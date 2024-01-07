Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ St. Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 6-8, St. Peter's 7-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers and the St. Peter's Peacocks are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 7th at Yanitelli Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Friday, the Mountaineers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Golden Griffins, taking the game 74-69.

Meanwhile, St. Peter's entered their tilt with Iona with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Peacocks came out on top against the Gaels by a score of 69-57 on Friday. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.3% better than the opposition, as St. Peter's was.

The Mountaineers' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-8. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.3 points per game. As for the Peacocks, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 7-5 record this season.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Mt St Mary's just can't miss this season, having made 47% of their shots per game. It's a different story for St. Peter's, though, as they've only made 39.3% of their shots per game this season. Given Mt St Mary's sizeable advantage in that area, St. Peter's will need to find a way to close that gap.

Mt St Mary's came up short against St. Peter's in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 73-62. Can Mt St Mary's avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

St. Peter's and Mt St Mary's both have 1 win in their last 2 games.