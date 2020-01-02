How to watch La Salle vs. Dayton: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Dayton @ La Salle

Current Records: Dayton 11-2; La Salle 9-3

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the #20 Dayton Flyers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Tom Gola Arena. La Salle is coming into the contest hot, having won five in a row.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 38 turnovers, La Salle took down the Bucknell Bison 71-59 on Saturday. Four players on the Explorers scored in the double digits: F Jared Kimbrough (16), G Isiah Deas (15), G David Beatty (11), and F Ed Croswell (10).

Meanwhile, Dayton wrapped up 2019 with a 77-59 win over the North Florida Ospreys. F Obi Toppin took over for Dayton, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 40% of their total) in addition to eight boards.

La Salle took a serious blow against Dayton when the two teams previously met in March, falling 70-39. Maybe the Explorers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Dayton have won three out of their last five games against La Salle.