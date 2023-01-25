Who's Playing
UMass Lowell @ Maine
Current Records: UMass Lowell 17-4; Maine 7-12
What to Know
The Maine Black Bears haven't won a matchup against the UMass Lowell River Hawks since Jan. 15 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Maine and UMass Lowell will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET at Cross Insurance Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Black Bears made easy work of the Binghamton Bearcats on Sunday and carried off a 78-57 victory. The oddsmakers were on Maine's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Meanwhile, the Bryant Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday UMass Lowell proved too difficult a challenge. UMass Lowell strolled past the Bulldogs with points to spare, taking the game 98-79.
Maine is now 7-12 while the River Hawks sit at 17-4. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Black Bears rank seventh in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.8 on average. Less enviably, UMass Lowell has allowed their opponents an average of 8.8 steals per game, the 358th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The River Hawks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Black Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the River Hawks as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UMass Lowell have won nine out of their last 13 games against Maine.
- Jan 05, 2023 - UMass Lowell 72 vs. Maine 70
- Feb 02, 2022 - UMass Lowell 62 vs. Maine 50
- Jan 19, 2022 - UMass Lowell 71 vs. Maine 62
- Feb 12, 2020 - UMass Lowell 71 vs. Maine 63
- Jan 15, 2020 - Maine 104 vs. UMass Lowell 98
- Feb 27, 2019 - UMass Lowell 70 vs. Maine 61
- Jan 30, 2019 - Maine 78 vs. UMass Lowell 59
- Feb 21, 2018 - UMass Lowell 88 vs. Maine 76
- Jan 31, 2018 - UMass Lowell 88 vs. Maine 64
- Feb 09, 2017 - UMass Lowell 100 vs. Maine 68
- Jan 11, 2017 - Maine 73 vs. UMass Lowell 71
- Feb 11, 2016 - UMass Lowell 108 vs. Maine 95
- Jan 13, 2016 - Maine 95 vs. UMass Lowell 81