Rose scores 19, Temple beats Texas A&M 65-42

  AP
  Nov 29, 2019

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) Quinton Rose scored 19 points and Temple used an 11-0 second-half run to pull away from cold-shooting Texas A&M for a 65-42 victory in the Orlando Invitational on Friday.

Alani Moore II had 14 points and Monty Scott finished with 11 for the Owls (5-1), who rebounded from a seven-point loss to fifth-ranked Maryland to advance to the fifth-place game of the eight-team tournament at Disney World.

Typically, this time of year your defense is a little better than your offense, but at some point you have to start making more open shots and we certainly got some looks,'' Temple coach Aaron McKie said.

Texas A&M (3-3) trailed 32-18 at halftime and trimmed the double-digit deficit to 38-32 before Temple pulled away for good with help from the 11-0 surge that Moore finished with a 3-pointer to put the Owls up 51-35 with 5:46 remaining.

''Last night we hurt ourselves a lot because we didn't share the ball as much as we should have,'' McKie said. ''We made a conscious effort to try and come out today and make one more pass and make our teammates better. I thought we did a pretty good job.''

Texas A&M missed 16 of their last 17 shots down the stretch and didn't score at all in the final 2:51. The Aggies finished 13 of 58 from the field, including 6 of 33 on 3-point attempts.

Josh Nebo was the only Texas A&M player in double figures with 12 points.

''Other than the last three minutes of the second half, I thought our fight was much better,'' Aggies coach Buzz Williams said. ''Lowest number of turnovers thus far this season, highest number of offensive rebounds this season. And I think in an unspoken way, those are byproducts of how hard we were fighting.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Temple: Rose bounced back after he and Owls leading scorer Nate Pierre-Louis shot a combined 4 of 23 in Thursday's loss to Maryland. Pierre-Louis, however, had another subpar game after missing all seven shots he took against Maryland and finishing with three points. The junior guard was 3 of 7 for eight points against Texas A&M, including 0 for 3 on 3-pointers.

Texas A&M: The Aggies shot 31 percent in losing to Harvard in the opening round and were even worse Friday, going 13 of 58 (22.4%).

UP NEXT:

Temple: Sunday's fifth-place game.

Texas A&M: Sunday's seventh-place game.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Team Stats
Points 65 42
Field Goals 22-50 (44.0%) 13-58 (22.4%)
3-Pointers 10-27 (37.0%) 6-33 (18.2%)
Free Throws 11-17 (64.7%) 10-13 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 41 38
Offensive 5 10
Defensive 33 23
Team 3 5
Assists 11 8
Steals 7 7
Blocks 3 0
Turnovers 11 13
Fouls 14 16
Technicals 0 1
1
Q. Rose G
19 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
32
J. Nebo F
12 PTS, 6 REB
Temple
Starters
Q. Rose
A. Moore II
N. Pierre-Louis
J. Moorman II
J. Hamilton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Rose 19 6 4 6/14 2/5 5/6 1 35 2 1 0 0 6
A. Moore II 14 2 0 4/9 4/9 2/2 2 34 2 1 1 0 2
N. Pierre-Louis 8 7 2 3/7 0/3 2/3 3 24 2 0 1 0 7
J. Moorman II 5 7 3 2/5 1/4 0/0 1 27 0 0 2 2 5
J. Hamilton 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 0
Starters
Q. Rose
A. Moore II
N. Pierre-Louis
J. Moorman II
J. Hamilton
Bench
M. Scott
D. Perry
A. Parks
J. Pierre-Louis
J. Forrester
D. Moore
T. Strickland
A. Keshgegian
T. Waddington
J. West
D. Dunn
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Scott 11 3 1 4/9 2/4 1/2 0 21 0 0 3 0 3
D. Perry 3 3 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 3 13 0 0 0 2 1
A. Parks 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 1 2
J. Pierre-Louis 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 6 1 0 1 0 0
J. Forrester 0 7 1 0/1 0/0 0/2 2 19 0 1 2 0 7
D. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Keshgegian - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waddington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 38 11 22/50 10/27 11/17 14 200 7 3 11 5 33
Texas A&M
Starters
J. Nebo
S. Flagg
W. Mitchell
M. French
Q. Jackson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nebo 12 6 0 4/8 0/0 4/5 2 24 0 0 1 2 4
S. Flagg 9 2 2 3/10 3/8 0/0 2 31 2 0 1 0 2
W. Mitchell 6 6 1 2/8 2/7 0/0 3 24 1 0 0 0 6
M. French 5 2 0 2/8 1/6 0/0 1 23 1 0 1 1 1
Q. Jackson 3 2 0 1/7 0/6 1/2 2 20 1 0 2 1 1
Starters
J. Nebo
S. Flagg
W. Mitchell
M. French
Q. Jackson
Bench
J. Chandler
J. Aku
E. Miller
Z. Walker
A. Gordon
Y. Gultekin
T. Starks
E. Vaughn
L. McGhee
C. McNeilly
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Chandler 3 3 3 0/5 0/3 3/4 1 23 1 0 3 1 2
J. Aku 2 4 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 2 16 1 0 2 3 1
E. Miller 2 4 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 0 1 1 3
Z. Walker 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
A. Gordon 0 1 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 15 0 0 2 0 1
Y. Gultekin 0 3 0 0/4 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 2
T. Starks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Vaughn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McGhee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McNeilly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 42 33 8 13/58 6/33 10/13 16 200 7 0 13 10 23
