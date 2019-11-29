UNC
No. 6 North Carolina beats No. 11 Oregon 78-74 in Bahamas

  • AP
  • Nov 29, 2019

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) Cole Anthony hit a driving layup and four key free throws in the final 64 seconds to help No. 6 North Carolina hold off No. 11 Oregon 78-74 in Friday’s third-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The freshman point guard had a baseline drive past Will Richardson with the Tar Heels protecting a one-point lead. He then hit four straight free throws to protect the lead in a game that went down to the final seconds.

Senior Brandon Robinson followed with the final free throws with 0.8 seconds left to seal it, giving the Tar Heels (6-1) a needed bounce-back effort after Thursday’s loss to Michigan.

Anthony finished with 19 points despite sitting for a chunk of the second half after picking up his fourth foul to help guide the Tar Heels to the finish, though it was fellow freshman Armando Bacot with a strong overall performance that led the way.

Bacot had 23 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks for UNC.

Payton Pritchard had 19 points to lead Oregon (6-2), which nearly erased a third double-digit deficit in the tournament in as many days. But this time, Pritchard couldn’t connect on a tying 3 and the Tar Heels hit enough free throws down the stretch to close it out.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks had a wild first two tournament days. First, they came from 19 down after halftime to beat No. 13 Seton Hall. Then they rallied from 17 down before losing in overtime against No. 8 Gonzaga. They trailed for much of this one and fell behind by 10 with about five minutes left, then made one more tough climb back that fell a little short.

UNC: The Tar Heels won their tournament opener against Alabama but struggled with Michigan’s size in a semifinal loss, prompting coach Roy Williams to say the team’s 5-0 start hasn’t been a “very good 5-0 compared to the way I think we should play and could play.” They responded with a strong first half against Oregon, then hung on for a tough win.

UP NEXT

Oregon: The Ducks host Hawaii on Dec. 7.

UNC: The Tar Heels host No. 10 Ohio State on Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Key Players
C. Anthony
2 G
P. Pritchard
3 G
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
18.6 Pts. Per Game 18.6
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
39.3 Field Goal % 47.7
35.4 Three Point % 38.0
69.6 Free Throw % 70.3
Team Stats
Points 78 74
Field Goals 26-62 (41.9%) 25-70 (35.7%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 12-30 (40.0%)
Free Throws 20-21 (95.2%) 12-20 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 47 39
Offensive 16 17
Defensive 25 14
Team 6 8
Assists 12 13
Steals 4 8
Blocks 12 4
Turnovers 13 7
Fouls 18 18
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo 6 North Carolina 6-1 74.3 PPG 55.8 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo 11 Oregon 6-2 78.1 PPG 41.3 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
5
A. Bacot F 9.8 PPG 9.2 RPG 0.7 APG 54.2 FG%
3
P. Pritchard G 18.6 PPG 4.6 RPG 5.4 APG 47.9 FG%
Top Scorers
5
A. Bacot F 23 PTS 12 REB 0 AST
3
P. Pritchard G 19 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
41.9 FG% 35.7
26.1 3PT FG% 40.0
95.2 FT% 60.0
North Carolina
Starters
A. Bacot
C. Anthony
B. Robinson
G. Brooks
L. Black
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Bacot 23 12 0 7/9 0/0 9/10 4 31 0 6 0 7 5
C. Anthony 19 5 1 6/13 1/4 6/6 4 28 1 1 2 0 5
B. Robinson 13 3 4 4/8 3/7 2/2 3 31 2 1 2 1 2
G. Brooks 9 10 1 4/6 0/0 1/1 4 32 0 3 3 2 8
L. Black 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
C. Keeling
J. Pierce
K. Smith
B. Huffman
A. Platek
S. Rush
R. McAdoo
S. Manley
W. Miller
C. Ellis
A. Harris
J. Francis
R. O'Han
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Keeling 7 5 2 3/13 1/4 0/0 0 22 1 0 2 1 4
J. Pierce 7 4 0 2/7 1/4 2/2 3 16 0 1 1 4 0
K. Smith 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 0
B. Huffman 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
A. Platek 0 2 2 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 18 0 0 0 1 1
S. Rush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McAdoo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Manley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Francis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. O'Han - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 41 12 26/62 6/23 20/21 18 200 4 12 13 16 25
Oregon
Starters
P. Pritchard
C. Duarte
A. Mathis
S. Juiston
F. Okoro
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Pritchard 19 3 6 6/13 5/9 2/4 1 37 3 0 3 0 3
C. Duarte 16 7 0 6/15 2/7 2/4 3 24 1 0 0 4 3
A. Mathis 3 0 0 1/6 1/6 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 0 0
S. Juiston 3 7 1 0/5 0/0 3/4 3 24 1 0 0 4 3
F. Okoro 2 3 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 3 15 0 0 0 3 0
Bench
W. Richardson
C. Walker
C. Lawson
A. Patterson
E. Omoruyi
E. Williams Jr.
W. Johnson
L. Osborn
L. Wur
N. Dante
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Richardson 17 3 3 7/12 3/4 0/0 2 29 2 1 2 1 2
C. Walker 6 3 0 1/4 0/1 4/6 2 23 0 1 1 2 1
C. Lawson 5 4 1 2/6 0/0 1/2 2 18 1 2 0 2 2
A. Patterson 3 1 1 1/5 1/3 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 1 0
E. Omoruyi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Williams Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Osborn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wur - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Dante - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 31 13 25/70 12/30 12/20 18 200 8 4 7 17 14
