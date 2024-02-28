Who's Playing

La. Tech Bulldogs @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Current Records: La. Tech 20-8, Western Kentucky 19-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

La. Tech and the Hilltoppers are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at E.A. Diddle Arena. La. Tech will be looking to extend their current four-game winning streak.

N. Mex. State typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday La. Tech proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Aggies by a score of 67-58. The score was all tied up 26-26 at the break, but La. Tech was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Western Kentucky on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Blue Raiders by a score of 74-72. Western Kentucky's loss signaled the end of their five-game winning streak.

The Bulldogs have been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 20-8 record this season. As for the Hilltoppers, their defeat dropped their record down to 19-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: La. Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

La. Tech came up short against the Hilltoppers in their previous meeting on February 7th, falling 81-76. Can La. Tech avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Western Kentucky and La. Tech both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.