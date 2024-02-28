Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ Rice Owls

Current Records: Temple 10-17, Rice 11-16

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Rice Owls and the Temple Owls are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at Tudor Fieldhouse. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Last Saturday, the Owls strolled past the Pirates with points to spare, taking the game 70-52. The win made it back-to-back wins for Rice.

Travis Evee went supernova for Rice, going 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points and 1 assist. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Evee has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Keanu Dawes, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Temple ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They walked away with a 72-66 victory over the Shockers. That's two games straight that Temple has won by exactly six points.

Temple can attribute much of their success to Shane Dezonie, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Jordan Riley, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Owls' victory ended a seven-game drought at home and bumped them up to 11-16. As for the Owls, their victory ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-17.

Rice came out on top in a nail-biter against the Owls when the teams last played back in January, sneaking past 69-66. Does Rice have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Owls turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Rice won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.