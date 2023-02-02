Who's Playing

Cal Poly @ Santa Barbara

Current Records: Cal Poly 7-15; Santa Barbara 17-3

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs are 1-14 against the Santa Barbara Gauchos since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Cal Poly and Santa Barbara will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Thunderdome. The Gauchos should still be riding high after a win, while the Mustangs will be looking to right the ship.

Cal Poly has to be hurting after a devastating 65-36 defeat at the hands of the Cal State Fullerton Titans on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Santa Barbara escaped with a win last week against the Hawaii Warriors by the margin of a single free throw, 65-64.

Cal Poly is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take Cal Poly against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The Mustangs are now 7-15 while the Gauchos sit at 17-3. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cal Poly is stumbling into the matchup with the 354th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.7 on average. Santa Barbara's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the ninth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.30%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Gauchos are a big 15-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Santa Barbara have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Cal Poly.