Who's Playing

Vermont @ Dartmouth

Current Records: Vermont 4-7; Dartmouth 4-5

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts will face off against the Dartmouth Big Green on the road at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Edward Leede Arena. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.

After constant struggles on the road, the Catamounts have finally found some success away from home. They took their matchup against the Merrimack Warriors on Sunday by a conclusive 66-43 score.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth made easy work of the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners this past Saturday and carried off a 79-54 win.

Vermont is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought the Catamounts up to 4-7 and Dartmouth to 4-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Vermont is stumbling into the contest with the 48th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.7 on average. Dartmouth has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 350th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Catamounts are a 5-point favorite against the Big Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Vermont won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.