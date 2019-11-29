CREIGH
SDGST

No Text

Flynn scores 21 to lift San Diego St. past Creighton 83-52

  • AP
  • Nov 29, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Malachi Flynn had 21 points as San Diego State won its seventh consecutive game to open the season, easily defeating Creighton 83-52 in the Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday night.

Matt Mitchell had 16 points for San Diego State (7-0). Yanni Wetzell added 15 points. Jordan Schakel had 13 points for San Diego State.

Mitch Ballock had 12 points for the Bluejays (4-2). Shereef Mitchell added 10 points.

San Diego State plays Iowa and Creighton plays Texas Tech on Friday to conclude the LVI.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
M. Zegarowski
M. Flynn
30.2 Min. Per Game 30.2
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
2.3 Reb. Per Game 2.3
45.6 Field Goal % 42.9
40.9 Three Point % 43.2
63.6 Free Throw % 59.1
  Defensive rebound by Adam Seiko 1.0
  Shereef Mitchell missed jump shot, blocked by Joel Mensah 3.0
  Turnover on Keshad Johnson 34.0
  Offensive foul on Keshad Johnson 34.0
+ 1 Shereef Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 49.0
+ 1 Shereef Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 49.0
  Shooting foul on Adam Seiko 49.0
  Lost ball turnover on Aguek Arop, stolen by Jordan Scurry 49.0
+ 1 Kelvin Jones made free throw 1:16
  Shooting foul on Joel Mensah 1:16
+ 2 Kelvin Jones made layup 1:16
Team Stats
Points 52 83
Field Goals 20-52 (38.5%) 29-52 (55.8%)
3-Pointers 4-23 (17.4%) 11-18 (61.1%)
Free Throws 8-16 (50.0%) 14-18 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 21 37
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 15 28
Team 1 2
Assists 10 20
Steals 8 8
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 18 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
24
M. Ballock G
12 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
22
M. Flynn G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Creighton 4-2 252752
home team logo San Diego State 7-0 404383
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Creighton 4-2 74.3 PPG 34.5 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo San Diego State 7-0 75.9 PPG 43.4 RPG 16.9 APG
Key Players
24
M. Ballock G 13.5 PPG 5.5 RPG 2.8 APG 47.4 FG%
22
M. Flynn G 14.4 PPG 2.3 RPG 5.3 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
24
M. Ballock G 12 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
22
M. Flynn G 21 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
38.5 FG% 55.8
17.4 3PT FG% 61.1
50.0 FT% 77.8
Creighton
Starters
M. Ballock
T. Alexander
M. Zegarowski
C. Bishop
D. Jefferson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Ballock 12 4 2 5/9 2/6 0/1 0 32 1 0 0 1 3
T. Alexander 8 3 0 3/11 1/4 1/2 0 30 0 1 3 0 3
M. Zegarowski 7 2 1 3/16 1/10 0/0 1 32 1 0 4 1 1
C. Bishop 6 5 2 2/4 0/0 2/4 4 23 2 0 3 2 3
D. Jefferson 4 3 1 2/3 0/0 0/2 4 14 0 0 1 0 3
San Diego State
Starters
M. Flynn
Y. Wetzell
J. Schakel
K. Feagin
N. Mensah
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Flynn 21 2 3 7/11 3/6 4/4 2 29 2 0 2 0 2
Y. Wetzell 15 6 4 5/8 0/1 5/6 2 28 0 1 2 2 4
J. Schakel 13 3 1 5/10 3/5 0/0 0 29 2 0 2 1 2
K. Feagin 3 4 5 1/3 1/1 0/0 1 24 0 1 2 0 4
N. Mensah 3 6 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 3 18 2 2 1 1 5
