 18 0 5/8 0/0 9/13 4 35 0 0 4 6 12
E. Matthews Jr. 13 2 0 5/9 3/5 0/2 3 26 0 1 0 0 2
J. McCabe 9 0 2 1/2 0/1 7/8 4 12 0 0 1 0 0
J. Haley 7 4 2 3/6 0/1 1/4 1 21 0 2 1 0 4
D. Culver 7 9 1 3/7 0/0 1/2 3 21 3 2 1 3 6
Bench
S. McNeil
M. McBride
C. Harler
G. Osabuohien
L. Routt
B. Knapper
T. Sherman
S. Macke
J. Bridges
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. McNeil 8 1 0 3/5 2/3 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 1
M. McBride 7 3 4 3/10 1/1 0/1 2 18 0 2 1 2 1
C. Harler 3 1 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 17 1 0 1 0 1
G. Osabuohien 2 4 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 3 15 1 1 0 2 2
L. Routt 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 2 1
B. Knapper 0 0 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
T. Sherman 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 2 0 0
S. Macke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bridges - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 45 11 25/61 7/17 18/30 25 200 5 8 12 15 30
