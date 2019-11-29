Flynn scores 21 to lift San Diego St. past Creighton 83-52
LAS VEGAS (AP) Malachi Flynn had 21 points as San Diego State won its seventh consecutive game to open the season, easily defeating Creighton 83-52 in the Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday night.
Matt Mitchell had 16 points for San Diego State (7-0). Yanni Wetzell added 15 points. Jordan Schakel had 13 points for San Diego State.
Mitch Ballock had 12 points for the Bluejays (4-2). Shereef Mitchell added 10 points.
San Diego State plays Iowa and Creighton plays Texas Tech on Friday to conclude the LVI.
|30.2
|Min. Per Game
|30.2
|13.3
|Pts. Per Game
|13.3
|5.7
|Ast. Per Game
|5.7
|2.3
|Reb. Per Game
|2.3
|45.6
|Field Goal %
|42.9
|40.9
|Three Point %
|43.2
|63.6
|Free Throw %
|59.1
|Defensive rebound by Adam Seiko
|1.0
|Shereef Mitchell missed jump shot, blocked by Joel Mensah
|3.0
|Turnover on Keshad Johnson
|34.0
|Offensive foul on Keshad Johnson
|34.0
|+ 1
|Shereef Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|49.0
|+ 1
|Shereef Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|49.0
|Shooting foul on Adam Seiko
|49.0
|Lost ball turnover on Aguek Arop, stolen by Jordan Scurry
|49.0
|+ 1
|Kelvin Jones made free throw
|1:16
|Shooting foul on Joel Mensah
|1:16
|+ 2
|Kelvin Jones made layup
|1:16
|Team Stats
|Points
|52
|83
|Field Goals
|20-52 (38.5%)
|29-52 (55.8%)
|3-Pointers
|4-23 (17.4%)
|11-18 (61.1%)
|Free Throws
|8-16 (50.0%)
|14-18 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|21
|37
|Offensive
|5
|7
|Defensive
|15
|28
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|10
|20
|Steals
|8
|8
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|15
|15
|Fouls
|18
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Creighton 4-2
|74.3 PPG
|34.5 RPG
|14.5 APG
|San Diego State 7-0
|75.9 PPG
|43.4 RPG
|16.9 APG
|Key Players
|
24
|M. Ballock G
|13.5 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|2.8 APG
|47.4 FG%
|
22
|M. Flynn G
|14.4 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|5.3 APG
|42.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Ballock G
|12 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|M. Flynn G
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|38.5
|FG%
|55.8
|
|
|17.4
|3PT FG%
|61.1
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Ballock
|12
|4
|2
|5/9
|2/6
|0/1
|0
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|T. Alexander
|8
|3
|0
|3/11
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|30
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|M. Zegarowski
|7
|2
|1
|3/16
|1/10
|0/0
|1
|32
|1
|0
|4
|1
|1
|C. Bishop
|6
|5
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|23
|2
|0
|3
|2
|3
|D. Jefferson
|4
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Mitchell
|10
|0
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|23
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Jones
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|17
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|J. Windham
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Scurry
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Canfield
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Mintz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mahoney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Epperson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Zeil
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|20
|10
|20/52
|4/23
|8/16
|18
|200
|8
|1
|15
|5
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Flynn
|21
|2
|3
|7/11
|3/6
|4/4
|2
|29
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Y. Wetzell
|15
|6
|4
|5/8
|0/1
|5/6
|2
|28
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|J. Schakel
|13
|3
|1
|5/10
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|29
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|K. Feagin
|3
|4
|5
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|N. Mensah
|3
|6
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|18
|2
|2
|1
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mitchell
|16
|4
|2
|5/7
|3/3
|3/5
|2
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|A. Arop
|7
|5
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|13
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|A. Seiko
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Mensah
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K. Johnson
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|T. Pulliam
|0
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|N. Narain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Giordano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Pope
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Barnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|35
|20
|29/52
|11/18
|14/18
|18
|200
|8
|5
|15
|7
|28
