Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ Loyola Marymount

Current Records: Cleveland State 6-5; Loyola Marymount 8-3

What to Know

The Cleveland State Vikings will take on the Loyola Marymount Lions on the road at 5 p.m. ET Sunday at Albert Gersten Pavilion.

Cleveland State came up short against the Kent State Golden Flashes last week, falling 67-58.

Meanwhile, the Lions received a tough blow last week as they fell 79-67 to the Utah State Aggies.

Cleveland State is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.06

Odds

The Lions are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.