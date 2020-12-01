|
20:00
|
|
|
Armando Bacot vs. Oscar da Silva (Caleb Love gains possession)
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Armando Bacot misses two point layup
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|
|
19:36
|
|
+1
|
Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-0
|
19:36
|
|
|
Armando Bacot misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
|
|
19:23
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Wills makes two point dunk (Daejon Davis assists)
|
1-2
|
19:11
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Caleb Love offensive rebound
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Tar Heels turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
RJ Davis personal foul (Spencer Jones draws the foul)
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Spencer Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams offensive rebound
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Armando Bacot personal foul (Ziaire Williams draws the foul)
|
|
18:16
|
|
+3
|
Spencer Jones makes three point jump shot (Bryce Wills assists)
|
1-5
|
17:50
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Tar Heels offensive rebound
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva personal foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
17:23
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Love makes two point jump shot
|
3-5
|
17:00
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks personal foul (Daejon Davis draws the foul)
|
|
16:48
|
|
+2
|
Daejon Davis makes two point layup
|
3-7
|
16:24
|
|
+2
|
Armando Bacot makes two point layup
|
5-7
|
16:09
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black shooting foul (James Keefe draws the foul)
|
|
16:09
|
|
+1
|
James Keefe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-8
|
16:09
|
|
|
James Keefe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black turnover (lost ball) (Spencer Jones steals)
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
James Keefe turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
James Keefe personal foul (Day'Ron Sharpe draws the foul)
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Caleb Love turnover (bad pass) (Daejon Davis steals)
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Caleb Love personal foul (Daejon Davis draws the foul)
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Max Murrell misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
RJ Davis defensive rebound
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe offensive foul (Ziaire Williams draws the foul)
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe turnover
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:41
|
|
+2
|
Day'Ron Sharpe makes two point layup (Caleb Love assists)
|
7-8
|
13:26
|
|
|
Daejon Davis turnover (bad pass) (Andrew Platek steals)
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
James Keefe blocks Caleb Love's two point layup
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Tar Heels offensive rebound
|
|
13:08
|
|
+3
|
RJ Davis makes three point jump shot (Day'Ron Sharpe assists)
|
10-8
|
12:48
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe blocks Daejon Davis's two point jump shot
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound
|
|
12:35
|
|
+2
|
Armando Bacot makes two point dunk (Day'Ron Sharpe assists)
|
12-8
|
12:11
|
|
|
Daejon Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Tar Heels defensive rebound
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Andrew Platek turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Noah Taitz turnover (bad pass) (Day'Ron Sharpe steals)
|
|
11:33
|
|
+2
|
RJ Davis makes two point jump shot
|
14-8
|
11:33
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe personal foul (Daejon Davis draws the foul)
|
|
11:17
|
|
+1
|
Daejon Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-9
|
11:17
|
|
+1
|
Daejon Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-10
|
11:05
|
|
|
Andrew Platek misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Spencer Jones defensive rebound
|
|
10:54
|
|
+2
|
Daejon Davis makes two point jump shot
|
14-12
|
10:37
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Spencer Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Lukas Kisunas offensive rebound
|
|
10:01
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Wills makes two point jump shot
|
14-14
|
9:36
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks makes two point dunk (Caleb Love assists)
|
16-14
|
9:20
|
|
|
Walker Kessler shooting foul (Lukas Kisunas draws the foul)
|
|
9:20
|
|
+1
|
Lukas Kisunas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-15
|
9:20
|
|
+1
|
Lukas Kisunas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-16
|
9:05
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Caleb Love turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Spencer Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black offensive rebound
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Kerwin Walton turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:48
|
|
+3
|
Daejon Davis makes three point jump shot (Ziaire Williams assists)
|
16-19
|
7:25
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Lukas Kisunas blocks Garrison Brooks's two point layup
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Lukas Kisunas defensive rebound
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Jump ball. Lukas Kisunas vs. Garrison Brooks (Lukas Kisunas gains possession)
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:57
|
|
+2
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black makes two point layup
|
18-19
|
6:43
|
|
|
Max Murrell turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Armando Bacot turnover (bad pass) (Daejon Davis steals)
|
|
6:26
|
|
+2
|
Daejon Davis makes two point dunk
|
18-21
|
6:14
|
|
+2
|
Armando Bacot makes two point hook shot
|
20-21
|
5:51
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks personal foul (Bryce Wills draws the foul)
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Lukas Kisunas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:51
|
|
+1
|
Lukas Kisunas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-22
|
5:41
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams personal foul (RJ Davis draws the foul)
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Daejon Davis shooting foul (Garrison Brooks draws the foul)
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:32
|
|
+1
|
Garrison Brooks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-22
|
5:17
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
RJ Davis defensive rebound
|
|
5:03
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks makes two point layup (Day'Ron Sharpe assists)
|
23-22
|
4:45
|
|
+3
|
Ziaire Williams makes three point jump shot (Spencer Jones assists)
|
23-25
|
4:36
|
|
|
Lukas Kisunas personal foul (Day'Ron Sharpe draws the foul)
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
4:20
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Platek makes two point jump shot
|
25-25
|
3:57
|
|
|
James Keefe misses two point hook shot
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Noah Taitz defensive rebound
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
RJ Davis shooting foul (Noah Taitz draws the foul)
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:27
|
|
+1
|
Noah Taitz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-26
|
3:27
|
|
|
Noah Taitz misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Caleb Love turnover (lost ball) (Ziaire Williams steals)
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Walker Kessler personal foul (James Keefe draws the foul)
|
|
3:12
|
|
+1
|
James Keefe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-27
|
3:12
|
|
+1
|
James Keefe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-28
|
2:47
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams blocks Andrew Platek's three point jump shot
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Daejon Davis defensive rebound
|
|
2:39
|
|
+3
|
Ziaire Williams makes three point jump shot (Daejon Davis assists)
|
25-31
|
2:25
|
|
|
Armando Bacot turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Spencer Jones blocks Caleb Love's two point layup
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
James Keefe defensive rebound
|
|
1:37
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Wills makes two point layup (James Keefe assists)
|
25-33
|
1:20
|
|
+2
|
Puff Johnson makes two point layup
|
27-33
|
0:51
|
|
|
Daejon Davis misses two point layup
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|
|
0:42
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Love makes two point jump shot
|
29-33
|
0:22
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams turnover (lost ball) (Rechon 'Leaky' Black steals)
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses two point layup
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Bryce Wills defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|