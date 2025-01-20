In one of the most turbulent weekends of the season so far, five of the top ten teams in Friday's Bracketology projected 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket lost. However, when everyone loses, sometimes nobody loses.

Two of the teams that won, Auburn and Duke, are now Nos. 1-2 in the bracket. Alabama moves back up to the top line as the No. 3 overall seed following a 102-97 win at Kentucky and Iowa State remains on the top line, but as the fourth overall seed after the Cyclones' 64-57 loss at West Virginia. The Mountaineers now have wins over the top two teams in the Big 12. They won at Kansas back on Dec. 31.

Florida has returned to the No. 2 line after a win over Texas. Michigan State moves up to a No. 2 seed as well following an 80-78 win over Illinois. This is the highest the Spartans have been in the bracket so far this season.

The SEC still has half of the teams in the top 16 and the Big Ten has four. There are twelve SEC teams in the entire bracket and nine for the Big Ten. The Big 12 is closing the gap with eight teams this morning.

A couple of big names are struggling this season. Gonzaga lost at home to Santa Clara on Saturday to drop to 14-6 on the season. That, combined with a loss at Oregon State on Thursday, marks the first time that the Zags have lost consecutive games since the 2013-14 season. Those are their two worst losses of the season according to Monday's NET rankings. Gonzaga will try to get off the schneid at Portland on Saturday. The Bulldogs are a No. 9 seed in the updated bracket.

If you are looking for the two-time reigning champions in the NET today, you will have to go further down the list than you might expect. UConn checks in at No. 32 Monday after a loss at home to Creighton on Saturday. That is already the Huskies' sixth loss of the season and their third in Quad 2. UConn is currently a No. 8 seed in the bracket. The Huskies are not a threat to miss the NCAA Tournament yet, but the Huskies do not look like a threat to win it either.

Meanwhile, Creighton is hanging tough after losing leading scorer Pop Isaacs for the season back in December. The Bluejays are a No. 7 seed following the win at UConn.

Also in the Big East, Marquette suffered its first conference loss of the season in a 59-57 loss at home to Xavier. It was nearly two in a row for the Golden Eagles, but they survived an overtime battle at DePaul on Tuesday. Marquette is still on the No. 2 line, but as the No. 8 team overall.

No. 1 overall seed Auburn has survived its first two tests without star forward Johni Broome, but the next one figures to be their toughest challenge yet. Tennessee visits the Tigers this weekend and the Volunteers will be looking to take out some frustrations following a 76-75 loss at Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Commodores are a No. 8-seed in the bracket, while Tennessee drops down from being on the top line on Friday to a No. 2 seed.