Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ Maine

Current Records: UMass Lowell 17-4; Maine 7-12

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears haven't won a matchup against the UMass Lowell River Hawks since Jan. 15 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Maine and UMass Lowell will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET at Cross Insurance Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Black Bears made easy work of the Binghamton Bearcats on Sunday and carried off a 78-57 victory. The oddsmakers were on Maine's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, the Bryant Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday UMass Lowell proved too difficult a challenge. UMass Lowell strolled past the Bulldogs with points to spare, taking the game 98-79.

Maine is now 7-12 while the River Hawks sit at 17-4. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Black Bears rank seventh in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.8 on average. Less enviably, UMass Lowell has allowed their opponents an average of 8.8 steals per game, the 358th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine

Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The River Hawks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Black Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the River Hawks as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UMass Lowell have won nine out of their last 13 games against Maine.