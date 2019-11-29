Rose scores 19, Temple beats Texas A&M 65-42
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) Quinton Rose scored 19 points and Temple used an 11-0 second-half run to pull away from cold-shooting Texas A&M for a 65-42 victory in the Orlando Invitational on Friday.
Alani Moore II had 14 points and Monty Scott finished with 11 for the Owls (5-1), who rebounded from a seven-point loss to fifth-ranked Maryland to advance to the fifth-place game of the eight-team tournament at Disney World.
Typically, this time of year your defense is a little better than your offense, but at some point you have to start making more open shots and we certainly got some looks,'' Temple coach Aaron McKie said.
Texas A&M (3-3) trailed 32-18 at halftime and trimmed the double-digit deficit to 38-32 before Temple pulled away for good with help from the 11-0 surge that Moore finished with a 3-pointer to put the Owls up 51-35 with 5:46 remaining.
''Last night we hurt ourselves a lot because we didn't share the ball as much as we should have,'' McKie said. ''We made a conscious effort to try and come out today and make one more pass and make our teammates better. I thought we did a pretty good job.''
Texas A&M missed 16 of their last 17 shots down the stretch and didn't score at all in the final 2:51. The Aggies finished 13 of 58 from the field, including 6 of 33 on 3-point attempts.
Josh Nebo was the only Texas A&M player in double figures with 12 points.
''Other than the last three minutes of the second half, I thought our fight was much better,'' Aggies coach Buzz Williams said. ''Lowest number of turnovers thus far this season, highest number of offensive rebounds this season. And I think in an unspoken way, those are byproducts of how hard we were fighting.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Temple: Rose bounced back after he and Owls leading scorer Nate Pierre-Louis shot a combined 4 of 23 in Thursday's loss to Maryland. Pierre-Louis, however, had another subpar game after missing all seven shots he took against Maryland and finishing with three points. The junior guard was 3 of 7 for eight points against Texas A&M, including 0 for 3 on 3-pointers.
Texas A&M: The Aggies shot 31 percent in losing to Harvard in the opening round and were even worse Friday, going 13 of 58 (22.4%).
UP NEXT:
Temple: Sunday's fifth-place game.
Texas A&M: Sunday's seventh-place game.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|10.2
|Pts. Per Game
|10.2
|2.2
|Ast. Per Game
|2.2
|5.2
|Reb. Per Game
|5.2
|35.3
|Field Goal %
|40.7
|6.3
|Three Point %
|28.6
|64.0
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|Shot clock violation turnover on Temple
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester
|24.0
|Yavuz Gultekin missed layup
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by Andre Gordon
|31.0
|Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II
|1:06
|Yavuz Gultekin missed layup
|1:08
|+ 2
|Nate Pierre-Louis made layup, assist by Quinton Rose
|1:18
|Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II
|1:24
|Jay Jay Chandler missed jump shot
|1:26
|Offensive rebound by Jay Jay Chandler
|1:35
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|42
|Field Goals
|22-50 (44.0%)
|13-58 (22.4%)
|3-Pointers
|10-27 (37.0%)
|6-33 (18.2%)
|Free Throws
|11-17 (64.7%)
|10-13 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|38
|Offensive
|5
|10
|Defensive
|33
|23
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|11
|8
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|3
|0
|Turnovers
|11
|13
|Fouls
|14
|16
|Technicals
|0
|1
|
|44.0
|FG%
|22.4
|
|
|37.0
|3PT FG%
|18.2
|
|
|64.7
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Rose
|19
|6
|4
|6/14
|2/5
|5/6
|1
|35
|2
|1
|0
|0
|6
|A. Moore II
|14
|2
|0
|4/9
|4/9
|2/2
|2
|34
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|N. Pierre-Louis
|8
|7
|2
|3/7
|0/3
|2/3
|3
|24
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7
|J. Moorman II
|5
|7
|3
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|J. Hamilton
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Scott
|11
|3
|1
|4/9
|2/4
|1/2
|0
|21
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|D. Perry
|3
|3
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|A. Parks
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Pierre-Louis
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Forrester
|0
|7
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|19
|0
|1
|2
|0
|7
|D. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Keshgegian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Waddington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dunn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|38
|11
|22/50
|10/27
|11/17
|14
|200
|7
|3
|11
|5
|33
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nebo
|12
|6
|0
|4/8
|0/0
|4/5
|2
|24
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|S. Flagg
|9
|2
|2
|3/10
|3/8
|0/0
|2
|31
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|W. Mitchell
|6
|6
|1
|2/8
|2/7
|0/0
|3
|24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|M. French
|5
|2
|0
|2/8
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|23
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Q. Jackson
|3
|2
|0
|1/7
|0/6
|1/2
|2
|20
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Chandler
|3
|3
|3
|0/5
|0/3
|3/4
|1
|23
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|J. Aku
|2
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|16
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|E. Miller
|2
|4
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Z. Walker
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Gordon
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Y. Gultekin
|0
|3
|0
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|T. Starks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Vaughn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McGhee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McNeilly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|42
|33
|8
|13/58
|6/33
|10/13
|16
|200
|7
|0
|13
|10
|23
