A new NCAA Tournament champion for the 2021 college basketball season will be crowned Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. After starting with 68 teams all making the journey to the Hoosier State, only No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Baylor are left standing with the chance to claim their first national championship. Both teams have had fairly easy roads to this game, save for Gonzaga's last game vs. UCLA.

Both teams have played in one title game previously and came up short. The Zags fell to North Carolina in 2017 when they carried a similar record into the title game. The Bears only appearance came way back in 1948 when they fell to Kentucky. Reminder: the tournament field some 70 years ago? Just eight teams. Now, Scott Drew was tasked with guiding Baylor through a field of 68!

Below, the tip times for the rest of the NCAA Tournament, including national semifinals and title game that will air on CBS.

All times Eastern

2021 NCAA Tournament dates, schedule

National Championship

Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

Time (ET) Matchup TV 9:20 p.m. (1) Gonzaga vs. (1) Baylor

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS (watch live)



