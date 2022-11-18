Who's Playing

VMI @ Longwood

Current Records: VMI 1-2; Longwood 1-2

What to Know

The VMI Keydets' road trip will continue as they head to Willett Hall at 5 p.m. ET on Friday to face off against the Longwood Lancers. Longwood should still be riding high after a victory, while the Keydets will be looking to right the ship.

VMI was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 75-71 to the Davidson Wildcats. Despite the loss, VMI got a solid performance out of Taeshaud Jackson II, who had 16 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Longwood at home against the Pfeiffer Falcons on Sunday as the team secured a 100-68 win.

VMI had enough points to win and then some against the Lancers when the teams previously met two seasons ago, taking their game 84-71. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Keydets since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET

Friday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia

Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

VMI have won two out of their last three games against Longwood.