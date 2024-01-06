Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Mt St Mary's looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Mt St Mary's is up 37-34 over Canisius. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just a single point.

If Mt St Mary's keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-8 in no time. On the other hand, Canisius will have to make due with a 6-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Canisius 6-6, Mt St Mary's 5-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Canisius is 0-3 against Mt St Mary's since January of 2023 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Knott Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Two weeks ago, the Golden Griffins couldn't handle the Panthers and fell 78-70. Canisius has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Mt St Mary's last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 77-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hornets.

The Golden Griffins' defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 6-6. As for the Mountaineers, their loss dropped their record down to 5-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's match: Canisius have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 39.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Mt St Mary's, though, as they've only made 31.7% of their threes per game this season. Given Canisius' sizeable advantage in that area, Mt St Mary's will need to find a way to close that gap.

Canisius and Mt St Mary's were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in March of 2023, but Canisius came up empty-handed after a 67-66 loss. Can Canisius avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Mt St Mary's is a 3-point favorite against Canisius, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Mt St Mary's has won all of the games they've played against Canisius in the last year.