Brodeur scores 23, Penn escapes with 68-67 win over UCF

  • AP
  • Nov 28, 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) AJ Brodeur had 23 points 9-of-12 shooting and Penn edged past UCF 68-67 in the Wooden Legacy on Thursday night.

Devon Goodman had 19 points for Penn and Ryan Betley added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Goodman hit two free throws to give the Quakers (4-2) a 68-65 lead with 27 seconds left. UCF missed three shots on its ensuing possession and a tie up gave Penn the ball with 3.4 seconds remaining, but an errant inbound pass gave it back to the Knights. Darin Green Jr. then hit what was originally called the tying 3-pointer at the buzzer but, after replay review, it was called a 2 and the Quakers escaped with the win.

Collin Smith tied a career high with 22 points and had 12 rebounds for UCF (3-2). Dazon Ingram added 17 points and 13 rebounds and Green finished with 11 points.

Penn with play the winner between No. 14 Arizona and Pepperdine in the semifinals, and the Knights will take on the loser in the consolation bracket, on Friday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Key Players
D. Ingram
A. Brodeur
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
10.3 Reb. Per Game 10.3
42.1 Field Goal % 51.3
50.0 Three Point % 33.3
68.4 Free Throw % 76.5
+ 2 Darin Green Jr. made jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram 2.0
  Bad pass turnover on Lucas Monroe 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Ryan Betley 4.0
  Dre Fuller Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Dazon Ingram 4.0
  Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Darin Green Jr. 8.0
  Dazon Ingram missed jump shot 10.0
+ 1 Devon Goodman made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 Devon Goodman made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on Frank Bertz 26.0
Team Stats
Points 67 68
Field Goals 24-74 (32.4%) 24-47 (51.1%)
3-Pointers 4-15 (26.7%) 11-24 (45.8%)
Free Throws 15-21 (71.4%) 9-11 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 44 35
Offensive 19 3
Defensive 20 31
Team 5 1
Assists 11 17
Steals 11 7
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 12 22
Fouls 16 20
Technicals 0 0
35
C. Smith F
22 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
25
A. Brodeur F
23 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
Anaheim Convention Center Anaheim, CA
Team Stats
away team logo UCF 3-2 70.5 PPG 38 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo Pennsylvania 4-2 74.6 PPG 41.2 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
35
C. Smith F 15.3 PPG 5.5 RPG 2.3 APG 57.9 FG%
25
A. Brodeur F 18.0 PPG 10.2 RPG 3.8 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
35
C. Smith F 22 PTS 12 REB 2 AST
25
A. Brodeur F 23 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
32.4 FG% 51.1
26.7 3PT FG% 45.8
71.4 FT% 81.8
Starters
C. Smith
D. Ingram
D. Green Jr.
D. Fuller Jr.
F. Bertz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Smith 22 12 2 7/18 1/2 7/8 4 37 1 0 0 5 7
D. Ingram 17 13 5 6/20 1/1 4/4 1 38 1 1 1 6 7
D. Green Jr. 11 4 0 5/11 1/4 0/0 2 27 0 0 1 3 1
D. Fuller Jr. 8 4 3 3/11 0/3 2/4 1 30 5 0 3 3 1
F. Bertz 2 4 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 3 22 0 0 0 2 2
Bench
C. DeJesus
A. Diggs
M. Milon
B. Mahan
T. Johnson Jr.
S. Mobley
Y. Alok
X. Grant
L. Renaud
R. Anders
M. Bol
I. Doumbia
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. DeJesus 6 0 0 2/3 1/1 1/1 1 19 1 0 2 0 0
A. Diggs 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 4 0 0 2 0 0
M. Milon 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 0 2
B. Mahan 0 0 0 0/5 0/2 0/0 1 11 2 0 1 0 0
T. Johnson Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 2 2 1 0 1 0 0
S. Mobley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Alok - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Renaud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Anders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Doumbia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 39 11 24/74 4/15 15/21 16 200 11 1 12 19 20
Starters
A. Brodeur
D. Goodman
R. Betley
J. Dingle
E. Scott
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Brodeur 23 4 3 9/12 3/5 2/2 4 31 2 2 4 0 4
D. Goodman 19 4 5 6/12 2/4 5/7 3 38 0 0 2 1 3
R. Betley 14 10 0 5/9 4/7 0/0 3 36 3 0 1 0 10
J. Dingle 5 3 5 2/8 1/5 0/0 2 31 0 0 7 0 3
E. Scott 0 4 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 18 0 1 5 0 4
Bench
L. Monroe
M. Martz
R. Jerome
J. Simmons
B. Washington
M. Jackson
M. Wang
G. Ryan
A. Imegwu
K. Mijakowski
M. Lorca-Lloyd
J. Charles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Monroe 4 5 2 1/2 0/0 2/2 1 20 1 2 1 0 5
M. Martz 3 2 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 14 1 1 1 1 1
R. Jerome 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Simmons 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 4 9 0 0 0 1 1
B. Washington 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
M. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Ryan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Imegwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Mijakowski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lorca-Lloyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Charles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 34 17 24/47 11/24 9/11 20 200 7 6 22 3 31
