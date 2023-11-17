Who's Playing

UMKC Roos @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: UMKC 2-1, Colo. State 3-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado



What to Know

The Colo. State Rams will be playing at home against the UMKC Roos at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Moby Arena. Colo. State will be looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

Last Tuesday, the Rams got the win against the Bears by a conclusive 83-64.

Colo. State can attribute much of their success to Joel Scott, who scored 20 points along with 6 rebounds, and Isaiah Stevens, who scored 24 points along with 4 assists and 4 rebounds. Less helpful for Colo. State was Josiah Strong's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough match for UMKC and boy were they right. They were completely outmatched by the Bears on the road and fell 99-61. UMKC found out winning isn't easy when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent.

The Rams' victory lifted them to 3-0 while the Roos' defeat dropped them down to 2-1.

Looking forward, Colo. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 17 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Colo. State and UMKC are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Colo. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 89.7 points per game. However, it's not like UMKC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.3 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Colo. State is a big 17-point favorite against UMKC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Rams slightly, as the game opened with the Rams as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

