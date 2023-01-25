Who's Playing

Dayton @ Rhode Island

Current Records: Dayton 13-7; Rhode Island 6-13

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers won both of their matches against the Rhode Island Rams last season (53-51 and 63-57) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. The Flyers will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Thomas M. Ryan Center at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Dayton came up short against the George Washington Colonials this past Saturday, falling 76-69. Forward Toumani Camara (16 points) and forward DaRon Holmes II (14 points) were the top scorers for Dayton.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island came up short against the George Mason Patriots this past Saturday, falling 79-72. A silver lining for Rhode Island was the play of guard Brayon Freeman, who had 25 points.

Dayton is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

The Flyers are now 13-7 while the Rams sit at 6-13. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Dayton have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.10%, which places them seventh in college basketball. Less enviably, Rhode Island has only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Rhode Island.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $4.44

Odds

The Flyers are a big 9-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dayton have won ten out of their last 15 games against Rhode Island.