MICH
GONZAG

No Text

Michigan beats No. 8 Gonzaga 82-64 to win Atlantis title

  • AP
  • Nov 29, 2019

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) Isaiah Livers scored 21 points and Michigan again overwhelmed a highly ranked opponent with its flowing offense to beat No. 8 Gonzaga 82-64 on Friday in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Jon Teske added 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Wolverines, who beat sixth-ranked North Carolina on Thursday and finished a memorable three-game run to the title by giving first-year coach Juwan Howard another marquee victory.

This one had a similar feeling to the UNC win, too, with Michigan's offense kicking into a hot-shooting gear midway through the second half to take control and build a huge lead.

Michigan (7-0) led just 38-36 when the shots started falling from just about everywhere: a 3-pointer from Zavier Simpson, two drives from freshman Franz Wagner, a 3 from Livers and two more from David DeJulius.

It was a burst of 10 straight scoring possessions - with Michigan moving the ball to get good looks on just about every one - that put the Wolverines up 62-43 by the midway point of the second half.

Gonzaga (8-1) never got the lead below double figures again.

Michigan shot 54% for the game, including 12 of 23 from 3-point range.

Killian Tillie scored 20 points for the battered Bulldogs, who dealt with numerous injury concerns over the three-day tournament. Gonzaga just couldn't keep up with the Wolverines operating with confident efficiency, and finished the game shooting 40%.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs fought through a semifinal win against No. 11 Oregon as their highlight of the Thanksgiving-week tournament. But coach Mark Few would probably love to use the coming days to get healthy, with Tillie missing the opener as he continues playing his way back from an October knee surgery while Gonzaga again didn't have Anton Watson due to an ankle injury.

Michigan: Howard took over for John Beilein and inherited a team that lost its top three scorers to leave uncertainty even with several experienced players returning. But the Wolverines shot 50% or better in every game, handled two top-10 teams with ease - and likely secured themselves a strong debut in next week's latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga: The Zags host Texas Southern on Wednesday.

Michigan: The Wolverines visit No. 2 Louisville on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in what has just become a very big game on the national schedule.

---

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Z. Simpson
3 G
R. Woolridge
4 G
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
9.5 Pts. Per Game 9.5
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
59.3 Field Goal % 47.5
44.4 Three Point % 56.3
57.1 Free Throw % 53.6
  Defensive rebound by Michigan 24.0
  Joel Ayayi missed 3-pt. jump shot 25.0
  Offensive rebound by Martynas Arlauskas 27.0
  Joel Ayayi missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
+ 2 Cole Bajema made jump shot 37.0
+ 3 Joel Ayayi made 3-pt. jump shot 1:13
  Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi 1:18
  Jon Teske missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:20
+ 2 Joel Ayayi made jump shot 1:44
+ 2 Zavier Simpson made layup 1:52
  Traveling violation turnover on Ryan Woolridge 2:20
Team Stats
Points 82 64
Field Goals 34-63 (54.0%) 26-65 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 12-23 (52.2%) 6-12 (50.0%)
Free Throws 2-5 (40.0%) 6-13 (46.2%)
Total Rebounds 38 37
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 28 24
Team 3 2
Assists 17 12
Steals 5 6
Blocks 6 1
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 13 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
I. Livers F
21 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
33
K. Tillie F
20 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Michigan 7-0 364682
home team logo 8 Gonzaga 8-1 253964
Imperial Arena Nassau,
Imperial Arena Nassau,
Team Stats
away team logo Michigan 7-0 82.5 PPG 39.5 RPG 17.5 APG
home team logo 8 Gonzaga 8-1 87.1 PPG 45 RPG 17.4 APG
Key Players
2
I. Livers F 16.3 PPG 3.3 RPG 1.3 APG 53.6 FG%
33
K. Tillie F 11.7 PPG 5.7 RPG 1.7 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
2
I. Livers F 21 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
33
K. Tillie F 20 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
54.0 FG% 40.0
52.2 3PT FG% 50.0
40.0 FT% 46.2
Michigan
Starters
I. Livers
J. Teske
Z. Simpson
F. Wagner
E. Brooks
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Livers 21 1 1 8/11 5/8 0/0 1 34 0 1 0 0 1
J. Teske 19 15 0 9/15 1/3 0/1 3 31 1 4 3 5 10
Z. Simpson 13 6 13 6/11 1/2 0/0 2 34 1 0 2 1 5
F. Wagner 10 4 0 4/8 0/1 2/2 3 25 2 0 1 0 4
E. Brooks 8 5 2 3/10 2/4 0/0 2 35 0 0 3 1 4
Starters
I. Livers
J. Teske
Z. Simpson
F. Wagner
E. Brooks
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Livers 21 1 1 8/11 5/8 0/0 1 34 0 1 0 0 1
J. Teske 19 15 0 9/15 1/3 0/1 3 31 1 4 3 5 10
Z. Simpson 13 6 13 6/11 1/2 0/0 2 34 1 0 2 1 5
F. Wagner 10 4 0 4/8 0/1 2/2 3 25 2 0 1 0 4
E. Brooks 8 5 2 3/10 2/4 0/0 2 35 0 0 3 1 4
Bench
D. DeJulius
C. Bajema
A. Davis
C. Castleton
B. Johns Jr.
A. Nunez
J. Faulds
L. Wilson
C. Baird
R. Ozuna-Harrison
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. DeJulius 9 1 1 3/5 3/5 0/2 1 22 0 0 1 0 1
C. Bajema 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Davis 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Castleton 0 3 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 1 1 0 3
B. Johns Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0
A. Nunez 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
J. Faulds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baird - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ozuna-Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 35 17 34/63 12/23 2/5 13 200 5 6 11 7 28
Gonzaga
Starters
K. Tillie
F. Petrusev
R. Woolridge
C. Kispert
A. Gilder
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Tillie 20 3 1 9/14 2/4 0/1 0 26 0 0 0 0 3
F. Petrusev 9 9 0 4/16 1/1 0/0 1 24 0 0 3 2 7
R. Woolridge 6 1 5 3/7 0/0 0/0 2 32 3 0 4 1 0
C. Kispert 6 6 0 1/4 1/3 3/5 1 37 0 0 2 3 3
A. Gilder 5 3 0 1/6 1/1 2/4 1 19 1 0 0 2 1
Starters
K. Tillie
F. Petrusev
R. Woolridge
C. Kispert
A. Gilder
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Tillie 20 3 1 9/14 2/4 0/1 0 26 0 0 0 0 3
F. Petrusev 9 9 0 4/16 1/1 0/0 1 24 0 0 3 2 7
R. Woolridge 6 1 5 3/7 0/0 0/0 2 32 3 0 4 1 0
C. Kispert 6 6 0 1/4 1/3 3/5 1 37 0 0 2 3 3
A. Gilder 5 3 0 1/6 1/1 2/4 1 19 1 0 0 2 1
Bench
J. Ayayi
D. Timme
M. Lang
P. Zakharov
M. Arlauskas
A. Watson
O. Ballo
B. Ravet
W. Graves
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ayayi 9 7 4 4/9 1/3 0/0 2 29 0 0 2 1 6
D. Timme 9 4 2 4/9 0/0 1/3 1 24 2 0 1 1 3
M. Lang 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
P. Zakharov 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Arlauskas 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 1 0 1 1
A. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ballo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ravet - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Graves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 35 12 26/65 6/12 6/13 8 200 6 1 12 11 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores