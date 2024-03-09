Who's Playing

Rhode Island Rams @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Rhode Island 11-19, Fordham 12-18

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Fordham is heading back home. They and the Rhode Island Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rose Hill Gym. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Wednesday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Rams had to settle for a 66-64 loss against the Minutemen.

Despite their loss, Fordham saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Abdou Tsimbila, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Kyle Rose was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with five assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their seventh straight defeat. The contest between them and the Patriots wasn't particularly close, with the Rams falling 69-51. After a 92-84 finish the last time they played, Rhode Island and George Mason decided to play a little more cautiously this time around.

The Rams' loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 12-18. As for the Rams, they have been struggling recently as they've lost eight of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-19 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Fordham have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rhode Island struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Fordham came out on top in a nail-biter against Rhode Island in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 71-68. Will Fordham repeat their success, or does Rhode Island have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Fordham has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Rhode Island.