Who's Playing
Canisius @ Niagara
Current Records: Canisius 5-15; Niagara 11-9
What to Know
The Niagara Purple Eagles won both of their matches against the Canisius Golden Griffins last season (68-58 and 65-54) and are aiming for the same result Friday. The Purple Eagles and Canisius will face off in an MAAC battle at 8 p.m. ET at Gallagher Center. Niagara should still be riding high after a victory, while Canisius will be looking to get back in the win column.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Niagara beat the Manhattan Jaspers 68-62 last Friday.
Meanwhile, Canisius came up short against the Jaspers on Sunday, falling 81-74.
Niagara is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Purple Eagles' win brought them up to 11-9 while the Golden Griffins' loss pulled them down to 5-15. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Niagara is 15th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.7 on average. Canisius has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.60% percent of their shots, which is the 10th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York
Odds
The Purple Eagles are a 4-point favorite against the Golden Griffins, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Purple Eagles as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Niagara have won eight out of their last 13 games against Canisius.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Niagara 65 vs. Canisius 54
- Jan 13, 2022 - Niagara 68 vs. Canisius 58
- Mar 06, 2020 - Canisius 67 vs. Niagara 63
- Feb 12, 2020 - Niagara 69 vs. Canisius 66
- Feb 27, 2019 - Niagara 86 vs. Canisius 84
- Jan 30, 2019 - Niagara 78 vs. Canisius 70
- Feb 21, 2018 - Canisius 95 vs. Niagara 88
- Jan 27, 2018 - Niagara 105 vs. Canisius 89
- Feb 10, 2017 - Niagara 94 vs. Canisius 81
- Jan 23, 2017 - Niagara 91 vs. Canisius 84
- Mar 03, 2016 - Canisius 102 vs. Niagara 97
- Feb 25, 2016 - Canisius 65 vs. Niagara 60
- Jan 22, 2016 - Canisius 70 vs. Niagara 61