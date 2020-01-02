How to watch La Salle vs. Dayton: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch La Salle vs. Dayton basketball game
Who's Playing
Dayton @ La Salle
Current Records: Dayton 11-2; La Salle 9-3
What to Know
The La Salle Explorers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the #20 Dayton Flyers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Tom Gola Arena. La Salle is coming into the contest hot, having won five in a row.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 38 turnovers, La Salle took down the Bucknell Bison 71-59 on Saturday. Four players on the Explorers scored in the double digits: F Jared Kimbrough (16), G Isiah Deas (15), G David Beatty (11), and F Ed Croswell (10).
Meanwhile, Dayton wrapped up 2019 with a 77-59 win over the North Florida Ospreys. F Obi Toppin took over for Dayton, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 40% of their total) in addition to eight boards.
La Salle took a serious blow against Dayton when the two teams previously met in March, falling 70-39. Maybe the Explorers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Dayton have won three out of their last five games against La Salle.
- Mar 06, 2019 - Dayton 70 vs. La Salle 39
- Feb 28, 2018 - La Salle 71 vs. Dayton 53
- Dec 30, 2016 - Dayton 66 vs. La Salle 55
- Jan 30, 2016 - Dayton 59 vs. La Salle 44
- Jan 09, 2016 - La Salle 61 vs. Dayton 57
