Brodeur scores 23, Penn escapes with 68-67 win over UCF
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) AJ Brodeur had 23 points 9-of-12 shooting and Penn edged past UCF 68-67 in the Wooden Legacy on Thursday night.
Devon Goodman had 19 points for Penn and Ryan Betley added 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Goodman hit two free throws to give the Quakers (4-2) a 68-65 lead with 27 seconds left. UCF missed three shots on its ensuing possession and a tie up gave Penn the ball with 3.4 seconds remaining, but an errant inbound pass gave it back to the Knights. Darin Green Jr. then hit what was originally called the tying 3-pointer at the buzzer but, after replay review, it was called a 2 and the Quakers escaped with the win.
Collin Smith tied a career high with 22 points and had 12 rebounds for UCF (3-2). Dazon Ingram added 17 points and 13 rebounds and Green finished with 11 points.
Penn with play the winner between No. 14 Arizona and Pepperdine in the semifinals, and the Knights will take on the loser in the consolation bracket, on Friday.
|33.0
|Min. Per Game
|33.0
|19.0
|Pts. Per Game
|19.0
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|10.3
|Reb. Per Game
|10.3
|42.1
|Field Goal %
|51.3
|50.0
|Three Point %
|33.3
|68.4
|Free Throw %
|76.5
|+ 2
|Darin Green Jr. made jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram
|2.0
|Bad pass turnover on Lucas Monroe
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Ryan Betley
|4.0
|Dre Fuller Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Dazon Ingram
|4.0
|Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.
|8.0
|Dazon Ingram missed jump shot
|10.0
|+ 1
|Devon Goodman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|+ 1
|Devon Goodman made 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Personal foul on Frank Bertz
|26.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|68
|Field Goals
|24-74 (32.4%)
|24-47 (51.1%)
|3-Pointers
|4-15 (26.7%)
|11-24 (45.8%)
|Free Throws
|15-21 (71.4%)
|9-11 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|35
|Offensive
|19
|3
|Defensive
|20
|31
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|11
|17
|Steals
|11
|7
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|12
|22
|Fouls
|16
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UCF 3-2
|70.5 PPG
|38 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Pennsylvania 4-2
|74.6 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Key Players
|
35
|C. Smith F
|15.3 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|2.3 APG
|57.9 FG%
|
25
|A. Brodeur F
|18.0 PPG
|10.2 RPG
|3.8 APG
|45.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Smith F
|22 PTS
|12 REB
|2 AST
|A. Brodeur F
|23 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|
|32.4
|FG%
|51.1
|
|
|26.7
|3PT FG%
|45.8
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. DeJesus
|6
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|1/1
|1
|19
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Diggs
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|M. Milon
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|B. Mahan
|0
|0
|0
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Johnson Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Mobley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Alok
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Renaud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Anders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Doumbia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|39
|11
|24/74
|4/15
|15/21
|16
|200
|11
|1
|12
|19
|20
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Monroe
|4
|5
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|20
|1
|2
|1
|0
|5
|M. Martz
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|R. Jerome
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Simmons
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|B. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Ryan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Imegwu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Mijakowski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lorca-Lloyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Charles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|34
|17
|24/47
|11/24
|9/11
|20
|200
|7
|6
|22
|3
|31
