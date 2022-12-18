Who's Playing

California @ Santa Clara

Current Records: California 0-11; Santa Clara 10-3

What to Know

The Santa Clara Broncos will play host again and welcome the California Golden Bears to Leavey Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Sunday. Santa Clara should still be feeling good after a victory, while California will be looking to right the ship.

The UC Irvine Anteaters typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Broncos proved too difficult a challenge. Santa Clara captured a comfortable 86-74 win. They relied on the efforts of guard Carlos Stewart, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 29 points, and forward Keshawn Justice, who shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points, five dimes and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for California as they lost 82-58 to the Butler Bulldogs on Saturday. Guard Devin Askew (17 points) and forward Grant Newell (17 points) were the top scorers for California.

When the two teams previously met in December of last year, the Broncos lost to the Golden Bears on the road by a decisive 72-60 margin. Maybe Santa Clara will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

California have won two out of their last three games against Santa Clara.