|
20:00
|
|
|
Herbert Jones vs. Olivier Sarr (Crimson Tide gains possession)
|
|
19:39
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Bruner makes three point jump shot (Herbert Jones assists)
|
3-0
|
19:27
|
|
|
Keion Brooks Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Herbert Jones defensive rebound
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Keion Brooks Jr. steals)
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr offensive rebound
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
18:20
|
|
+2
|
John Petty Jr. makes two point dunk (Herbert Jones assists)
|
5-0
|
17:57
|
|
|
Keion Brooks Jr. misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Devin Askew offensive rebound
|
|
17:45
|
|
+2
|
Devin Askew makes two point jump shot
|
5-2
|
17:35
|
|
+3
|
Herbert Jones makes three point jump shot (John Petty Jr. assists)
|
8-2
|
17:22
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford shooting foul (Devin Askew draws the foul)
|
|
17:22
|
|
+1
|
Devin Askew makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-3
|
17:22
|
|
+1
|
Devin Askew makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-4
|
16:58
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Shackelford makes two point driving layup
|
10-4
|
16:44
|
|
|
Herbert Jones personal foul
|
|
16:30
|
|
+2
|
Devin Askew makes two point pullup jump shot
|
10-6
|
16:19
|
|
|
Herbert Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Keion Brooks Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:43
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Shackelford makes two point driving layup
|
12-6
|
15:18
|
|
+2
|
Davion Mintz makes two point floating jump shot
|
12-8
|
15:05
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Davion Mintz defensive rebound
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:39
|
|
+2
|
Keion Brooks Jr. makes two point jump shot (Olivier Sarr assists)
|
12-10
|
14:30
|
|
|
Joshua Primo misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Dontaie Allen turnover (lost ball) (Alex Reese steals)
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin blocks Herbert Jones's two point layup
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Davion Mintz defensive rebound
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Alex Reese personal foul
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. personal foul
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Keion Brooks Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Dontaie Allen defensive rebound
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Keion Brooks Jr. offensive foul
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Keion Brooks Jr. turnover
|
|
13:13
|
|
+3
|
Herbert Jones makes three point pullup jump shot
|
15-10
|
12:46
|
|
|
Alex Reese blocks Olivier Sarr's two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Keon Ellis shooting foul (Olivier Sarr draws the foul)
|
|
12:42
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-11
|
12:42
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-12
|
12:32
|
|
|
Alex Reese misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Dontaie Allen defensive rebound
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Dontaie Allen misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Alex Reese defensive rebound
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. personal foul (Keon Ellis draws the foul)
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:49
|
|
+2
|
Herbert Jones makes two point driving dunk
|
17-12
|
11:32
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
James Rojas defensive rebound
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. personal foul
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Herbert Jones misses two point layup
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
10:58
|
|
+3
|
Davion Mintz makes three point jump shot
|
17-15
|
10:44
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Davion Mintz turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
James Rojas misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Devin Askew defensive rebound
|
|
10:05
|
|
+2
|
Devin Askew makes two point pullup jump shot
|
17-17
|
9:46
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson blocks Jaden Shackelford's three point jump shot
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
James Rojas offensive rebound
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson blocks James Rojas's two point putback layup
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
James Rojas offensive rebound
|
|
9:33
|
|
+3
|
Jaden Shackelford makes three point jump shot (Jordan Bruner assists)
|
20-17
|
9:19
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Dontaie Allen offensive rebound
|
|
9:11
|
|
+2
|
Dontaie Allen makes two point putback layup
|
20-19
|
9:03
|
|
+3
|
John Petty Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
23-19
|
8:42
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner defensive rebound
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
James Rojas turnover (lost ball) (Devin Askew steals)
|
|
8:19
|
|
+3
|
Dontaie Allen makes three point jump shot (Devin Askew assists)
|
23-22
|
8:10
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Devin Askew defensive rebound
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Keon Ellis defensive rebound
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Dontaie Allen personal foul
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:45
|
|
+2
|
John Petty Jr. makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
25-22
|
7:13
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Alex Reese misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Dontaie Allen defensive rebound
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Devin Askew turnover (bad pass)
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Keion Brooks Jr. misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Keion Brooks Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Joshua Primo blocks Keion Brooks Jr.'s two point putback layup
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Crimson Tide defensive rebound
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Keion Brooks Jr. personal foul (Alex Reese draws the foul)
|
|
5:58
|
|
+3
|
Alex Reese makes three point jump shot (Jaden Shackelford assists)
|
28-22
|
5:46
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford defensive rebound
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Alex Reese offensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
+2
|
Alex Reese makes two point putback dunk
|
30-22
|
5:32
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Alex Reese personal foul (Isaiah Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Devin Askew offensive foul (Jaden Shackelford draws the foul)
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Devin Askew turnover
|
|
4:59
|
|
+3
|
John Petty Jr. makes three point jump shot (Alex Reese assists)
|
33-22
|
4:39
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Davion Mintz offensive rebound
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses two point putback layup
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson offensive rebound
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson misses two point putback layup
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson blocks Joshua Primo's two point layup
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Davion Mintz defensive rebound
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Devin Askew misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Alex Reese shooting foul (Brandon Boston Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:01
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Boston Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-24
|
3:52
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Juwan Gary offensive rebound
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson blocks Juwan Gary's two point putback layup
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Juwan Gary offensive rebound
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson shooting foul (Juwan Gary draws the foul)
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Juwan Gary misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Juwan Gary misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Joshua Primo steals)
|
|
3:20
|
|
+3
|
Jaden Shackelford makes three point jump shot
|
36-23
|
3:02
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford shooting foul (Isaiah Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Jackson steals)
|
|
2:38
|
|
+3
|
Dontaie Allen makes three point jump shot (Brandon Boston Jr. assists)
|
36-26
|
2:18
|
|
+3
|
John Petty Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jordan Bruner assists)
|
39-26
|
1:53
|
|
|
Dontaie Allen turnover (bad pass) (Juwan Gary steals)
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Keion Brooks Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Keion Brooks Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
1:17
|
|
+2
|
Keion Brooks Jr. makes two point putback layup
|
39-28
|
1:09
|
|
|
Juwan Gary misses two point layup
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Dontaie Allen defensive rebound
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Dontaie Allen turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:52
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Bruner makes three point jump shot (Jaden Shackelford assists)
|
42-28
|
0:17
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:15
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr offensive rebound
|
|
0:15
|
|
|
Keon Ellis personal foul (Olivier Sarr draws the foul)
|
|
0:15
|
|
|
Crimson Tide 30 second timeout
|
|
0:15
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
42-29
|
0:15
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
42-30
|
0:04
|
|
|
Keon Ellis turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Dontaie Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Crimson Tide defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|