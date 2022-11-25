Who's Playing

Texas A&M @ DePaul

Current Records: Texas A&M 3-2; DePaul 3-2

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies will head out on the road to face off against the DePaul Blue Demons at 1 p.m. ET Friday at Wintrust Arena. A&M won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Aggies and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as A&M wrapped it up with a 67-51 win.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for DePaul as they fell 82-78 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sunday. DePaul's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Eral Penn, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Penn has had at least 11 rebounds. Penn's points were the most he has had all season.

A&M is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Murray State Racers Nov. 17 easily too and instead slipped up with an 88-79. In other words, don't count DePaul out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 1 p.m. ET

Friday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Aggies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.