Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Marshall 12-19, Georgia State 14-16

How To Watch

What to Know

Georgia State has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Marshall Thundering Herd are set to clash at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pensacola Bay Center in a Sun Belt postseason contest. Georgia State is expected to lose this one by one point, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Even though Georgia State has not done well against Marshall recently (they were 0-3 in their previous three matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. The Panthers skirted past the Thundering Herd 82-79. Having forecasted a close victory for Georgia State, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The Panthers' victory bumped their record up to 14-16. As for the Thundering Herd, they are on a seven-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 12-19.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Marshall struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Georgia State came out on top in a nail-biter against Marshall when the teams last played on Friday, sneaking past 82-79. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgia State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Georgia State is a slight 1-point favorite against Marshall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Marshall has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Georgia State.