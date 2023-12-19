Halftime Report

A win for Michigan State would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 30-22 lead against Oakland.

If Michigan State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-5 in no time. On the other hand, Oakland will have to make due with a 6-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Oakland 6-5, Michigan State 5-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

Oakland has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Michigan State Spartans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, the Golden Grizzlies earned a 77-63 win over the Eagles. The over/under was set at 139.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Michigan State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They were the clear victor by a 88-64 margin over the Bears. The result was nothing new for Michigan State, who have now won five contests by 20 points or more so far this season.

Michigan State can attribute much of their success to Tyson Walker, who scored 25 points along with five steals. Another player making a difference was A.J. Hoggard, who scored 14 points along with five assists and three steals.

The Golden Grizzlies' win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 6-5. As for the Spartans, the victory got them back to even at 5-5.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Michigan State, as the team is favored by a full 16.5 points. Oakland might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Oakland came up short against Michigan State in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 67-54. Can Oakland avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Michigan State is a big 16.5-point favorite against Oakland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Spartans, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Series History

Michigan State has won all of the games they've played against Oakland in the last 8 years.